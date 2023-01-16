Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kgns.tv
City of Laredo Mayor invites community to take on walking challenge
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - This weekend the City of Laredo Mayor will take on an eight-week challenge. The ‘It’s time Texas Community Challenge’ is a competition where everyone across the state is invited to walk in order to encourage physical activity. The City of Laredo Health Department...
kgns.tv
LISD brings mental health awareness to students and staff
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Mental health continues to be a concern for many around town, especially among the younger generation. Now, support is coming to Laredo via federal funding to be used at the Laredo Independent School District (LISD) to bring awareness to mental health. LISD is home to thousands...
kgns.tv
8 women graduate after attending local entrepreneurship workshops
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - After 16 weeks, eight women presented their entrepreneurship projects to Laredo business owners. The Mexican Consulate teamed up with MileOne to help host a set of workshops designed to help Mexican-American women expand their small business ideas. Jimena Morales, the director of Community and Cultural Affairs...
kgns.tv
Commander’s Reception kicks off WBCA festivities
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Commander’s Reception officially kicked off the WBCA festivities in Laredo Thursday night. The celebration will be in full force this year after dealing with some setbacks due to the pandemic. The Commanders Reception is the official kick off and ribbon ceremony of the 125th...
kgns.tv
Annual Laredo pro-life rosary walk taking place this Sunday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Several local groups will come together for the annual Laredo Pro-life Rosary Walk. People are being invited to take part in a two-mile trek that starts at the corner of Boston Street and Santa Ursula Avenue and ends at the San Agustin cathedral. Organizers of the...
kgns.tv
27th annual Menudo Bowl to take place this Saturday!
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An annual event that brings all the bowls and ladles to the yard is back in full force!. The 27th annual Menudo Bowl is set to take place this Saturday at the Webb County Fairgrounds. The annual Crime Stoppers fundraiser brings out several local organizations, and...
kgns.tv
Laredo Cycling Club inviting community to Shiloh Bike Trail meeting
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local cycling club is pedaling forward with bringing changes to a popular bike trail and the public is invited to voice their suggestions. The Laredo Cycling Club will be hosting a public forum to discuss changes to the Shiloh Bike Trail. During the city’s recent...
kgns.tv
31 Fire cadets officially join Laredo Fire Department
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It was a glorious day for a group of cadets as they officially joined the ranks of the Laredo Fire Department. After roughly 18 months of training, a total of 31 qualified recruits will enter the department as firefighters and paramedics. Many families and friends of...
kgns.tv
Laredo City Council appoints Vanessa Perez as Mayor Pro Tempore
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A new council member assumes the role as Laredo’s mayor pro tempore. The Laredo City Council voted to appoint District 7 Councilmember Vanessa Perez. The new selection comes as former mayor pro tem District 2 Councilmember Vidal Rodriguez concluded his term in December. Perez will...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo to hold community forum for city manager candidates
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The search for Laredo’s next city manager continues but we now know the names and a little background about the three candidates. On Wednesday night, the City of Laredo released a press release that included the names of the three candidates who are vying for the position along with a brief bio.
kgns.tv
Make-A-Wish treats Laredo teen to a shopping spree
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Make-A-Wish Foundation tries to give children with critical illnesses strength, hope, and transformation. One young teenager with acute lymphoblastic leukemia got his wish granted on Friday morning. The Central and South Texas Chapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation took Nestor Daniel Rosas on a shopping spree...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo announces city manager finalists
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo has revealed the names of the candidates who could potentially become Laredo’s next City manager. According to a press release, the finalists selected by the Laredo City Council during Tuesday’s council meeting include Rick Davis, Joseph Neeb, and Jane Shang.
kgns.tv
Webb County District Clerk’s Office offering passport services
WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - If are planning to travel abroad anytime soon, the Webb County District Clerk’s Office is offering passport services to those looking to renew or attain a passport. Residents can either stop by the justice center to pick up an application or print one out...
kgns.tv
Three candidates for Laredo City Manager advance; no names released
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s a process that has been going on for a year now but City Council is one step closer in finding Laredo’s next City manager. Council members came out of executive session announcing there are now three finalists advancing in the process to become the next City manager in Laredo.
kgns.tv
Pillar continues to offer medication to prevent HIV
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo non-profit organization is reminding the community about its efforts to prevent HIV. Back in December, Pillar announced the prep injection and pills were available at the clinic at no cost. According to Eduardo Reyes from Pillar, over 100 patients have received the medication which...
kgns.tv
Girl Scout Cookie season officially underway in Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s time to bust out your wallets because the Girl Scout cookie season has begun. The Girl Scouts of Greater South Texas have received their shipments of cookies at the Girl Scouts center and now they are making their rounds across Laredo. The girls are...
kgns.tv
January is National Stalking Awareness month
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - January is designated for National Stalking Awareness month. It’s a time to shine a light on the crime of stalking and recommit to protecting survivors. Stalking is behavior directed at a specific person that would cause them to fear for their safety or the safety...
kgns.tv
City Council District Two lawsuit; judge gives witnesses last chance to testify
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In a hearing held Tuesday, January 17, 2023, visiting Judge Susan Reed heard arguments from attorneys representing the plaintiff, Ricardo Rangel, Jr., and the attorney representing Daisy Campos-Rodriguez, in the lawsuit of alleged illegal votes cast in the November 2022 General Election of the City Council District 2 race. Two separate issues were argued, including what actions to take against non-compliant witnesses who refuse to show up and testify, and how to move forward in getting a true vote count after the most recent recount showed a discrepancy in the number of ballots.
kgns.tv
Laredo Main Street to hold Veggie Fiesta
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Main Street is inviting the community to its upcoming farmer’s market but this one will be a little greener this time around. Organizers of the farmers market is gearing up to hold its first Veggie Fiesta for the community. The event will be jampacked...
kgns.tv
Workforce Solutions for South Texas hosts job fair
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo organization kicked off the new year with a fresh start for job seekers. Workforce Solutions for South Texas held a job fair on Wednesday, January 18, where they gathered over 20 companies looking to fill several positions. City of Laredo firefighters, U.S. Customs and...
Comments / 0