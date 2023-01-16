Read full article on original website
Passing of Jay Briscoe Reportedly Led To Change To Last Night’s WWE NXT
As previously reported, ROH World tag team champion Jay Briscoe passed away yesterday at the age of 38. According to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, when word of Briscoe’s passing got to WWE, plans for a segment on last night’s NXT were cancelled. The segment was set to...
Jade Cargill on Being Put in Such a Prominent Role After Debuting in AEW
– During a recent interview with Bootleg Kev, AEW star and TBS Champion Jade Cargill discussed being put in such a prominent role in AEW right after she debuted, and how she got some important help from Britt Baker. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Jade Cargill on being given...
Various News: Mercedes Mone Trains With KUSHIDA and Fred Rosser, Lineup For This Week’s WOW – Women of Wrestling, Braun Strowman Featured In Celtic Warrior Workout
– In a post on Instagram, KUSHIDA revealed that he and Fred Rosser recently trained with Mercedes Mone. He wrote: “The day before the seminar, Sasha-san suddenly sent me a DM. [if I could join tomorrow’s class?] I thought you were joking, but she really came. I was very inspired by her attitude that she still wants to learn wrestling techniques. We’re LOVE Prowrestling. Respect.”
Imperium vs. Brawling Brutes Added To Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
A second Tag Team Championship Contenders Tournament match for tonight’s WWE Smackdown is set in Imperium vs. Brawling Brutes. WWE announced on Friday that the two teams will face off in a first-round match in the tournament, which is determining the next #1 contender to the Smackdown Tag Team Championships.
Mercedes Mone On Her NJPW Debut, Plans To Take IWGP Women’s Title ‘Everywhere’
Mercedes Mone battles KAIRI for the IWGP Women’s Championship at NJPW Battle In the Valley, and she recently talked about the match and more. Mone did an interview for NJPW’s YouTube channel, and you can see the highlights below:. On her NJPW debut: “The first place on my...
Various News: Becky Lynch Taping Appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Updated Lineup for UWN TV Taping in February, Bret Hart Opening Bar in Calgary
– Becky Lynch revealed on Instagram that she’s in Los Angeles today to film an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. The episode will air on January 27 ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble (h/t PWInsider):. – UWN has announced the following lineup for the upcoming February 7 TV...
Gail Kim Has Proposed Impact Working With Other Companies For All-Women’s Show
Gail Kim recently revealed that she’s proposed the idea of Impact working with other companies for an all-woman’s PPV. Kim was a guest on the Generation of Wrestling podcast for a new interview and during the conversation, she was asked about the idea of an all-women’s show similar to WWE Evolution and NWA EmPowerrr. While both companies did shows in 2018 and 2021, respectively, there hasn’t been any follow-up since.
Chavo Guerrero Weighs In On Vince McMahon’s WWE Return, Possible Sale of Company
Chavo Guerrero is the latest person to share his thoughts on Vince McMahon’s return to WWE and the potential sale of WWE to another party. Guerrero spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and was asked about McMahon’s return to the company and the potential sale; you can check out some highlights below:
Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card
WWE has an updated card for the Royal Rumble after this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the full lineup below for the show, which takes place on January 28th in San Antonio and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Kofi Kingston,...
WWE News: Zach Gowen Backstage At Smackdown, Dark Match From Show
– WWE alumnus Zach Gowan was backstage at this week’s WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that Gowan, who last worked for WWE in 2004, was visiting with his family at the show. – The dark match for the show saw Liv Morgan defeat Xia Li.
WWE Reportedly Making Office Cuts Today
– WWE is making cuts to its office staff, according to a new report. Fightful Select notes that the company is making the cuts today to its office staff, though no specific details were given on which departments are getting cut. WWE has not made any official announcement regarding the...
Spoilers From Impact Wrestling Taping
Impact Wrestling taped matches for their TV show on Friday night, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below from the show, per PWInsider:. * Jonathan Gresham def. Aiden Prince. Gresham then challenged Mike Bailey to a match at No Surrender. * Mike Bailey def. Raj Singh....
Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
WWE has an updated card for next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown, including two Tag Team Contender’s Tournament semifinal bouts. The updated card for the show, which airs next Friday on FOX, is:. * Karrion Kross vs. Rey Mysterio. * Tag Team Tournament Semifinal Match: Drew McIntyre &...
Hulk Hogan Added To Raw XXX Lineup
WWE is bringing in another big name for Raw XXX this Monday in Hulk Hogan. The company has added Hogan to its lineup of legends for Monday’s 30th anniversary show in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Hogan joins a legends lineup that includes The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Ric Flair, Jerry Lawler, Teddy Long, Ron Simmons, and Kurt Angle.
Various News: Bully Ray Reacts to D-Von Dudley’s WWE Exit, Houston Rockets Hosting WWE Night
D-Von Dudley’s exit from WWE has Bully Ray thinking about the possibilities, at least if his Twitter response is anything to go by. As reported yesterday, D-Von announced that he and WWE had “decided to parted ways” and that he has exited the company. Bully responded to...
AEW, Stars Pay Tribute To Jay Briscoe On Dynamite
AEW and members of its roster paid tribute to the late Jay Briscoe on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. This week’s show opened with a graphic honoring the ROH World Tag Team Champion, who passed away on Tuesday in a car accident. In addition, several stars including Jay...
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Main Event, MLW Fusion & NJPW on AXS TV
There’s a lot of wrestling content tonight with new episodes of WWE Main Event on Hulu, MLW Fusion on Pro Wrestling TV and NJPW on AXS TV. New Japan on AXS will continue its look at Wrestle Kingdom 17, with IWGP World Champion Jay White defending against Kazuchika Okada.
Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review 1.18.23
We’re about six weeks away from Revolution and that means Bryan Danielson is still on the road to getting his Iron Man match with MJF for the World Title. Other than that, Orange Cassidy is defending the All-Atlantic Title against Jay Lethal and Ricky Starks continues his issues with the Jericho Appreciation Society. Let’s get to it.
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Tag Team Tournament Begins
WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown tonight on FOX, featuring the first match in a tag team tournament. The winners of that tournament will face The Usos for the Smackdown tag team titles. The lineup includes:. * Smackdown Tag Team Tournament, First Round Match: Drew McIntyre & Sheamus...
NJPW and STARDOM Parent Company Sees Profit In Most Recent Quarter
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Bushiroad, the parent company of NJPW and STARDOM, saw a profit for their most recent reported quarter. In that quarter (July through September), their sports division had $11.83 million in revenue and $2.7 million in profit. This is likely due to the two wrestling companies.
