Santa Clarita, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KEYT

Biggest snowfalls recorded in California history

Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sjvsun.com

Calif. snowpack reaching record-setting levels

Weeks of torrential storms are resulting in California’s snowpack reaching record levels. Currently at more than double the average for January, the snowpack – while early on in the season – is outpacing records set 40 years ago. The big picture: California’s total snowpack currently sits at...
CALIFORNIA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

How Lake Mead Water Levels Look After Weeks of Heavy Rainfall

California and Nevada have had extremely heavy rainfall in recent days, during one of the severest droughts the region has ever seen. So what does that mean for the water levels at Lake Mead?. Lake Mead’s water levels are rapidly declining due to the drought. The reservoir—which stretches across Nevada...
NEVADA STATE
East Bay Express

After the Storm

Is California’s drought over? Here’s what to know about rain, snow, reservoirs and drought.
CALIFORNIA STATE
abc10.com

One more storm to sweep through California Wednesday night before dry period begins

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The atmosphere is throwing one more storm at California before a much needed break from the rain and snow sets in Thursday. This won't be the same type of storm that's caused the widespread flooding the state has experienced lately. This system is dropping down from the north and will be relatively moisture-starved due to the lack of connection to an atmospheric river. The tailing cold front of a system stretching nearly all the way to Alaska will dip into Northern California Wednesday night, bringing valley rain, mountain snow, and gusty winds to the region.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kpcc.org

Surveying Water Districts In Southern California After Heavy Rainfall. A Look Into Water Districts Across The Region.

Surveying Water Districts In Southern California After Heavy Rainfall. A Look Into Districts Across The Region. As Californians tally the damage from recent storms, some are taking stock of the rainwater captured by cisterns, catches, wells and underground basins — many built in recent years to provide relief to a state locked in decades of drought. The vast majority of rainwater in California’s cities eventually flows into the ocean. In Los Angeles, a complex system of dams and paved flood control channels steer water away from roads and buildings and out to sea as fast as possible. How have local water regulators across Southern California fared with the latest weather? Was the downpour a boon for water resources, or did the unexpected rainfall hinder the development of drought austerity measures? What are local water districts planning for the rest of the winter as they wait for the snowpack to melt?
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

LA County captures 33 billion gallons of rain from winter storms

The series of winter storms that slammed Southern California has led to the capture of more than 33 billion gallons of stormwater that can be used as future drinking water in Los Angeles County, the county Public Works director announced Monday.That amount of water could supply 816,000 people with water for a year, according to the county. The stormwater was captured within the "first few months of our winter storm season," according to Mark Pestrella."This is great news for the county and the region," Pestrella said. "We're working with our water partners to increase the region's capacity to capture, clean and conserve stormwater runoff, while investing with equity in communities through the Safe Clean Water Program."The program, adopted by voters in 2018 through Measure W, aims to increase local water supply by capturing stormwater and improving water quality.Approximately 98% of stormwater runoff collected from the San Gabriel River and Rio Hondo Channel is conserved, according to officials.The county Public Works Department operates 14 major dams and 620 miles of rivers and flood control channels.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Caltrans announces lane closures on I-5 starting Friday night

The California Department of Transportation, Caltrans, announced that the northbound side of Interstate 5 will only have one lane open from Friday night to Saturday morning in efforts to open an additional lane at a landslide near Castaic. Interstate 5 has four northbound lanes, but only two lanes have been...
CASTAIC, CA
oc-breeze.com

How are Southern California reservoirs filling after all the rain?

Watching swift-water rescues from what are usually dry creek beds might lead you to wonder how Southern California above-ground water reservoirs are filling after weeks of one storm after another. (I say: keep ’em coming!) The answer, according to the latest information from the California Department of Water Resources:...
CALIFORNIA STATE

