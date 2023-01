Rodger Giessman was presented with a challenge: help execute a drag show in just 10 days.He then called drag queen Caj Monet and asked her to perform at what would soon because The Diva's Ball. Monet said she would've come even if she had been asked three days before. "He needed me, and he's dressed me for the pageants that I won in 2016," Monet said. "So, I'm here to support him and spread my love for the art of female impersonation, to people like me and not like me."The coordinators of The Diva's Ball wanted to bring drags shows...

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO