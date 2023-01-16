Read full article on original website
Grand Blanc High School student accused of threatening violence
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - A 15-year-old Grand Blanc High School student has been charged with a 20-year felony for allegedly threatening to shoot up the school last fall. The student is a minor and was charged in juvenile court, so ABC12 is not identifying them. The alleged threat happened...
Homelessness count taking place in Saginaw County
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw is participating in a statewide effort to measure homelessness across Michigan. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the Saginaw County Consortium of Homeless Assistance Providers, SC-CHAP, in association with volunteers from the community will conduct Saginaw’s annual Point-in-Time, PIT, Homeless Count. Trained volunteers will count and...
Harrison High School student accused of phoning in bomb threat
HARRISON, Mich. (WJRT) - Police tracked down a Harrison High School student who allegedly called in a bomb threat to Clare County Central Dispatch. The Clare County Sheriff's Office says dispatchers received the call around 2:15 p.m. Thursday. The caller claimed a freshman student put an explosive device into their locker.
Flint nonprofit in danger of eviction
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The House of Esther, an organization dedicated to educating pregnant teens and young women while providing a roof over their heads, is in danger of eviction. A back-and-forth over back taxes and who has rights to the property is generating confusion about the fate of the...
Community reacts to murder charge in Lake Lansing drowning
MERIDIAN TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The drowning of four-year-old Liam Powers shocked the community. At first, it appeared to be a tragic accident but now police are pointing fingers at his mother, Claire Powers, who now faces a second-degree murder charge. Officials say last year on March 29, Claire and Liam were out on Lake […]
Saginaw man who drew AR-15 in gunfight, ended up shot by teen heads to prison
SAGINAW, MI — Two years after drawing an AR-15 in an apartment complex gunfight, only to suffer a gunshot wound of his own, a Saginaw man is heading to prison. Saginaw County Chief Circuit Judge Darnell Jackson on Thursday, Jan. 19, sentenced Deangelo M. McNeal, 34, to two consecutive terms of two years in prison. Jackson gave McNeal credit for 730 days already served in the jail, though the credit is only applicable to one of the stints.
Human trafficking survivor speaks out
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Human trafficking can happen to anyone, and it can happen anywhere. Operation G.H.O.S.T. officials said it’s happening more online, and not just on social media. Predators have taken to a number of websites, including gaming outlets. Kristy Hagarty was targeted on a gaming website and...
Grand Blanc man arrested at Flint meeting after what police say were threatening emails
FLINT, MI — A 52-year-old Grand Blanc has been arrested and held overnight in the Genesee County Jail after police said he sent a series of threatening emails to county Prosecutor David Leyton. Sheriff Chris Swanson said on Thursday, Jan. 19, he expects to present a case charging the...
2 charged in shooting death of Mt. Morris schools employee
FLINT, MI — Two people have been charged in connection with the death of a Mt. Morris Consolidated Schools employee. Cedric Thomas Hendrickson, 24, and Katarena Gail Maddox, 22, were each arraigned Tuesday, Jan. 17, on felony charges stemming from the fatal shooting of Mallory Dunnivant Wednesday, Jan. 11.
Police arrest 2 in Lansing drive-by shooting
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing have arrested two people and seized a handgun in connection with a shooting. According to authorities, police received reports of subjects driving through Downtown Lansing and firing a gun out their window. Police said they located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, where they found a handgun and a loaded magazine hidden inside.
'Ripoff Rob' released from Genesee County Jail, keeps running
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - "Ripoff Rob," a contractor accused of defrauding several Genesee County senior citizens, was released from custody and continued running from justice this week. The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says 59-year-old Robert Earl Gill, who police dubbed "Ripoff Rob," was arrested during a traffic in Mt. Morris...
Former Bay City Public Safety Director charged with assault and battery
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Former Bay City Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini has been charged with assault and battery. The Michigan Attorney General's Office authorized the charge. It's a misdemeanor punishable by up to 93 days in jail, along with fines and costs. Back in September, Cecchini was caught...
East Lansing Public Library issues statement in relation to Teen Room incident on Jan. 11
This is an update of a previous story. To view the first story on this event, click here. On Thursday Jan. 12 around 1 p.m., East Lansing Public Library administrators shared a statement with Portrait, about a day after sharing the same statement with East Lansing Info. This statement comes after a Black ELHS student was subject to attempted removal by library administrators on Jan. 11, an incident which resulted in police being called.
Murder charge in bizarre Flint homicide case dismissed, but other charges remain
FLINT, MI – A bizarre homicide case in which the victim said he was hit by a vehicle while witnesses said he was assaulted in other ways is one step closer to a potential trial after two defendants were bound over for trial on single counts of assault with intent to murder.
Michigan Attorney General’s Office Charges Former Bay City Public Safety Director
The former director of the Bay City Department of Public Safety is being charged with a crime. Michael Cecchini is accused of assaulting a teen in downtown Bay City the night of September 17. Cecchini claims the teen and his two friends were disturbing the peace while riding electric scooters outside his apartment. Cell phone and body camera video show Cecchini jab the teen in the midsection with a flashlight. He was placed on administrative leave by the city while state police investigated the incident, forwarding the case to the Michigan Attorney General’s office.
HealthSource to close Behavioral Services office
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - HealthSource in Saginaw announced that it will be closing one of its offices due to financial challenges. Leaders at HealthSource in Saginaw announced it is closing its Behavioral Services office on March 31. “I was devastated. We definitely didn’t want to close any service lines within...
Reward increases for tips in murder of Saginaw County restaurant manager
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Crime Stoppers Saginaw County is increasing the reward for tips in the murder of a restaurant manager. Cash rewards for information leading to an arrest in the death of Donald Patrick, Jr. are now up to $7,500. Patrick was shot to death on Jan. 19,...
‘Sweetheart deal’
In every step of Shiawassee County Sheriff Douglas Chapman’s drunk driving case, he got break after break, resulting in what one judge called a “sweetheart” deal. The deal was criticized by Ingham County Circuit Judge Rosemarie Aquilina in a phone interview. She laid the blame for the deal at the feet of retired Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon.
Sparrow impacted by crowded emergency rooms
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Too many patients and not enough staff to care for them. Those are the reasons Sparrow Hospital said it’s running out of room in the emergency room and waiting hours in the emergency room without a bed is not ideal. “I was amazed at what...
Two mid-Michigan businesses to close at end of month
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Two local mid-Michigan businesses will be closing at the end of January. The Big Boy restaurant in Bridgeport and the We’reDough bakery in Flint Township will both be shutting down by the end of the month. “It’s the place in the community to go, and that...
