‘There’s really no point in scaring the whole neighborhood,’ Rolling Hills theft victim speaks of experience

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A bond of $1 million has been set for the man police say led them on a chase with a woman’s body in the back of his vehicle. Yesterday, Jan. 19, Kentucky State Police released the identity of the body found in the back of David Reed’s vehicle as Rachel Louise Carder, 53, of Huntington, West Virginia.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 11 HOURS AGO