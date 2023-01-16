‘There’s really no point in scaring the whole neighborhood,’ Rolling Hills theft victim speaks of experience

Read full article on original website
Man caught by employees cutting live wire, disrupts service
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va (WSAZ) – A man is behind bars for grand larceny after he was caught by Frontier Communications employees cutting a live phone line on Wednesday, Jan. 18. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. According to deputies, two employees witnessed...
wchsnetwork.com
Jackson County man arrested for phone line theft
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — Kanawha County Deputies were called to investigate an in-progress theft of Frontier Communications phone lines around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. A couple of Frontier Communications employees witnessed a suspect driving a maroon Toyota pickup cutting an active line near Skeenie’s Hot Dogs on Sissonville Drive in Charleston. Once the suspect left the scene, the employees followed while talking to 911 operators.
West Virginia man arrested for phone line theft
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– A Sissonville man is in custody for grand larceny and destruction of property after allegedly stealing $9,000 worth of telephone line wire. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a theft at Frontier Communications on Wednesday, Jan. 18 on Sissonville Drive. Deputies say the call came in from two […]
Break-in at King-Tut Drive In
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Officers from Beckley Police Department confirm a local favorite restaurant has suffered a break-in. The call came from King-Tut Drive In early Thursday, January 19, 2023. The store confirms they will have a delayed opening due to the break-in. “We were one of several businesses affected last night per the police. […]
wchsnetwork.com
Deputies say man high on drugs crashes into Kanawha County home
HERNSHAW, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies have arrested a man for crashing his car into a house while driving under the influence. Deputies said Harold Harless, Jr., 48, of Marmet, admitted to using methamphetamine while behind the wheel of his black Subuaru Impreza Wednesday night on Lens Creek Road in Hernshaw.
WSAZ
Body found in car following multi-county Ky. chase identified as Huntington resident
LONDON, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky State Police has released the identity of a body discovered Wednesday at the end of a police chase that spanned several counties. When the police chase ended on Interstate 75 in Laurel County, a search of David Reed’s car revealed the body of Rachel Louise Carder, 53, of Huntington, West Virginia.
lootpress.com
Thief throws rock through door of beloved gaming establishment, steals register
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Tragedy befell a locally owned Beckley business Wednesday when an individual illegally made entry into the Dragon’s Den on North Eisenhower Drive, shattering a glass door and stealing the cash register in the process. The local shop – known for its selection of games,...
WSAZ
1 arrested, 2 wanted in connection with car break-ins
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two men are wanted by Charleston Police following car break-ins during the early morning hours of Jan. 13. According to officers, several vehicles were broken into in the Rolling Hills neighborhood. After posting surveillance video on social media, Charleston Police say the Criminal Investigation...
WSAZ
Bond set for man charged after body found inside car after police chase
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A bond of $1 million has been set for the man police say led them on a chase with a woman’s body in the back of his vehicle. Yesterday, Jan. 19, Kentucky State Police released the identity of the body found in the back of David Reed’s vehicle as Rachel Louise Carder, 53, of Huntington, West Virginia.
WSAZ
WeinerMan statue missing after restaurant fire found
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A statue that went missing following a fire at a popular Kanawha County restaurant has been located. Kanawha County deputies returned the WeinerMan statue to the Dairywinkle on Thursday afternoon. A reward of up to $1,000 was up for grabs for the WeinerMan’s safe return....
WSAZ
Impaired driver crashes into home in stolen car, sheriff says
HERNSHAW, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man accused of driving drunk was arrested Wednesday evening after he crashed into a home, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. The accident happened in the 3500 block of Lens Creek Road on Wednesday in Hernshaw around 9:45 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies reported...
WSAZ
Fight between underage siblings ends with one stabbed, another arrested
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fight between two underage siblings ended in a stabbing Wednesday night and one of the children being arrested. Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the call in the St. Albans area where they were told an argument between a girl and her brother escalated.
WSAZ
Man wanted in connection with W.Va. missing teen arrested in Ohio
FRESNO, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man wanted on charges in Lincoln County has been arrested in Ohio by US Marshals. Officials say Dustin Daugherty, 39, of Fresno, Ohio was in Fresno, Ohio. Daugherty is being held at Coshocton County Jail while he awaits extradition to West Virginia. Daugherty is...
Metro News
McDonald’s employee saw ‘crime of opportunity’
Elkview, W.Va. — Kanawha County Chief Deputy Joe Crawford described Tuesdays incident at an Elkview McDonald’s as a “very vicious, heinous act.”. Kanawha County deputies arrested Richard Thornton, 31, after he followed a customer into the restaurant bathroom, stabbing him then stealing his wallet. Crawford said Thornton,...
WSAZ
Deadly stabbing case headed to grand jury
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The case of a woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend’s daughter to death earlier this month is headed to a grand jury. Amber Wymer, 41, of Charleston, waived her rights during a preliminary hearing Thursday, according to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office. Abigail...
WSAZ
Man sought by police in school lockdowns wanted by Metro drug unit
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County SWAT Team on Wednesday morning carried out a search warrant for a man in the Dunbar/Institute area. The team was helping the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT) with an investigation. When the team showed up, Chief Deputy Joe Crawford said the wanted man already left.
WSAZ
Police | Man arrested; girlfriend taken to hospital covered in bruises, eyes swollen shut
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A call for help from miles away ended with an arrest on Monday in Kanawha County, according to court documents. On Jan. 16 around 5 p.m., officers responded to 9th Avenue in South Charleston after receiving a call from a woman in Georgia claiming her sister was in danger.
Ironton Tribune
Death at adult group home being investigated
The Ironton Police Department is investigating a fight at an adult group home that left one man dead. On Sunday, the IPD got a call about a fight between two residents at Fout’s Adult Group Home, located at 803 S. Sixth St. When officers arrived, they found an unconscious...
WSAZ
Winter Wonderland Escape Room at Cabell Co. Public Library
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - To make a reservation for your group at the Winter Wonderland Escape Room, call 304-528-5700.
WSAZ
Fire damages Huntington home
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire on Thursday night extensively damaged a multi-story home at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Second Street, Huntington firefighters say. The fire was reported just before 7:15 p.m. Firefighters say one resident was inside but managed to make it out safely. Another resident was on...
