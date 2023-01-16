RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Meet the candidates for Riviera Beach Police Chief. Below are the bios provided by the City of Riviera Beach. Joshua Lewis grew up in Palm Beach County. Joshua said 27 years ago, he did a ride along with his best friend, who was a police officer for the Riviera Beach Police Department. He grew to love the police officers and the community. He’s been in law enforcement for 26 years with the Riviera Beach Police Department and currently serves as the Interim Police Chief.

RIVIERA BEACH, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO