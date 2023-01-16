Read full article on original website
cbs12.com
Officials discuss fixes to boardwalks in Vero Beach damaged during Hurricane Nicole
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Hurricane Nicole did some major damage to the shoreline in Vero Beach – both Humiston Park and Conn Beach Boardwalks were forced to close. The Conn Beach Boardwalk has reopened after getting some significant repair work, and they’re not finished yet. However,...
cbs12.com
Brightline operations resume after issues in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Brightline announced that all South Florida stations have resumed normal operations. Brightline is operating in a limited capacity due to an operating issue at North River Bridge in Fort Lauderdale. The issue has caused the company to suspend train operations between Fort Lauderdale,...
cbs12.com
PBSO searching for missing girl in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a girl missing in West Palm Beach. Authorities said Scarlett Seymour, 15, was last seen on Jan. 18. She was wearing a blue and black striped top, blue jeans, and white shoes. Anyone with...
cbs12.com
'Very bizarre:' Delray Beach PD detail woman's latest rescue from storm drain
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Wednesday afternoon, Delray Beach Police and Fire Rescue pulled a woman from a storm drain near Lindell Boulevard. This is the second time they've rescued this same woman from the stormwater system in the past two years, and she had to be extricated from a similar situation a third time in another state.
cbs12.com
Meet the candidates for Riviera Beach Police Chief
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Meet the candidates for Riviera Beach Police Chief. Below are the bios provided by the City of Riviera Beach. Joshua Lewis grew up in Palm Beach County. Joshua said 27 years ago, he did a ride along with his best friend, who was a police officer for the Riviera Beach Police Department. He grew to love the police officers and the community. He’s been in law enforcement for 26 years with the Riviera Beach Police Department and currently serves as the Interim Police Chief.
cbs12.com
Stranded boat found by Coast Guard, towed back to Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A missing boat has been found and towed back to Fort Pierce. The U.S. Coast Guard said the boat, named Aquarius, was last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at around 6:25 a.m. Air and surface crews were searching for the 51-foot boat near its last known location, nine miles east of Palm Beach.
cbs12.com
11-year-old student missing for weeks found safe
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Eleven-year-old old Jaliyah Williams had been missing since going to her school bus stop in Riviera Beach on the morning of January 5. We’re happy to report that she’s been found safe and sound. Jaliyah Williams was found in Valdosta, Georgia with...
cbs12.com
Deputies searching for 8 juveniles after they escaped from treatment facility in Tequesta
TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies say they are looking for eight juveniles after they escaped from a treatment facility in Tequesta. On Friday, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said the eight caused a major disturbance inside the Sandy Pines Juvenile Treatment Facility before escaping. The facility, located on SE Tequesta Terrace in unincorporated Martin County, provides supervised care for children and teens.
cbs12.com
Fatal double shooting in Wellington: PBSO
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man and woman were killed in a fatal shooting in Wellington. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said at around 5 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to a fatal double shooting on Balsan Way in the Olympia subdivision in Wellington. When deputies arrived they...
cbs12.com
Drunk driver crashes into police car in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Traffic is back to normal following a crash involving a patrol car with the West Palm Beach Police Department. According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, a drunk driver crashed into a cop car stopped at a red light. The crash happened...
cbs12.com
77-year-old hit, killed on I-95 in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A 77-year-old man was hit and killed while walking on I-95 on Thursday morning. Authorities say the wreck happened just after 7 a.m. on northbound lanes, just south of Congress Avenue. The man was pronounced dead on scene. The crash blocked three right lanes,...
cbs12.com
Woman killed in crash in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is dead after a crash in Boca Raton. Just before 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Boca Raton Police Department responded to calls about a crash along West Camino Real. The front passenger, 72-year-old Victoria Luna, died on scene while the driver, 73-year-old Martha Pineda, was transported to Delray Medical Center for treatment.
cbs12.com
Report: FAU spends nearly $1 million on DEI, CRT programs
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A new report from the Florida Department of Educations highlights the academic landscape of our public colleges and universities. This comes as Governor DeSantis called for accountability in higher education. The 35-page report breaks down where Florida tax dollars are going to shape young...
cbs12.com
Video: Man pepper sprays employees, flees with $1,200 worth of wigs
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators said a man was caught on camera pepper spraying beauty supply store employees and running off with $1,200 worth of wigs. The Broward Sheriff's Office (BSO) said at around 7:30 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 7, BSO detectives responded to a robbery call at a beauty store near on East Oakland Park Boulevard in Oakland Park.
cbs12.com
Fire breaks out in laundry room at home in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A dryer fire caused a laundry room in Port St. Lucie to go up in flames. On Wednesday, the St. Lucie County Fire District said several units were dispatched at around 10 p.m. to a home on Silver Oak Drive for a residential structure fire.
cbs12.com
'Help us stop the violence:' Ongoing shootings and no arrests bring fear to residents
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A community in Fort Pierce remains on edge after the mass shooting at a family event on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and still no arrests. The shooting at Ellis Park Monday evening left a young mother dead and 11 others hurt. “Help us...
cbs12.com
Water main break closes 3 lanes of Okeechobee Boulevard in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Three lanes are closed after a water main broke on a road in West Palm Beach. On Friday, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) said the break occurred on Okeechobee Boulevard, east of Haverhill Road. Two westbound right lanes and a right turn lane are blocked off. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
cbs12.com
Teacher with gun said he was 'being watched through his phone' before arrest
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The teacher arrested for bringing a gun and knife to school claimed he was "being watched through his phone" prior to his arrest. Royal Palm Beach Community High School teacher Robert Krasnicki, 42, was found with a loaded Palmetto Dagger 9mm firearm and a pocket knife with a three and a half inch blade, according to the arrest report.
cbs12.com
'Don't be shy, talk;' Man arrested for soliciting 12-year-old girl in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after allegedly requesting sexual acts from a 12-year-old girl at a school bus stop. Boynton Beach Police said the incident happened on Jan. 19. The child attends South Tech Preparatory Academy. According to police, Rasheed Curtis, 18, gave the...
cbs12.com
Police report says contractor dumped 5 bundles of mail in lake
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — We're learning new details about the incident last week where a private contractor delivering mail for the U.S. Postal Service dumped mail in a lake. The incident happened at Mirabella at Mirasol in Palm Beach Gardens. The new information is contained in a...
