Sushi and Tacos Under One Roof in Bridgton, Maine
Weird combination? Maybe. Perfect combination? Definitely. Elevation Sushi and Tacos is the brainchild of Kim Morton, Mike Perez, and their son-in-law John Dexter. All three moved from Los Angeles to Maine several years ago. What they really missed from California was sushi and street tacos. So Kim who is a schoolteacher and had owned a restaurant got together with Mike and John and opened Elevation Sushi and Tacos.
When it comes to pizza, New Englanders know a lot. We have the North End in Boston for authenticity, and many transplants from the Mediterranean who've settled in small towns to create delicious, one-of-a-kind pizza experiences. When The Daily Meal recently released its list of the top pizza joints across...
New information released about discovery of woman's body in town bordering New Hampshire
HARTFORD, Vt. — Police said a womanfound dead at a recycling processing center in a community that borders New Hampshire is from Vermont. The body was discovered Tuesday morning at the Casella center in Hartford, Vermont, and police said Wednesday that the remains have been tentatively identified as belonging to a woman from the Hartford, Vermont, area.
New Hampshire high school student dies in Gunstock Mountain ski accident
GILFORD, N.H. – A New Hampshire high school is mourning the death of a freshman who died in a skiing accident.Gilford High School principal Anthony Sperazzo said in a letter to the community that student Sydnie Quimby died during an accident at Gunstock Mountain Resort."This is a sad loss for our community. Students were informed of this loss during first block by their teacher. We are working diligently to support our students, staff, and families," Sperazzo wrote.Grief counseling resources are being made available to students.
Woman found dead at recycling center in Hartford
HARTFORD — Police are investigating after a body was found in Hartford, Vermont on Tuesday. Authorities were notified of a body located within the Casella recycling processing center at around 11:30 a.m. Police say the body was that of a deceased woman. The Vermont State police are assisting in...
Who Won $1.35B Mega Millions Jackpot Bought in York County, Maine?
Excitement is high with mystery in the air as employees at the Maine Lottery that sold the Mega Millions ticket with an annuity jackpot of $1.35 billion wonder who bought it. The sole jackpot winning ticket with a cash value of $724.6 million was purchased at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon. When it was purchased, where and by whom are still unknown.
Hear from store owner who sold winning Mega Millions ticket
Fred Cotreau, owner of the Hometown Gas and Grill in Lebanon, Maine, recounts to CNN Newsource correspondent Isabel Rosales the moment he learned his store had sold the Mega Millions winning ticket.
Maine's Mega Millions winner would be richer if they got the ticket a mile away
LEBANON (BDN) -- The person who bought the winning $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot ticket at a Lebanon store already beat 1-in-302.6 million odds, but they would have been luckier if they bought the ticket just a mile or so away. The haul from the life-changing prize is smaller in...
Troopers use stop strips to stop alleged DUI driver in Concord, NH
CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state troopers used spike strips to disable the tires on a vehicle driven by a Manchester, New Hampshire resident who who intoxicated behind the wheel and refused to pull over, officials said. Troopers looking for a vehicle involved in a brief pursuit earlier in...
Police looking for woman caught stealing in Concord, NH
CONCORD — Police say they are still investigating a theft that occurred in Concord back in December. Authorities were notified of a shoplifting incident at Marshalls Department Store on Storrs Street. Police say that a woman, described as being caucasian, in her late 20s, with large hoop earrings and...
Joseph Azzara, 19
LACONIA — Joseph “Joey” Azzara, 19, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Jan.14, 2023, at his home. Joey was born in Laconia on Sept. 19, 2003, to James Azzara and Sara (Carter) Hoey.
