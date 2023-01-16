ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodstock, NH

Sushi and Tacos Under One Roof in Bridgton, Maine

Weird combination? Maybe. Perfect combination? Definitely. Elevation Sushi and Tacos is the brainchild of Kim Morton, Mike Perez, and their son-in-law John Dexter. All three moved from Los Angeles to Maine several years ago. What they really missed from California was sushi and street tacos. So Kim who is a schoolteacher and had owned a restaurant got together with Mike and John and opened Elevation Sushi and Tacos.
BRIDGTON, ME
New Hampshire high school student dies in Gunstock Mountain ski accident

GILFORD, N.H. – A New Hampshire high school is mourning the death of a freshman who died in a skiing accident.Gilford High School principal Anthony Sperazzo said in a letter to the community that student Sydnie Quimby died during an accident at Gunstock Mountain Resort."This is a sad loss for our community. Students were informed of this loss during first block by their teacher. We are working diligently to support our students, staff, and families," Sperazzo wrote.Grief counseling resources are being made available to students.
GILFORD, NH
Woman found dead at recycling center in Hartford

HARTFORD — Police are investigating after a body was found in Hartford, Vermont on Tuesday. Authorities were notified of a body located within the Casella recycling processing center at around 11:30 a.m. Police say the body was that of a deceased woman. The Vermont State police are assisting in...
HARTFORD, VT
Troopers use stop strips to stop alleged DUI driver in Concord, NH

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state troopers used spike strips to disable the tires on a vehicle driven by a Manchester, New Hampshire resident who who intoxicated behind the wheel and refused to pull over, officials said. Troopers looking for a vehicle involved in a brief pursuit earlier in...
CONCORD, NH
Police looking for woman caught stealing in Concord, NH

CONCORD — Police say they are still investigating a theft that occurred in Concord back in December. Authorities were notified of a shoplifting incident at Marshalls Department Store on Storrs Street. Police say that a woman, described as being caucasian, in her late 20s, with large hoop earrings and...
CONCORD, NH
Joseph Azzara, 19

LACONIA — Joseph “Joey” Azzara, 19, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Jan.14, 2023, at his home. Joey was born in Laconia on Sept. 19, 2003, to James Azzara and Sara (Carter) Hoey.
LACONIA, NH
