FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depressionAnita DurairajSeattle, WA
Seattle Seahawks Sign Star Pro-Bowl Player To ExtensionOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Major retailer closes another store in Washington this weekKristen WaltersSeattle, WA
Seattle experiences unprecedented rise in inflation: Third highest rate among large US metrosEdy ZooSeattle, WA
Premieres, Award Winners And Dystopian Love – Seattle Theater Has It Allmixyplix mediaSeattle, WA
KOMO News
Car smashes glass doors at Seattle hardware store but security gate foils thieves
SEATTLE, Wash. — A crew of thieves used a car to ram the front doors of Maple Leaf Ace Hardware in Seattle on Tuesday morning, then used tools in an attempt to bash through the metal security gate behind the glass storefront. Store surveillance cameras show four people in...
q13fox.com
Auburn car dealership plagued by repeat break-ins, owner takes matters into own hands
AUBURN, Wash. - A car dealership owner is asking for help catching the men who allegedly keep breaking into his business. Behnam Ghafari, the 33-year-old owner of Auto Spot, says its been happening for months, he’s fed up and says he feels like he’s been stripped of his safety.
3 USPS mail trucks stolen in West Seattle with mail inside
SEATTLE — The U.S. Postal Inspector, Seattle Division, says at least three USPS mail trucks have been stolen in West Seattle just in January. Two incidents happened on Tuesday in West Seattle’s Alki neighborhood. Thieves ransacked the trucks and took off with mail and packages before abandoning the...
arizonasuntimes.com
After Seattle Defunded Its Police, Local Business Owners Say Crime Is Worse than Ever
Two years after Seattle slashed its police budget, local business owners say crime has skyrocketed, with police unable to deal with thefts, homelessness and open-air drug use that plague the city. Seattle and broader King County had more than 13,000 homeless people within its boundaries in 2022, more than every...
westseattleblog.com
CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Bail set for hate-crime suspects; ID-theft charges in eluding case after stolen mail, FBI vest, more found
We have followups on two West Seattle cases first reported by police via SPD Blotter last week:. BAIL SET FOR HATE-CRIME SUSPECTS: New information on these two arrests reported over the weekend comes from documents we obtained from the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office after bail/probable-cause hearings. The SPDB post said that what started as a fight between neighbors ended with the arrests of two people for investigation of burglary, assault, and hate crimes. Here’s what the newly obtained documents – containing the police report’s full narrative – say happened:
Seattle police recover sawed-off shotgun, two machetes after man reportedly fires shots
Seattle police recovered a sawed-off shotgun, two machetes and drugs Tuesday after a man allegedly fired shots after an interaction with strangers in the Chinatown-International District, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a man with a gun and shots...
Two Sequim women dead of possible overdose, 7-year-old found at scene
A 7-year-old boy was found in a home at the 200 block of Dungeness Meadows in Sequim Monday afternoon with his dead mother and another deceased woman. Clallam County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call around 3:30 p.m. Jan. 16, where they found the women, ages 34 and 57, dead of apparent overdoses.
2 men found shot dead inside car in Georgetown
SEATTLE — Seattle police officers, crime scene investigators, and homicide detectives swarmed the Georgetown neighborhood after two men were found dead inside a car. At 12:09 a.m. on Thursday, police were called to Fifth Avenue South and South Michigan Street for reports of a person shot. Arriving officers found...
Bellevue to launch free parking program for people living out of their cars
BELLEVUE, Wash. — The City of Bellevue has allocated $450,000 for its Safe Parking Pilot Program in the 2023-2024. The program is aimed at providing a safe place to park for people living out of their vehicles. Nico Quijano, the city's Homelessness Outreach Coordinator, says there's not a certain demographic that would benefit more than others from this program.
5 arrested during drug operation in downtown Seattle
SEATTLE — Police arrested five suspects and seized approximately 40 grams of crack cocaine during a drug operation in downtown Seattle on Friday. The Seattle Police Department says its officers saw the suspects selling crack cocaine and fentanyl in the area of Blanchard Street and Bell Street, between 1st and 3rd Avenue, as well as near Pike Street, between 2nd and 4th Avenue.
Seattle, Washington
Five Arrested in Friday Afternoon Narcotics Operation Downtown
Officers arrested five suspects and seized approximately 40 grams of crack cocaine during a narcotics operation Downtown on Friday afternoon. Throughout the afternoon, police observed multiple suspects selling crack cocaine and fentanyl in the area of Blanchard Street and Bell Street between 1st and 3rd Avenue, and around Pike Street between 2nd and 4th Avenue. After witnessing the transactions, officers arrested each suspect for possession of narcotics with the intent to distribute.
q13fox.com
Caught on Camera: Attempted abduction in Auburn
Surveillance video captured the man roll up to a coffee stand window and order something. When the victim went to hand cash back to him, he is seen grabbing her arm and pulling, then appears to try and zip-tie her arm.
q13fox.com
At least 2 killed in Tacoma crash
Two people are dead after a crash in Tacoma on Wednesday morning. FOX 13 spoke with a witness who said he and several others pulled one person out of the burning car.
Have you seen this white Subaru Legacy? It was stolen in Burien on Saturday
A reader named Dan says his car was stolen on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at around 1 p.m. in Burien. Dan wants our readers to be on the lookout for the car, which is a white 1997 Subaru Legacy GT wagon, which he says was stolen on SW 157th in the parking lot between Azteca and Value Village (map below).
Seattle, Washington
Man Assaulted With Gun in Attempted Armed Robbery Near Columbia City Neighborhood
Police responded to a man assaulted in the head with a handgun Saturday afternoon in the 3500 block of South Edmonds Street near Columbia City neighborhood. When officers arrived just before 01:00 p.m., they contacted a 32-year-old man who reported he was walking to his residence when two males approached him from a vehicle located in an alley. One of these suspects threatened to shoot the victim and demanded for his phone. Both suspects pointed handguns at the victim as they walked closer to him. A third suspect remained in the vehicle.
KOMO News
Teen charged in fatal shooting of 14-year-old Tacoma boy
TACOMA, Wash. — The 17-year-old arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of another teenager in Tacoma last week made his first appearance in an adult court on Tuesday afternoon. William Kalama pleaded not guilty to all seven counts against him during his arraignment via a video link from...
westseattleblog.com
Morgan Community Association, music, trivia, more for the rest of your West Seattle Wednesday
(Cormorant drying its wings – photo by Stewart L.) Reminders of what’s up for the rest of today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. NETWORKING: Women entrepreneurs/business owners are invited to Structured & Co.‘s online networking event at noon – tickets/info here. PET-FOOD DRIVE DATE...
Seattle City Light warns customers about scammers
Seattle City Light is warning customers to be careful who to trust over the phone, as scammers are calling customers posing as City Light employees. The company says someone is calling customers and threatening to turn off their power if they don’t make a payment immediately. In order to...
Copper thieves have new target: electric vehicle charging stations
SEATTLE — Thieves on the hunt for copper have found a new target: electric vehicle charging stations. Seattle City Light says eight of its EV charging stations have been hit since last March. The thieves are looking for what the utility says is a small amount of copper. Thieves...
q13fox.com
Gold Bar hostage victim shares details of her scary night with a gunman
GOLD BAR, Wash. - It’s been roughly a week since an employee at Gold Bar Family Grocer was held hostage. That employee, Tami Ball, was wrapping up her shift on Jan. 9 in a backroom office when a man burst in the door without pants. At first, she thought it was a confused older man looking for a bathroom. Eventually, she spotted a gun in his shaking hands.
