ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNDU

Youth Pickleball League underway at the Kroc Center in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Pickleball has quickly gained popularity over the last few years across the United States, and now kids are getting in on the fun in South Bend. A youth pickleball league is underway at the Salvation Army Kroc Center. The sessions are on Tuesday evenings, and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Cultivate Food Rescue seeks participants in community survey

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Cultivate Food Rescue released a survey to better understand the impact Food Rescue has right here in Michiana. The survey is open to everyone in St. Joseph, Elkhart, and Marshall counties. The hope is to gather insight into how well food rescue efforts are understood...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Rudy Yakym tours the Jackie Walorski VA Clinic

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Michiana’s newest congressman came back home to visit one of the lasting legacies of his predecessor. Rep. Rudy Yakym (IN-2) took a tour of the Jackie Walorski VA Clinic in Mishawaka and spoke to veterans who rely on this resource. Yakym said he is well...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Potawatomi Zoo sloths visit The WNDU Studios!

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Lauren Moss and Matt Engelbrecht got up close and personal with sloths on 16 News Now at 4!. Lily the sloth and her baby from the Potawatomi Zoo visited The WNDU Studios on Friday evening during the newscast. Their visit comes as the zoo is...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Chili cook-off, craft beer-tasting headed to Tippecanoe Place on Saturday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s Downtown Dining Association is hosting a chili cook-off and craft beer-tasting event!. The event is this Saturday at Tippecanoe Place from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. Guests get the chance to make their way through the mansion, tasting chili and beer from at least 14 different restaurants and breweries. And it’s all for a good cause, as the proceeds benefit Cultivate Food Rescue.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Celebrating National Popcorn Day at the Savory Kernel

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - You may like it sweet, or you may like it salty. No matter how you enjoy your popcorn, January 19 is the day to indulge because it is National Popcorn Day!. 16 Morning News Now stopped by The Savory Kernel to celebrate. The family-owned granger business...
GRANGER, IN
WNDU

Humane Society of Elkhart County needs food donations

Brey talked about his goals for the rest of the season while addressing the media on Friday about his decision to leave the program after the season. Mike Brey spoke with the media on Friday about his decision to step away from the Notre Dame men’s basketball program at the end of the season.
NOTRE DAME, IN
WNDU

Megabus, Miller announce expansion to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Megabus, one of the largest bus companies in the country, is announcing an expansion to help connect Michiana with the rest of the country. The intercity bus service is partnering with Miller Transportation and will better connect South Bend with two dozen cities across the Midwest.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

‘Winter Restaurant Weeks’ headed to downtown South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A special promotion is headed back to South Bend!. South Bend’s showcase event, Winter Restaurant Weeks, seeks to highlight 22 local restaurants with value-priced menus, with 10 percent of the proceeds from each meal donated to the Beacon Children’s Hospital. Winter Restaurant Weeks...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Public session held for Bristol Street widening project

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Residents voiced their concerns on a proposal to widen a busy street in Elkhart County. There was a public session on Thursday over widening Bristol Street. Residents asked how nearby homeowners would remain safe during construction and other disruptions that widening the street could bring.
WNDU

Henry Davis Jr. announces candidacy for South Bend mayor

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend 2nd District Councilmember Henry Davis Jr. announced that he is running for mayor. Davis confirmed the announcement on Twitter on Friday afternoon. He has also launched a campaign website. The 43-year-old Democrat has actively served on the South Bend Common Council since 2007....
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

South Bend Police searching for missing woman

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Have you seen Katherine Rivera?. Rivera, 33, was last seen on the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 18, in the 600 block of N. Michigan Street wearing a black hoodie and green pants with the word “Army” printed on the leg. Rivera is 5′5″...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Cass County K9 Nellie retires

Our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium say the alleged incident took place in June 2018 in Benton Harbor between Carlton Lynch, senior pastor of Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, and a 41-year-old woman. Indiana Chamber calls for focus on economic development at legislative session. Updated: 21 minutes ago. The Indiana Chamber...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WNDU

South Bend restaurants dealing with increasing egg prices

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You really want to pay attention to that budget, especially with egg prices continuing to climb. But it’s not just affecting the price you pay at the store. Some local restaurants are feeling the pinch too. The owner of South Bend’s Early Bird Eatery,...
SOUTH BEND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy