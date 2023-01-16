Juror who skipped celebrity trial for island vacation slapped with 30-page essay in lieu of jail time

For many in attendance, it was a fitting way to spend Martin Luther King Jr. Day. “They arrested Dr. King 29 times—29 times!” Kamau Franklin told a crowd of around 70 protestors assembled in front of the DeKalb County courthouse, many of them part of a loose coalition of activist groups, environmentalists, and concerned citizens united against a planned 85-acre, $90 million Atlanta police and firefighter training facility in the South River Forest. The post A rally at the DeKalb County courthouse condemns domestic terrorism charges for “Stop Cop City” protestors appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.

DEKALB COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO