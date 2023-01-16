Juror who skipped celebrity trial for island vacation slapped with 30-page essay in lieu of jail time

Read full article on original website
YSL trial: Marijuana hidden in shoes, other smuggled items delay jury selection
Three incidents of contraband being brought into the courthouse have delayed the already lengthy jury selection process ...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Mother of rapper in Young Thug trial arrested
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The mother of one of the defendants in the gang-related trial of Young Thug was arrested this week after allegedly trying to pass tobacco products to her son. According to Fulton County jail records, Latasha Kendrick was arrested on Tuesday and charged with criminal...
Twitter suspends account calling for ‘night of rage’ following protester death
ATLANTA — Twitter officials suspended an account that called for a “night of rage” after law enforcement officials shot and killed a protester on Wednesday. On Wednesday, protester Manuel Esteban Paez Teran, 26, was killed after Georgia Bureau of Investigation said he shot a Georgia State Patrol trooper. The GBI said GSP was conducting a clearing raid in the woods that protesters have been occupying for months.
‘We need an independent investigation:’ Protest supporter says those arrested did not deserve it
ATLANTA — Outside the DeKalb County Jail, supporters gathered and made noise, hoping those above could hear their support. One supporter, Misty Novitch, told Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. that those arrested do not deserve it. “The state of Georgia is trying to...
fox5atlanta.com
Man convicted in Ahmaud Arbery murder moved to Georgia medical prison
AUGUSTA, Ga. - One of the men convicted of chasing down and killing Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery is now being held at a new facility. Officials say 66-year-old Gregory McMichael has been transferred to the Augusta State Medical Prison from his prior location at Georgia Diagnostic and Classification State Prison in Jackson, Georgia.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Killer Mike, Lil C-Note, Birdman Williams on Young Thug witness list
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The witness list in the massive racketeering and gang-related trial of rapper Young Thug includes some prominent musicians and executives in th entertainment industry. The rapper known as Killer Mike - real name Michael Render - and Corey Jackson, a.k.a. Lil C-Note and a...
Marietta officer suspended after investigation reveals racist comment, chief says
A veteran Marietta officer was suspended Thursday after a recent internal investigation revealed he used a racial term a...
FedEx driver called racial slurs by Ga. man in viral video reveals what happened that day
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A video of a Georgia man yelling racial slurs at a Black FedEx worker has gone viral since it was posted on social media earlier this week. Investigators are now looking into whether charges should be filed against the man in the video. Channel 2′s Justin...
Protester killed near ‘Cop City’ site identified, seven others charged with domestic terrorism
A 26-year-old protester camped out in a forest where Atlanta plans to build a public safety training center was killed by police this week after allegedly shooting and wounding a state trooper, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The Jan. 18 fatal shooting happened near Intrenchment Creek Park in DeKalb County while the GBI […] The post Protester killed near ‘Cop City’ site identified, seven others charged with domestic terrorism appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Fulton County murder defendant acquitted at retrial
A man whose murder conviction was thrown out by the judge overseeing his first trial was recently acquitted of all charg...
Details trickle out after deadly encounter at Atlanta training center site
Details surrounding the deadly encounter near the planned site of Atlanta’s public safety center continued to trickle ou...
wtvy.com
Todd and Julie Chrisley to report to federal prison Tuesday in Fla.
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The famous reality TV couple with Atlanta ties, Todd and Julie Chrisley, will report to federal prison Tuesday in Florida. The stars of “Chrisley Knows Best” wanted a bond while they appeal their convictions for federal charges of bank fraud and tax evasion, but a judge denied that request.
GOP ‘Prop’ Vernon Jones Ordered To Pay More Than $45K For Blocking A Constituent On Facebook
A federal judge has ordered Vernon Jones to pay $45,652 in damages and legal fees to a man he blocked from his Facebook page. The post GOP ‘Prop’ Vernon Jones Ordered To Pay More Than $45K For Blocking A Constituent On Facebook appeared first on NewsOne.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Devin Willock’s father sets record straight about legal action following fatal crash
Devin Willock’s father remains with the family in Gainesville, Georgia following the fatal wreck early Sunday morning that claimed his son’s life. The father added that he knows nothing of lawyers or press conferences in a report from the AJC following an announcement about a Thursday press conference to discuss legal action in the case.
7 people have been arrested on domestic terrorism charges after a gunshot death near a planned Atlanta police academy.
( CNN ) - According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, seven people were detained and charged with domestic terrorism after the shooting deaths of one person and a Georgia state trooper close to a potential Atlanta police training center.
Judge orders suspect to keep photo of man he sold fentanyl to as part of sentencing
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County man was sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges related to the fentanyl overdose of a 27-year-old. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Alex Elbaz died in February 2020 after taking pills he didn’t...
dakotanewsnow.com
Mother holds out hope for daughter who went missing in 2016
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Nearly seven years ago, Morgan Bauer vanished seemingly without a trace. Bauer grew up in Aberdeen, South Dakota. Her mother, Sherri Keenan, says her daughter was charismatic and had a gentle heart. ”When she walked in a room, you knew she was there. She...
A rally at the DeKalb County courthouse condemns domestic terrorism charges for “Stop Cop City” protestors
For many in attendance, it was a fitting way to spend Martin Luther King Jr. Day. “They arrested Dr. King 29 times—29 times!” Kamau Franklin told a crowd of around 70 protestors assembled in front of the DeKalb County courthouse, many of them part of a loose coalition of activist groups, environmentalists, and concerned citizens united against a planned 85-acre, $90 million Atlanta police and firefighter training facility in the South River Forest. The post A rally at the DeKalb County courthouse condemns domestic terrorism charges for “Stop Cop City” protestors appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
WJCL
Officials: Woman arrested at Georgia airport after spraying security guard with fire extinguisher
ATLANTA — Above video: Footage of the aftermath at the airport. A woman was arrested and charged with assault for allegedly spraying officers with a fire extinguisher at the Atlanta airport this week. A traveler captured the aftermath in a series of photos and videos she posted to Facebook.
“The birds stopped singing”: Inside the battle for Atlanta’s South River Forest
Over the centuries, the South River Forest has been many things: Indigenous land, a prison farm, a dumping ground—and the keystone of an ambitious proposal to incorporate nature into Atlanta’s growth. But in 2021, people living nearby were surprised to learn that the city had different plans for it: a massive new police training facility. The post “The birds stopped singing”: Inside the battle for Atlanta’s South River Forest appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
