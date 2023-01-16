Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston Red Sox Sign All-Star SluggerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Three-Time NBA Champion DiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Just Announced: SNAP & HIP Food Boxes Delivered To Your Door By Local Farm-to-Table Grocery StoreDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
5 Must-Try All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in MassachusettsEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
A guide to planning a girls trip to BostonGenni FranklinBoston, MA
Related
NBA
Bleacher Report: Updated Mock Draft with two-round projections
(B/R) — The 2022-23 NBA season is past its midway point, and the upcoming draft class continues to look strong with the top prospects maintaining high levels of play—not to mention new, intriguing prospects are starting to emerge. A few international players have made waves overseas lately, giving...
NBA
Warriors to rest Stephen Curry, 3 other starters vs. Cavs
The Golden State Warriors will be without four of their five regular starters tonight in Cleveland (7:30 ET, NBA League Pass) to give them some rest. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green — who account for 65% of Golden State’s points per game — will not play against the Cavs. Additionally, big men Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green are both probable for the game.
NBA
GAMEDAY RUNDOWN: Clippers Head to Utah to Take on the Scrappy Jazz
Last Matchup: 11/21/22 – LAC 121 – UTAH 114 | Norman Powell: 30 PTS – Jordan Clarkson 26 PTS. The Jazz and Clippers are meeting for the 16th time over the last three seasons (including playoffs), with Utah holding an 8-7 advantage so far in the matchup over that span. Only the Mavericks (8) have more wins against Utah than Los Angeles since 2020-21.
Irving scores 48, Nets beat Jazz for 1st win without Durant
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 48 points, including 21 in the fourth quarter for a second straight night, to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 117-106 victory over the Utah Jazz on Friday. Brooklyn won for the first time since Kevin Durant’s knee injury behind Irving’s memorable finish. He shot 70% from the field in the fourth quarter and made four 3-pointers. Irving fell two points shy of matching Utah’s fourth-quarter point total. He accounted for 18 of the Nets’ 43 baskets by himself – including a season-high eight 3-pointers. “He’s just in a different world,” Nets center Nic Claxton said. “He’s locked in. He’s in a different type of zone and he makes those big shots time and time again.”
NBA
Clifford’s Historic Win Ends Hornets’ Slide In Houston
Charlotte Cashes in on 20 Rockets Turnovers to Overcome Another Untimely Ball Injury. Starting off their second four-game road trip of the month, the Charlotte Hornets put an end to a troublesome five-game losing streak in historic fashion by knocking off the Houston Rockets, 122-117, on Wednesday night. Terry Rozier...
NBA
Power Rankings Notebook: Jaren Jackson Jr.'s DPOY case + LeBron's scoring
Each week during the season, NBA.com writer John Schuhmann surveys the league to compile stats and notes for his in-depth Power Rankings. Before the next rankings drop on Monday, here are some of the storylines he’s keeping an eye on this weekend. 1. JJJ, DPOY?. The league’s top two...
NBA
"Good To See That Happen" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over LA
After a brutal losing streak where Utah had recently lost seven of eight, it's safe to say that the Jazz have turned the corner. They've since responded to win four of five, culminating in Wednesday's wire-to-wire 126-103 victory over the shorthanded LA Clippers. Six players scored in double figures as Utah has now climbed back to .500 on the season.
Lakers rally to snap Grizzlies' winning streak at 11 games
Dennis Schroeder completed a three-point play with 7.6 seconds after a steal and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied to beat Memphis 122-121, snapping the Grizzlies' winning streak at 11
NBA
Recap: Dominant start launches Wizards to 116-105 win over Knicks
The Wizards walked into Madison Square Garden needing a win to get things back on track, and thanks to big nights from Kyle Kuzma (27 points, 13 rebounds, 7 assists) and Kristaps Porzingis (22 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists), they did just that. In Bradley Beal's return to the court, the Wizards took down the Knicks 116-105.
NBA
Grizzlies tie franchise record with 11th straight victory, win 115-114 over Cavaliers
The Memphis Grizzlies (31-13) matched their franchise record with their 11th straight win, defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers (28-18) 115-114 on Wednesday at FedExForum. Desmond Bane scored a game-high 25 points, and Ja Morant posted 24 points and eight assists for the Grizzlies, who tied the club-record winning streak set last season from Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 13, 2022.
NBA
Brown Gives Optimistic Injury Update on Eve of Finals Rematch
BOSTON – Jaylen Brown is eyeing a potential return to the court for Thursday night’s NBA Finals rematch after missing the past week with right adductor tightness. After going through a full practice with the Boston Celtics Wednesday morning, Brown told the media that he was “feeling good” and excited at the prospect of suiting up against the Golden State Warriors.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Warriors
These are the tough days of the NBA schedule for most teams – wiping out the remainder of their big inter-conference trips in the final stretch before the All-Star Break. On Friday night, the road-weary Warriors roll into Cleveland to compete an extended tour and revisit a classic rivalry.
NBA
"Our Team Showed Focus" | Markkanen's Return Sparks Utah In Wire-To-Wire Victory Over The Clippers
When speaking with media before tip against the Clippers, head coach Will Hardy was asked about Utah’s recent run of close games. Twelve of the Jazz’s last 13 games have come down to the final minute, with the last two decided by a single point. “I feel that...
NBA
5 stats to know: NBA Paris Game 2023
While only 282 miles separates Chicago and Detroit by car, the longtime NBA rivals have traveled nearly 4,000 miles to Paris to face one another in the final NBA Global Game of the 2022-23 season. Here are five stats to know entering Thursday’s game at Accor Arena. Chicago won...
NBA
Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell (groin) to miss game vs. Grizzlies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell will miss Cleveland’s game at Memphis on Wednesday night with a strained left groin. Mitchell, who is averaging 28.4 points per game in his first season for Cleveland, got hurt Monday in the third quarter of a 113-103 win over New Orleans. He was held out of practice Tuesday, and the Cavaliers ruled him out hours before tipoff against the streaking Grizzlies, who have won 10 straight.
NBA
3-point shooting fails Pistons in Paris loss to Bulls
Three quick observations from Thursday afternoon’s 126-108 loss to the Chicago Bulls at Accor Arena in Paris. CHANGE OF VENUE – The Pistons had lost 12 straight games to Chicago on North American soil, but moving to Europe didn’t change their fortunes mostly because of spotty shooting. It was technically a home game for the Pistons, but it was the Bulls who looked comfortable from opening tip and forced a Dwane Casey timeout less than three minutes into the game when Chicago built a 9-2 lead. The Pistons struggled to shoot from the perimeter, hitting 8 of 34 from the 3-point arc – two in the final minute – and when a nine-point halftime deficit ballooned to 16 less than four minutes into the second half it turned into an uphill battle. The Pistons briefly pulled within nine points on a Bojan Bogdanovic (25 points) 3-pointer with four minutes left in the third quarter, but it was a 14-point deficit after three quarters. The Pistons wouldn’t get it back to single digits again until less than eight minutes remaining when Isaiah Livers’ triple cut the deficit to nine and made the Pistons 5 of 27 from three at that point. Livers hit another seconds later to make it an eight-point game, but Chicago closed on a 21-11 run. The Bulls responded to every run for the Pistons, who struggled to string consecutive stops together against a team that got strong games from its three All-Stars: Zach LaVine 30 points, DeMar DeRozan 26 points and Nicola Vucevic 16 points and 15 rebounds. The Bulls shot 54.3 percent from the floor.
NBA
Deni Avdija's undeniable defensive impact
With NBA offenses performing at a historic rate and individual offensive skills higher than ever, it’s crucial that teams have a versatile perimeter they can rely on. In his third season out of Israel, Deni Avdija has turned himself into that guy for the Wizards. When it comes to...
NBA
GAMEDAY RUNDOWN: All You Need To Know About Clips V. Spurs
Last Matchup: 11/19/22 LAC – 119 SAN 97 | Norman Powell: 26 - Jakob Poeltl: 20. The Clippers have won both their meetings with the Spurs so far this season. Los Angeles has had a longer winning streak against San Antonio to start a season just once, when they won all four regular season matchups in the series in the 1996-97 season.
NBA
Game Rewind: Pacers 106, Thunder 126
The Pacers got off to a rough start on Wednesday night in Oklahoma City, so much so that head coach Rick Carlisle had to use two timeouts in the first four minutes. They never really recovered, as the Thunder (22-23) led from start to finish in a 126-106 victory. It was the fifth straight loss for the Pacers, who dropped to .500 on the season (23-23).
Comments / 0