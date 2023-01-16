ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. NC State: Three Things to Watch

The North Carolina Tar Heels will have the biggest challenge to their perfect home record this Saturday against the streaking NC State Wolfpack. NCSU has won four straight which includes two victories over ranked opponents. With both sitting at 5-3 in the conference and the Wolfpack 25th in the NET rankings, tomorrow’s game may have postseason implications, whether in the league or the NCAA Tournament.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

South Garner's Antonio King named football coach at Jordan

Durham, N.C. — Antonio King will become the next head football coach at Jordan High School, the school announced on Thursday. King, a native of Durham, has deep football roots in the Triangle. King played quarterback at Hillside High School, where he graduated in 1993, before playing college football at Howard University and N.C. Central University. He graduated from N.C. Central in 1996.
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Jeremy Roach's status entering Miami game

Duke basketball captain Jeremy Roach has missed three straight games and four overall this season due to a lingering toe injury he sustained in the team's loss to Purdue in late November. And it sounds like the junior guard, averaging 11.9 points and 3.2 assists, might miss more time for the ...
DURHAM, NC
multihousingnews.com

North Carolina Community Sells for $57M

CBRE represented RK Properties, which sold the Raleigh property five years after acquiring it. RK Properties, a Long Beach, Calif.-based multifamily property investment firm, has sold Edwards Mill Townhomes and Apartments, a 220-unit multifamily community in northwest Raleigh, N.C., for $56.5 million, more than five years after making its initial investment in the Triangle for $34.5 million.
RALEIGH, NC
chathamjournal.com

A great black-owned barbecue in trouble

Chapel Hill, NC – Two years ago a Durham restaurant, Backyard Barbecue, gained national attention for being featured in “Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue” by Adrian Miller. Miller believes that the story of the American tradition of barbecue cannot be told without...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Amanda Lamb: Finality

RALEIGH, N.C. — Every time my kids leave to go back to school or work after the holidays, it feels a little more permanent. I remember with my oldest daughter, thinking about the fact that eventually summers would be spent away doing internships or taking classes, and of course we had the rare gift of the time during the pandemic when she did come home again. But clearly, that was a once in a lifetime moment. She now lives on her own in New York City and pops in for the occasional visit.
RALEIGH, NC
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina

- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
CHARLOTTE, NC
WXII 12

3 killed in wrong-way head-on crash on I-85 in Graham

GRAHAM, N.C. — Three people are dead after a crash Friday morning in Alamance County. It happened in Graham around 1:50 a.m. on Interstate 85 near Jimmie Kerr Road. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Elexus Lolisha Shaw, 30, of Burlington, was driving a Nissan Altima the wrong way, traveling northbound in the southbound lanes and hit a Kia Optima head-on.
GRAHAM, NC

