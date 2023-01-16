Read full article on original website
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. NC State: Three Things to Watch
The North Carolina Tar Heels will have the biggest challenge to their perfect home record this Saturday against the streaking NC State Wolfpack. NCSU has won four straight which includes two victories over ranked opponents. With both sitting at 5-3 in the conference and the Wolfpack 25th in the NET rankings, tomorrow’s game may have postseason implications, whether in the league or the NCAA Tournament.
Duke basketball: UNC with massive lead in 2024 recruiting rankings
North Carolina opened a big lead over the Duke basketball program in the recruiting rankings. Recruiting wars on Tobacco Road have typically favored the Duke basketball program in recent years but the North Carolina Tar Heels are making a lot of noise in the Class of 2024. Hubert Davis landed...
jerryratcliffe.com
With Bly leaving Carolina, does that open a recruiting door of opportunity for Virginia?
When Mack Brown and North Carolina parted ways with cornerbacks coach Dre Bly last week, did the Tar Heels wave bly-bly to its recruiting advantage in the state of Virginia, and will both UVA and Virginia Tech take advantage of the opportunity by beefing up recruiting efforts, especially in the “757?”
NC State becomes first power 5 program to offer Walkertown soph. QB Bryce Baker
Walkertown, N.C. — North Carolina State University is the first Power Five school to make a verbal scholarship offer to Walkertown High School sophomore quarterback Bryce Baker. Baker reported the offer from the Wolfpack (also Walkertown's mascot) on Wednesday afternoon. Appalachian State University delivered an offer later in the...
South Garner's Antonio King named football coach at Jordan
Durham, N.C. — Antonio King will become the next head football coach at Jordan High School, the school announced on Thursday. King, a native of Durham, has deep football roots in the Triangle. King played quarterback at Hillside High School, where he graduated in 1993, before playing college football at Howard University and N.C. Central University. He graduated from N.C. Central in 1996.
Jeremy Roach's status entering Miami game
Duke basketball captain Jeremy Roach has missed three straight games and four overall this season due to a lingering toe injury he sustained in the team's loss to Purdue in late November. And it sounds like the junior guard, averaging 11.9 points and 3.2 assists, might miss more time for the ...
247Sports
Transfer portal update: Five N.C. A&T Aggies find new homes, 3 remain
The North Carolina A&T State University Aggies will have a different look as a team next year thanks to the transfer portal, the NFL draft, new players, and new coaches. The college football transfer portal window opened on December 5th, 2022 and closes today on January 18, 2023. The Aggies...
multihousingnews.com
North Carolina Community Sells for $57M
CBRE represented RK Properties, which sold the Raleigh property five years after acquiring it. RK Properties, a Long Beach, Calif.-based multifamily property investment firm, has sold Edwards Mill Townhomes and Apartments, a 220-unit multifamily community in northwest Raleigh, N.C., for $56.5 million, more than five years after making its initial investment in the Triangle for $34.5 million.
North Carolina Auditor, Democrat Beth Wood, charged with hit-and-run
North Carolina Auditor Beth Wood (D) is facing multiple charges after leaving the scene of a December crash, including hit-and-run, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed Wednesday night.
chathamjournal.com
A great black-owned barbecue in trouble
Chapel Hill, NC – Two years ago a Durham restaurant, Backyard Barbecue, gained national attention for being featured in “Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue” by Adrian Miller. Miller believes that the story of the American tradition of barbecue cannot be told without...
Gas prices spiking: NC gas prices jump 40 cents in a month. Here's why
Gas prices are spiking across North Carolina. In less than a month, the average price has jumped 40 cents -- an unexpected increase for this time of year. In Raleigh, the price of gas has increased 18 cents in just one week. Last week, gas was about $3.18 per gallon...
North Carolina lab finds street drugs cut with chemical that leads to ‘aggressive wounds’
CHARLOTTE — A new threat is being found in dangerous street drugs by researchers at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and the effects can have a horrifying effect on users. The substance is an animal tranquilizer used by veterinarians called Xylazine. Its slang name is “Tranq,” and...
Amanda Lamb: Finality
RALEIGH, N.C. — Every time my kids leave to go back to school or work after the holidays, it feels a little more permanent. I remember with my oldest daughter, thinking about the fact that eventually summers would be spent away doing internships or taking classes, and of course we had the rare gift of the time during the pandemic when she did come home again. But clearly, that was a once in a lifetime moment. She now lives on her own in New York City and pops in for the occasional visit.
cbs17
These are the 3 most dangerous roads in Raleigh, according to the police chief
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — During her fourth quarter crime update, Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson highlighted three spots in the city she said are the most dangerous for traffic. Chief Patterson named stretches of New Bern Ave., Capital Blvd., and South Saunders St. She also named a few factors...
cbs17
Cary felon gets 15 years for shooting at Wake Co. public safety center, carjacking in 2020
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) –– A Cary man was sentenced Friday to more than 15 years in prison for an armed carjacking and for shooting at the Wake County Public Safety Center, federal prosecutors say. Willie Lee Hayes Jr., 51, pleaded guilty to the charges stemming from the...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
5 On Your Side digs into squatters rights after neighbors' complaint
WILLOW SPRINGS, N.C. — People in a Wake County neighborhood tell 5 On Your Side squatters have taken over a foreclosed home on their street, damaging the property and making neighbors uneasy. After a viewer tipped WRAL News off to what was happening, the 5 On Your Side team...
cbs17
Bad crash slows traffic at I-540 eastbound at Aviation Parkway before Raleigh-Durham International Airport
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Interstate 540 eastbound Aviation Parkway exit to Raleigh-Durham International Airport has reopened, but traffic remains slowed Thursday night after a crash. A North Carolina Department of Transportation camera confirmed the closure at approximately 11 p.m. and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed the...
cbs17
Tractor-trailer driver disputes Durham police over I-40 wreck circumstances
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A stretch of Interstate 40 eastbound was moving slowly after a wreck involving an 18-wheeler Tuesday afternoon. The accident, near mile marker 278 and N.C. 55, had backed up traffic for more than two miles as of 1:30 p.m. According to the Durham Police Department,...
WXII 12
3 killed in wrong-way head-on crash on I-85 in Graham
GRAHAM, N.C. — Three people are dead after a crash Friday morning in Alamance County. It happened in Graham around 1:50 a.m. on Interstate 85 near Jimmie Kerr Road. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Elexus Lolisha Shaw, 30, of Burlington, was driving a Nissan Altima the wrong way, traveling northbound in the southbound lanes and hit a Kia Optima head-on.
