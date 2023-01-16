Nebraska heads into Saturday's game at Penn State with the toughest strength of schedule in the nation through Thursday's games in the Men's College Basketball Power Index (BPI) that is published by ESPN. Penn State (12-6, 3-4 Big Ten) will be another Quad 1 opponent for the Cornhuskers (10-9, 3-5)...

LINCOLN, NE ・ 11 HOURS AGO