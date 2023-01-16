Look: NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton's Monday Update

Sean Payton Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Sean Payton's free agency officially opens on Tuesday. The former New Orleans Saints is allowed to start interviewing for other NFL head coaching jobs then, but not before he maps out the process for football fans.

On Monday, Payton told Colin Cowherd that he is set to formally interview with the Houston Texans, Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers in the coming week.

"This week would be Houston, Denver, later in the week, Carolina," Payton said on The Herd. "In some cases, depending on their schedules, they'll come here or in other cases, I might go there. End of the week, I'll go out to New York. I'll have a chance to visit with [Panthers owner] Mr. [David] Tepper and Carolina."

Because Payton is under contract with the Saints through the 2024 season, the Saints would be compensated by whichever team puts Payton at the helm. Payton presumes that compensation would be a mid-to-late first round NFL Draft pick.

And for Payton? What does he need to stand sideline again?

"It starts with ownership," he said.

Payton isn't in the business of coaching a franchise that's beating itself, saying "it's hard to win in this league and it's harder to win in this league if there's internal problems before you even play an opponent."

When asked if he'd consider leading the Texans rebuild, Payton said he "absolutely" would since he is familiar with the ownership group and the team has formidable draft capital in a winnable conference.