ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Look: NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton's Monday Update

By Lauren Merola
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QnwTh_0kGiAjws00

Sean Payton

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Sean Payton's free agency officially opens on Tuesday. The former New Orleans Saints is allowed to start interviewing for other NFL head coaching jobs then, but not before he maps out the process for football fans.

On Monday, Payton told Colin Cowherd that he is set to formally interview with the Houston Texans, Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers in the coming week.

"This week would be Houston, Denver, later in the week, Carolina," Payton said on The Herd. "In some cases, depending on their schedules, they'll come here or in other cases, I might go there. End of the week, I'll go out to New York. I'll have a chance to visit with [Panthers owner] Mr. [David] Tepper and Carolina."

Because Payton is under contract with the Saints through the 2024 season, the Saints would be compensated by whichever team puts Payton at the helm. Payton presumes that compensation would be a mid-to-late first round NFL Draft pick.

And for Payton? What does he need to stand sideline again?

"It starts with ownership," he said.

Payton isn't in the business of coaching a franchise that's beating itself, saying "it's hard to win in this league and it's harder to win in this league if there's internal problems before you even play an opponent."

When asked if he'd consider leading the Texans rebuild, Payton said he "absolutely" would since he is familiar with the ownership group and the team has formidable draft capital in a winnable conference.

Comments / 0

Related
Athlon Sports

Rob Gronkowski Has Clear Message For Aaron Rodgers

For the second offseason in a row, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has stirred up drama about his football future. Rodgers fanned the flames of speculation that he might not return to the Packers in 2023 when he made an appearance on the Pat McAfee show on Tuesday and said that he's not ...
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams?

Sean Payton is viewed as a strong candidate for just about every NFL head coaching vacancy, but his decision may ultimately come down to two teams. Jordan Schultz of The Score told “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday that he thinks the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers are the most likely suitors for Payton. The... The post Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: Sean Payton's True Feelings On Russell Wilson Revealed

Earlier this week, former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton interviewed for the Denver Broncos head coaching job. According to multiple reports, the interview lasted several hours. However, Payton left the building without signing a new deal as he has several more interviews lined up. ...
DENVER, CO
Athlon Sports

Football World Wants Legendary Former NFL Coach Fired

It has not been a good week for Tony Dungy.  Last Saturday night, fans crushed the legendary former NFL coach for his dry call of the Chargers-Jaguars game.  Somehow, the situation is now worse.  Dungy published a controversial tweet, which is a clear urban myth, on Twitter. It's ...
The Comeback

NFL fans react to Sean Payton’s massive contract demands

Sean Payton is a hot commodity this offseason, as the former New Orleans Saints coach considers a return to the NFL sidelines. Teams should be prepared to pay a record salary and give up some prime draft picks to land the Super Bowl-winning coach. The Advocate’s Jeff Duncan reported on Wednesday that Payton is seeking Read more... The post NFL fans react to Sean Payton’s massive contract demands appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Aaron Donald Announces His Decision On Next Season

The good news keeps arriving for Los Angeles Rams fans. Despite the team's injury-plagued, 5-12 season in 2022, just about all the stars from the squad that won the Super Bowl less than a year ago are getting back together in 2023. We can now officially add defensive tackle Aaron Donald to that ...
The Comeback

Insider reveals potential Tom Brady & Sean Payton team

For the past few weeks, there has been a lot of talk about the potential futures of star quarterback Tom Brady and prominent former head coach Sean Payton as both are potentially interested in new teams with some reports even predicting that the two will team up at their next destination. And one NFL insider Read more... The post Insider reveals potential Tom Brady & Sean Payton team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to insane Lane Kiffin quarterback news

Heading into the offseason, Lane Kiffin has arguably the most fascinating quarterback situation in the entire country at Ole Miss as he returns starting quarterback Jaxson Dart, but is now bringing in two more star quarterbacks to compete with him. According to a report from college football reporter and analyst Chris Low of ESPN, former Read more... The post CFB world reacts to insane Lane Kiffin quarterback news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
OXFORD, MS
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 team would do almost anything to hire Sean Payton

Sean Payton is the hottest head coach candidate available this offseason, and several teams are jostling to hire him. However, one team may be more eager than others to win him over. Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper is desperate to hire Payton and would give the coach “just about anything he wants,” according to Mark... The post Report: 1 team would do almost anything to hire Sean Payton appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Athlon Sports

Former Dallas Cowboys Player Reportedly Facing Prison Time

The sad saga of Aldon Smith has taken another unfortunate twist. The once-productive pass rusher had his NFL career derailed, multiple times, due to off-field incidents. Now, a report has emerged from TMZ that Smith could be facing up to 16 months in prison. According to the report, Smith has ...
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
60K+
Followers
3K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy