wpde.com
Inaugural Myrtle Beach Hot Chocolate Classic at The Hangout
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The inaugural Myrtle Beach Hot Chocolate Classic is this weekend at The Hangout at Broadway at the Beach. The event consists of a 5K and 1-mile fun run followed by a hot chocolate bar and an all-you-can-eat breakfast. You can go to the family-style...
WMBF
Hear what’s in store for Downtown Myrtle beach this year
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Downtown Alliance is a place management organization committed to revitalizing Downtown Myrtle Beach. You can find more information about them here.
paradiseresortmb.com
These Myrtle Beach Soul Food Joints Prove to Be the Finest
Getaways to the Grand Strand can become a culinary crusade. And not just for the finest calabash seafood or Carolina barbecue. Soul food brings families together, and a family vacation is the perfect time for it. Whether you head to the restaurant or order takeout, you’re in for a treat.
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in all of South Carolina
It’s not hard to find good BBQ food in South Carolina, but if you want a real old-school joint filled with plenty of charm, you're going to have to search a little bit harder.
This Is The Top Buffet In South Carolina
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this all-you-can-eat haven in South Carolina.
wpde.com
Grand Strand Humane Society returns to open adoption hours every Saturday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — For the first time since before COVID-19, the Grand Strand Humane Society will be holding open adoption hours every Saturday. From 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., people ready to take home a dog that day can visit the shelter. Prospective adopters will need to...
If you live in South Carolina and you like eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out.
kiss951.com
If You’ve Been To Myrtle Beach You’ve Probably Been To The Best Buffet In South Carolina
If you’ve been to Myrtle Beach you’ve definitely seen and probably eaten at the best buffet in South Carolina. I’m only on the latter end of that assumption. But it’s mainly because I’m not a huge buffet person. I absolutely love the option to try many things on the menu for one cost. However, I personally just don’t eat enough to justify the cost in most cases. And to-go boxes are usually frowned upon. But if you or someone in your family has a large appetite and loves variety, buffet restaurants are a great option.
country1037fm.com
Hidden Speakeasy Inside Little River, South Carolina Distillery
Ever wonder what it was like to live in the days of Prohibition? A hidden speakeasy inside a Little River distillery gives you a glimpse. The Sun News reports Twelve 33 Distillery has opened its secret room to the public for a limited time. We love Twelve 33 Distillery. We usually try to visit at least once when we vacation in nearby Myrtle Beach. It’s a great and inviting spot with the most delicious cocktail flights. The “speakeasy” is located behind the tasting room wall of the distillery. To add to the mystique, it’s controlled by an electromagnetic lock. Plus, guests will notice red velvet seats, an antique cash register and a 1920s phone.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Italian restaurant ‘Elizabeth’s Pizza’ closing its doors
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Port City staple is closing its doors. Elizabeth’s Pizza and Italian Restaurant in Wilmington says it’s temporarily closing. The business says the closure is due to complications and other limitations associated with a long standing insurance claim for storm damage. They say...
WMBF
This year is a big one for Dagwood’s Deli and Bumstead’s Pub
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Dagwood’s Deli food can get you started and enjoy your favorite sporting event on one of their 59 flat screen TV’s which includes booth dining with your own flat screen TV in your booth. Don’t forget you can also enjoy a game of...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Southport, North Carolina
Places to visit in Southport, NC. Southport, North Carolina, is a fantastic destination that offers something for everyone. Visitors can explore the area’s Civil War history and beautiful landmarks like the Franklin Square Gallery and Fort Anderson. In addition, plenty of outdoor activities are available, from boating on the Intracoastal Waterway to fishing off the nearby beaches.
WECT
Fire forces Wilmington family from their home
Ebonee Spears’s family still waits for answers seven years after disappearance. Wilmington celebrates legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. at annual parade. Though it was a chilly day in the Port City, people lined the streets of Downtown Wilmington for the 21st annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day parade.
WMBF
LOOK: Flurries spotted in Grand Strand, Pee Dee as temperatures fall
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Flurries have made their way to the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as temperatures fell overnight. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold saw some of the wintry weather in Myrtle Beach early Saturday. WMBF News viewer Mike Watts also saw them in Conway early Saturday.
New MUSC Health Black River Medical Center opens
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Medical University of South Carolina has opened the MUSC Health Black River Medical Center serving residents in lower Florence County and others in the area. MUSC Health originally broke ground in January 2021, according to a news release. Black River Medical Center was built to replace Williamsburg Regional and Lake […]
Conway woman wins $300,000 lottery prize
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway woman won $300,000 on a lottery ticket, according to lottery officials. The woman, who was not named, won one of two top prizes of in the $300,000 Fun Fortune game, lottery officials said. The ticket was purchased at Corner Stop #106 in Conway. “It’s the best feeling in the […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Great White Shark pings off Brunswick County coast
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Ocearch — an organization that helps track sharks — has pinged a Great White Shark off our coast. The ping took place Friday off Brunswick County. It’s named Scot, and is an adult male measuring around 12 feet. It weighs more...
WMBF
Conway City Council votes in favor of approval for Collins Jollie Road development
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Conway City Council has voted 5-1 to approve the first reading of a new development along Collins-Jollie Road. The area involves over 800 acres of land and was first introduced in 2019. Back then, there was a lot of public input against the proposed development, with many worried about traffic and density issues.
country1037fm.com
Two Best Myrtle Beach South Carolina Restaurants For 2023 So Far
Although the year is barely underway, Yelp issued the ten best currently rated restaurants in Columbia, Greenville, Charleston, Mount Pleasant and Myrtle Beach. The customer sourced review site compiled the list picking the top two from each of those South Carolina regions. And, the two best Myrtle Beach South Carolina restaurants so far in the new year are Hook and Barrel and Simply Southern Smokehouse. Hook and Barrel at 8014 N. Kings Highway serves some amazing fresh seafood. Chefs prepare she crab soup in front of customers for a unique experience. Also on the menu, smoked shrimp and grits, crab cakes and pan-seared scallops. Hook and Barrel offers fresh oysters in the shell and the all familiar shrimp cocktail. Out of more than 1100 reviews so far, the Myrtle Beach favorite scored 4.5 out of 5.
