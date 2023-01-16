ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folsom, CA

Man arrested in Folsom for allegedly making criminal threats

By CBS13 Staff
 4 days ago

FOLSOM - Police arrested a man in Folsom for allegedly brandishing a gun and threatening victims in the parking garage of the Palladio shopping center.

On Sunday, January 15 officers responded to a report that a man was threatening people, according to the Folsom Police Department. The officers searched the area and detained a man matching the description. In his possession, they say they found an unregistered gun, illegally possessed prescription pills. and over $26,000 in cash.

George Vasquez, 36, of Cameron Park was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Jail. He is charged with selling drugs, possession of a firearm with illegal drugs, carrying a non-registered handgun, and criminal threats.

NEVADA COUNTY, CA
