Shake Shack Stirs Up Sweetness With BOGO Free Deal on Lemonade

There are also two new hand-spun shake flavors for 'chilly szn.'

When life gives you lemons… you go to Shake Shack and take advantage of the fast food chain's latest BOGO deal on lemonade .

The deal is fairly straightforward—grab one lemonade and get the other free.

There are a few key details you have to make note of, however. For instance, the deal will be available daily from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Running now through the end of March, it applies to orders of any size made on the Shack App or online.

Customers will be thrilled to know that not only does it include classic flavors, but it also extends to limited-time offerings like the Strawberry Lemonade.

To take advantage of the deal, use the code: “ TWOFORFUN. ”

Shake Shack’s lemonades are made in-house with real cane sugar, so you’ll definitely want to take advantage.

While you’re at the Shack, you may want to get your hands on two delicious new shake flavors crafted specifically for “chilly szn.”

Tiramisu Shake and Dreamsicle Shake are the latest sweet treats to hit the menu.

“The classic Italian dessert gets the Shack treatment with notes of coffee and creamy mascarpone and is topped with cocoa and a ladyfinger cookie,” the Tiramisu description notes.

As for citrusy Dreamsicle, it’s “made with vanilla + blood orange frozen custard and topped with crushed orange candies.”

The hand-spun shakes retail for $6.49 and clocks in about 800 calories each.

