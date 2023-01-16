Michigan Holds Some of the Quirkiest World Records

On Sunday, an East Jordan juggling skater set a new Guinness World Record at the Otsego County Sportsplex for “ice skating four miles while juggling.” But that’s not the only world record set in Michigan, and definitely not the quirkiest.

Michigan can lay claim to at least 174 records, according to the Guinness World Record website. Northern Michigan owns several of them, including the record set Sunday.

Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant holds the record for “largest can drum ensemble.” You probably didn’t even know that COULD be a record!

According to Guinness, “The largest can drum ensemble consisted of 770 participants and was achieved by Pringles Xtreme and Jake Sasseville (USA), with the help of the citizens of Central Michigan University, in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, USA, on 10 October 2010.”

Meanwhile, the U.P. can lay claim to having the “largest snowball.”

Guinness said, “The largest snowball measures 10.04 m (32.94 ft) in circumference and was rolled by students from ASME Michigan Technological University (USA), in Houghton, Michigan, USA, on 29 March 2013. The diameter of the snowball measures 3.20 m (10.45 ft) and its height reaches 3.28 m (9.28 ft).”

A lot of Michigan’s world records are of the quirky variety. They include:

Most poisonous book

Largest collection of squirrel-related items

Longest tail on a domestic cat ever

Largest lightsaber battle

Longest domino wall

Largest sandwich

Largest ukulele

And last but not least, Longest custom banana car

If you’re interested in trying to set a record, the Guinness website has information on applying. And if you make the attempt, let 9&10 News know!