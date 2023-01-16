Linda Fay Wilson, 60, of Dahlonega, Ga. died on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. The Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Monday, January 23, 2023, at W. R. Strickland & Sons Chapel, Clermont, Ga. Rev. Joey Jones will officiate the service. Interment will follow the service at Wauka Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, January 22, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

