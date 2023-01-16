ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, GA

Forest Earl Lawton, Age 91 Cleveland

Forest Earl Lawton, age 91, of Cleveland, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced soon by Barrett Funeral Home of Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, GA
Deborah Yarber Brown, age 66, of Hollingsworth

Deborah Yarber Brown, age 66, of Hollingsworth, Georgia passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023 surrounded by family. Mrs. Brown was born on December 22, 1956 in Commerce, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her father, William A. Payne; and husband, Wayne Alfred Brown. She was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church.
BALDWIN, GA
Mary Geneva Crouse, Age 86 Demorest

Mary Geneva Crouse, age 86, of Demorest, Georgia formerly of Christiansburg, Virginia went home to be with The Lord on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Memorial Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Macedonia United Methodist Church, 8578 Duncan Bridge Road, Cleveland, Georgia 30528. Arrangements have...
DEMOREST, GA
Linda Fay Wilson, age 60, of Dahlonega

Linda Fay Wilson, 60, of Dahlonega, Ga. died on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. The Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Monday, January 23, 2023, at W. R. Strickland & Sons Chapel, Clermont, Ga. Rev. Joey Jones will officiate the service. Interment will follow the service at Wauka Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, January 22, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
DAHLONEGA, GA
Vivian J. Waier, age 93, of Cornelia

Vivian J. Waier, age 93, of Cornelia, Georgia formerly of Saginaw, Michigan went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at her residence with her daughter by her side. Mrs. Waier was born May 8, 1929 in Saginaw, Michigan to the late George and Marion Soltysiak Schramke. In...
CORNELIA, GA
Cleveland Home Damage In Wednesday Night Blaze

(Cleveland)- A Cleveland home was damaged by fire late Wednesday night. Cleveland Fire Chief Ricky Pruitt said firefighters from Cleveland Fire and White County Fire Services responded to the structure fire at 104 Russell Street at 11:51 PM. Pruitt said upon arrival they made entry into the home and discovered...
CLEVELAND, GA
Burton Named NGTC GOAL Winner

(Clarkesville) – Teresa Burton of Cleveland, Ga., was named North Georgia Technical College’s 2023 Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL) winner at this week’s Habersham Rotary meeting. Nominated by her instructor, Alex Bladowski, Burton is a culinary arts student at the Currahee campus. GOAL, a statewide program...
CLEVELAND, GA
Warriors Split Victories With Indians

In high school varsity basketball last night the Warriors were split with the girls falling to the Indians 43 to 69,. however the boys would turn the tables on Lumpkin County and bring home. a victory over the Indians 76 to 45. The Lady Warriors game began with White County...
WHITE COUNTY, GA

