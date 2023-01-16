Read full article on original website
News Channel 25
AMBER Alert issued for two missing Texas girls
McKINNEY, Texas — An Amber Alert is in effect for two little girls from McKinney. Authorities believe they are in immediate danger. Police are looking for 9-year old Jessica Burns. She's white, 4'10, and weighs 90 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. The girl was last seen...
A Texas Woman Was Shot At Several Times By An Angry Driver & All She Did Was Pass Him (VIDEO)
A Texas woman was shot at multiple times by a driver during a road rage incident, and police are still searching for the suspect. This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers. Shocking footage released by the Lubbock Police Department yesterday shows two drivers and...
2 Texas women’s feud over trash can turns violent (video)
A Texas woman is finally speaking out after an incident that occurred on Jan. 4. Lakisha Broomfield says that Sydney Harris allegedly ran her over with an SUV after she used Harris’ trash can. The altercation began after Broomfield placed her trash into Harris’ can during the holidays.
newsnationnow.com
For Texas border officials, cartel drones are the latest headache
HIDALGO, Texas (NewsNation) — Human smuggling in the Rio Grande Valley is a daily occurrence and a lucrative business for cartels south of the U.S.-Mexico border. With all of that money on the table, organized crime outfits are investing in technology to protect their profits. Flying high above in...
Is it Legal to Flip Off a Police Officer Here in Texas?
So, listen if you decide to flip off a police officer you're probably gonna bring unwanted attention to whatever it is you're doing -- even if it's nothing. But is is legal to do it? Can you legally give "the bird" to a cop while traveling though Dallas, TX for instance?
fox7austin.com
Texas DPS needs help finding pickup involved in deadly hit-and-run
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) needs help finding a Dodge Ram that might have been involved in a deadly hit and run. DPS says a vehicle hit a pedestrian on FM 973 near Tesla Road in Southeast Travis County on December 6, 2022 between 9:45 and 11 p.m.
How To Become A Legal Marijuana Dealer In Texas
If You're Ready To Get In The Cannabis Business Read On... Back in 2015, The State Of Texas created the Compassionate Use Program (CUP) which is administered through the Texas DPS. DPS operates a secure online registry of qualified physicians who can prescribe low tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) to patients with specific medical conditions.
fox4news.com
Texas Amber Alert discontinued: 11-month-old Midland girl found
MIDLAND, Texas - An 11-month-old Texas girl at the center of an Amber Alert has been located. Shortly after midnight Wednesday, the Midland Police Department said the girl had been reunited with family. SUGGESTED: Where is Leslie Obi? Homicide investigators scour southeast Houston apartment for clues. The alert was initially...
$2 Million In Jewelry Stolen From Texas Mall In Daring Heist
This Story Sounds Like Something Off "Mission Impossible" Or "Heat" But Without The Violence... One of my favorite wild crime stories of 2022 was the lady who busted through a wall at a Texas car dealership and vandalized the place before taking off in a stolen Mercedes and I immediately thought about that story when I read this one. Apparently, Texas thieves love going through WALLS instead of DOORS.
Yes, There are Texas Laws About Driving with Your Headlights On or Off
We see it all to often nowadays on the streets of East Texas, people driving with their headlights off. First of all, how do they Not know their lights are off? Second, the modern features on cars pretty much eliminates the need to remember to turn them on. But yet, we still see it when the roadways are dark or bad weather obstructs our view a little bit. Texas does have laws regarding this issue and we'll go over them below.
Military widow says Texas law is costing her thousands
A Georgetown widow suddenly owes thousands of dollars in property taxes after a tax exemption she's had for years turned out to be not quite what she thought.
MySanAntonio
Migrant shot and injured by National Guard soldier patrolling border
A Texas National Guard soldier patrolling the Texas-Mexico border shot a migrant Sunday morning just west of McAllen, according to an internal Texas Military Department document obtained by Military Times and The Texas Tribune. It’s the first known incident since the mission began in which a soldier has shot and...
cbs4local.com
2 die in head-on crash along NM Highway 213 near NM-Texas stateline
CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man and woman, both 20 years of age, died in a head-on collision near the New Mexico and Texas Stateline Tuesday. Sheriff's deputies with the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene of a 3-vehicle crash along Highway 213 and mile marker 1 in Chaparral, New Mexico around 5:25 p.m.
Texas taking applications for new THC dispensaries
The Texas Department of Public Safety is taking applications from groups that want to open new medical cannabis dispensaries. Texas currently has three dispensaries licensed to distribute low-THC cannabis
hppr.org
Hunger strike in Texas prisons continues
Hundreds of men may have been going without food for days inside Texas’ prisons to protest their incarceration inside of Restrictive Housing, permanent or long-term solitary confinement. This is the second hunger strike over the practice in two years. Previously called Administrative Segregation, it is the process of separating...
Texas witness says large hovering cylinder-shaped object went 'stealth'
A Texas witness at La Grange reported watching a large, cylinder-shaped object hovering overhead at 3:30 p.m. on November 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
These Handgun and Rifle Calibers are the Most Popular in Texas
While the laws on firearm ownership and concealed carry are still in favor of the people, we Texans take these rights seriously. That stated I believe more and more Texans are carrying concealed handguns especially since some of the Texas laws have been relaxed considerably by Governor Abbott. In 2022 more handguns were purchased by women in Texas and the US.
Thousands waiting in jail for state hospital beds, is help coming?
With available state hospital beds full, thousands of people found incompetent to stand trial and ordered to the hospitals for treatment have been placed on a waitlist that can last years. Officials with the HHSC advisory committee – the Joint Committee on Access and Forensic Services, or JCAFS – have said the system is in emergency and crisis. Some have questioned whether the National Guard should be called in to assist.
FOX 28 Spokane
Former Texas trooper found guilty of assaulting 2 women
HOUSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors say that a former Texas trooper has been found guilty of assaulting two women while he was on duty in the Houston area in 2020. Prosecutors said Friday that a jury found that 33-year-old Lee Ray Boykin Jr. deprived two separate victims of their right to bodily integrity while acting in his capacity as a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper by committing aggravated sexual abuse in one case and kidnapping in the other. U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani said in a news release that Boykin “used his authority to stalk and prey on his victims for his own sexual gratification.” Boykin faces up to life in federal prison when he’s sentenced in April.
