KOMU
CrimeStoppers offers $1,000 reward for information on credit union robbery suspect
JEFFERSON CITY - CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for any information about a robbery Thursday morning in Jefferson City. At 8:59 a.m., Jefferson City Communications Center received a call about a robbery at River Region Credit Union, located on W. Truman Boulevard. The male suspect showed his handgun and...
krcgtv.com
Columbia Police ask for public's help to identify burglary suspect
COLUMBIA — Columbia Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in relation to a burglary that happened early Friday morning. According to a release from the Columbia Police Department's Facebook page, the burglary happened at 1:30 a.m. in the Cascades subdivision. The suspect entered a...
kmmo.com
COOPER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ARREST SUBJECT RELATED TO BURGLARY INCIDENT
The Cooper County Sheriff’s Office arrested a subject after responding to a burglary alarm on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to the 17000 block of Tezcuco Court reference an audible burglary alarm. Upon arrival, deputies located areas of forced entry into the residence and found that a sports motorcycle had been stolen. Deputies also located evidence at the scene which provided possible suspect information.
kmmo.com
ARMSTRONG WOMAN CHARGED WITH TWO FELONIES IN HOWARD COUNTY
An Armstrong woman has been charged with two felonies in Howard County. According to a probable cause statement, a Howard County Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched to a residence in rural Fayette on Sunday, January 15, 2023 for a reported burglary. A victim reported his residence had been broken into and personal effects damaged.
Jefferson City prison inmate charged with assault
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) An inmate at the Jefferson City Correctional Center was charged Tuesday with multiple felonies after allegedly assaulting a DOC officer on July 4, 2021. Justin F. Johnson, 37, is charged with first-degree assault, three counts of violence to an employee of the DOC and disarming a correctional officer while performing official The post Jefferson City prison inmate charged with assault appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Suspect in Break Time shooting back in Boone County after arrest in St. Louis
BOONE COUNTY - A suspect charged in a December shooting at a Columbia gas station is back in Boone County after he was arrested in St. Louis last week. Terrance Johnson Jr., 27, was arrested by St. Louis Metropolitan Police officers and U.S. Marshals on Jan. 12. Boone County Jail...
KOMU
Outreach van offers medical services throughout Boone County
COLUMBIA - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday to introduce the Boone County health department's new Health on Wheels outreach van. The outreach van will visit communities throughout the county. Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services public information specialist Ryan Sheehan said the idea for the van came to...
Police: Child detained, released after threat at Gentry Middle School
Columbia police said Thursday that they detained a child after investigating a threat at Gentry Middle School. The post Police: Child detained, released after threat at Gentry Middle School appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Boone County Fire pulls one person from crash on Highway 63
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash is blocking Highway 63 in Northern Boone County. It happened around 6 p.m. Friday in the northbound lanes near Highway 124. Boone County Firefighters told ABC 17 news that three vehicles were involved and they had to get one person out of a vehicle. Boone County Joint Communications tweeted The post Boone County Fire pulls one person from crash on Highway 63 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two shot, one dead, in Chariton County
A Friday morning shooting left one man dead and another badly injured in Keytesville, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. The post Two shot, one dead, in Chariton County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Juvenile detained for alleged threats to Gentry Middle School
COLUMBIA - Police detained a juvenile Thursday in connection to alleged threats made to Gentry Middle School. It comes after the Columbia Police Department and Columbia Public Schools said Wednesday an alleged threat in a Snapchat message circulated among the Gentry Middle School community. CPD and district administration called the threat not credible.
kjluradio.com
Second day of threats to Columbia middle school ends with detained juvenile
A second day of rumors of violence at a Columbia middle school ends with a juvenile being detained. On Wednesday, Columbia Police were alerted of rumors regarding a threat to Gentry Middle School. But an investigation into the claim found no credible threat. Then on Thursday, officers were alerted to...
kjluradio.com
Suspect on loose following bank robbery on west end of Jefferson City
Jefferson City Police are searching for a suspect after a bank on the west end of town is robbed. The JCPD reports that officers were called to a robbery at River Region Credit Union on West Truman Boulevard just before 9:00 this morning. An employee told officers that a man had entered the building, displayed a handgun, and demanded money. The employees complied and the suspect ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Pre-trial conference scheduled for man who confessed to killing his wife in 2006
BOONE COUNTY Mo. (KMIZ) On Thursday, a pre-trial conference is scheduled for a Columbia man who admitted to killing his wife back in 2006. Comfort first reported his wife as missing after he allegedly killed her in 2006. After 13 years, Comfort finally confessed to killing his wife, Megan Shultz after she allegedly told him she was The post Pre-trial conference scheduled for man who confessed to killing his wife in 2006 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
One dead, one injured in Keytesville shooting
KEYTESVILLE - In a shooting Friday morning, one person was killed while another was injured. Around 8 a.m. Friday, Chariton County Sheriff's deputies responded to call regarding an altercation. After arriving to the scene, deputies requested assistance from Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control. MSHP Cpl....
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man accused of threatening his ex with a knife
A Jefferson City man is behind bars, accused of threatening his ex with a knife. James Cloud, 48, is charged with third-degree attempted domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and violating an order of protection. He’s being held without bond. According to court documents, officers...
KOMU
First Missourian leaves prison after passing of Amendment 3
JEFFERSON CITY - Former convict Adam Mace is now a free man. "This doesn't feel real," Mace said. "There are a lot of different emotions going on right now." Mace was released from the Algoa Correctional Center in Jefferson City around noon Friday. He is the first Missourian to be released since applying for expungement and early release since the passing of Amendment 3.
krcgtv.com
Woman charged with murder, burning body waives bond hearing
The woman charged with the death of a Columbia man and then burning his body was in court on Tuesday. Emma Adams waived a bond hearing. Prosecutors charged her with Murder 2nd Degree, Armed Criminal Action, Tampering with Physical Evidence in a Felony Prosecution, and Abandonment of a Corpse. Adams...
Funeral services scheduled for MU student found dead in fire pit
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A funeral has been announced for the University of Missouri student who was found dead last week in a fire pit behind a house in north Columbia. Samuel Clemons, 21, was identified by police earlier this week. Clemons was a sophomore studying biological sciences, UM System President Mun Choi said in a The post Funeral services scheduled for MU student found dead in fire pit appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man faces half a dozen charges for threatening woman with scissors
A Jefferson City man faces several felony charges for allegedly holding scissors to a woman’s neck and threatening to kill her. Kelly Harrison, 35, is charged with first-degree assault, second-degree domestic assault, second-degree kidnapping, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action. He’s currently being held without bond.
