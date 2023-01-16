ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
talkbusiness.net

Walton-backed airplane manufacturer Game Composites offers job interviews for UA course completion

General aviation airplane manufacturer Game Composites in Bentonville is offering guaranteed job interviews to people who complete a course in aerospace composite manufacturing offered by the University of Arkansas Global Campus’ professional and workforce development division. According to a UA news release, industry leaders developed the course as part...
BENTONVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Arkansas Tech University elects Jim Smith board chairman

Arkansas Tech University announced Thursday (Jan. 19) the election of Fayetteville attorney Jim Smith as chairman of the ATU Board of Trustees. Gov. Asa Hutchinson appointed Smith to a five-year board term in January 2019. His term as chairman is for the 2023 calendar year. According to a university news...
RUSSELLVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy