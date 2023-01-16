Read full article on original website
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Insists He Will Defend Denny Hamlin Against NASCAR for Remarks on Upcoming Podcast but Also Recommends Driver Save Money for Fines
Denny Hamlin will be defended by Dale Earnhardt Jr. for any remarks on his new podcast that land him in hot water with NASCAR, but the Hall of Famer recommended the driver save up money for the fines. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Insists He Will Defend Denny Hamlin Against NASCAR for Remarks on Upcoming Podcast but Also Recommends Driver Save Money for Fines appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR updates underwear rule
There’s been a slight change the NASCAR rulebook for 2023; Underwear brand comments. The 2023 NASCAR season is set to begin. There’s already been a few minor rule changes ahead of the new season. Back in December, NASCAR updated the rule book regarding chassis shims. They reduced the...
Jeffrey Earnhardt debuts Jesus Revolution car
Earlier this month, Jeffrey Earnhardt announced that ForeverLawn renewed their sponsorship for the 2023 season. Earnhardt will pilot the No. 44 Chevrolet Camaro in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Alpha Prime Racing, making him the teams first full-time driver since 2021. View the Jesus Revolution paint scheme below. However, when...
Kyle Busch Talks Kevin Harvick Retirement and Casually Slips in Specific Age He Wants to Retire
Kyle Busch visited with reporters this week and talked about Kevin Harvick's retirement announcement. The RCR driver also casually mentioned a specific age he wants to retire. The post Kyle Busch Talks Kevin Harvick Retirement and Casually Slips in Specific Age He Wants to Retire appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
bvmsports.com
Top 5 NASCAR drivers who could replace Kevin Harvick in 2024
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (BVM) – Recently, Kevin Harvick made an announcement that a lot of NASCAR fans likely saw coming. Following the 2023 season, the longtime Cup Series driver will officially call it quits from full-time racing. The final season will put a cap on what has been a legendary...
Richard Childress Is Making Joe Gibbs Look Bad over Kyle Busch
Joe Gibbs wasn't able to secure sponsors and keep Kyle Busch. It hasn't been a problem for Richard Childress Racing. The post Richard Childress Is Making Joe Gibbs Look Bad over Kyle Busch appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
msn.com
The car that saved Ford Motor Company
Slide 1 of 22: Delayed by Covid and now the chip shortage, it arrived on US roads in 2022, becoming the first all-electric pickup from a member of the Big Three. Looking back, several other Ford models have enjoyed this level of success. The original Mustang stands out as one of its better-known home runs; the 1949 range is more obscure yet it’s the superstar that saved Ford.So now we’re taking a look at how – and why – Ford developed its 1949 range in record time. Without it, there would likely be no Bronco, Mustang or F-150 Lightning to speak of, which is why the story is important to Ford-fans everywhere:
Corvette And Mustang Crash Street Racing
A horrific dash cam video shows the moment when a street racing C7 Corvette and S550 Mustang crash big time while street racing in Lewisville, Texas on December 7. This is yet another example of why you shouldn’t give into temptation and engage in a street race on public roads, even if another driver tries goading you into it.
Tyler Reddick Addresses Potential Awkwardness Watching Kyle Busch Working With His Former No. 8 Team for the First Time
Tyler Reddick candidly addressed any potential awkwardness with Kyle Busch this week as the pair participated in a tire test at COTA. The post Tyler Reddick Addresses Potential Awkwardness Watching Kyle Busch Working With His Former No. 8 Team for the First Time appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Justin Marks Isn’t Going to Risk Making Denny Hamlin’s Potential Daytona 500 Mistake
Trackhouse Racing will not run a third car at the Daytona 500. The post Justin Marks Isn’t Going to Risk Making Denny Hamlin’s Potential Daytona 500 Mistake appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Sterling Marlin Had a Strict (and Tasty) Ritual Before His Back-to-Back Daytona 500 Wins
NASCAR drivers, just like most other athletes, have been known to engage in their various rituals and superstitions. Some are pretty mundane: Davey Allison would watch a movie the weekend of a race. Others are slightly more superstitious: Dale Earnhardt would always make sure to exit a building from the same door he entered. For Sterling Marlin, fried bologna proved to be a good luck charm. At least for a couple years. It did end up winning him back-to-back Daytona 500s, making him one of only 12 drivers in NASCAR history to win multiple runnings of the "Great American Race."
Sports World Reacts To IndyCar Driver Announcement
The IndyCar Series may not have the high-profile drivers that their Formula 1 rivals have, but the racing series has one thing that F1 probably never will: The coolest name of a driver in the history of racing. On Wednesday, Dale Coyne Racing and Rick Ware Racing announced the signing of Sting Ray ...
Actor shares incredible, bizarre tale of Dale Earnhardt’s last day
Actor Frankie Muniz, best known for his title role in the show Malcolm in the Middle, shared an incredible, bizarre tale of meeting Dale Earnhardt the day the legendary driver died. Muniz, who will drive full-time in the ARCA Menards Series this season, told the “Speed Freaks” show about his experience attending the 2001 Daytona Read more... The post Actor shares incredible, bizarre tale of Dale Earnhardt’s last day appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kasey Kahne returns to World of Outlaws full-time
Kasey Kahne will return to the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series for the 2023 season. It marks his second full-time season with the series. View Kasey Kahne’s 2023 car below. The 42-year-old will drive the Kasey Kahne Racing, Karavan Trailers, FuelMe #9. Justin Adams will return as the...
racer.com
NASCAR names Sawyer as vp of competition
NASCAR announced several personnel moves Wednesday, including naming Elton Sawyer its senior vice president of competition. Sawyer (pictured above with Kyle Busch), a former driver, joined NASCAR in 2015 as the managing director of the Craftsman Truck Series. His most recent role was NASCAR vice president of technical inspection and officiating.
Logan Misuraca set to run 2023 ARCA races at Daytona, Talladega
Logan Misuraca recently announced she will be racing in the ARCA Menards Series in 2023, driving the No. 63 Spraker/PCW Racing CELSIUS Essential Energy Chevrolet at Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway. Misuraca attended the ARCA Menards Series’ pre-race practice at Daytona Jan. 13-14. During the season, the Ilmor engine...
Ryan Vargas Joins On Point Motorsports for Multiple Truck Series Races
On Point Motorsports is thrilled to announce that Ryan Vargas will make his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut in 2023. Vargas is just as excited and will race a part time schedule for On Point Motorsports in their #30 Toyota Tundra. When asked Ryan’s thoughts regarding the upcoming season, he...
DIRTcar Pro Late Model Sunshine Nationals Features go to Bailes, Bronson, Page, Faulk
A stacked field of 67 DIRTcar Pro Late Models packed the Volusia Speedway Park pit area Thursday night, and out came the veteran Super Late Model talent to reap the rewards. Race night #1 of the fourth annual DIRTcar Sunshine Nationals was dominated mostly by a host of Super Late Model invaders, piloting their Chevy Performance 604 Crate-engine car counterparts in pursuit of Saturday’s $10,000 grand prize.
fordauthority.com
2023 Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang Revealed
Carroll Shelby – a name that grew synonymous with Ford performance over the years thanks to his monumental motorsports efforts and many fortified Blue Oval-based builds – passed away back in 2012, but his legacy lives on to this day in the form of not only official Ford products – but also the company that bears his name – Shelby American. That particular outfit celebrated its own 60th anniversary last year with the launch of the latest Shelby GT500KR, based on the S550-gen Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. Now, that same organization is celebrating 100 years since its namesake’s birth with the debut of another special model – the 2023 Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang.
Autoweek.com
How Bobby Allison's 1987 Horrific Talladega Crash Led to Birth of Restrictor Plate Races
Bill Elliott raced to a pole-winning speed of 212.809 mph in qualifying for the Winston 500 at Talladega in 1987. Bobby Allison had qualified second at 211.797 mph and was running in the lead draft on race day when his Buick went into a 180-degree snap spin resulting from a blown engine.
