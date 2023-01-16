Read full article on original website
Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the USTy D.Houston, TX
Abbott hits back at teachers union. "I've devoted more funding to teacher pay raises than any Gov in Texas history"Ash JurbergTexas State
Texas man who stabbed transgender girlfriend multiple times and dumped her body at gas station parking lot arrestedMajestic NewsHouston, TX
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
Suspect charged with murder of man outside of convenience store in southeast Houston almost three years agohoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
numberfire.com
James Wiseman (ankle) remaining out Thursday for Warriors
Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman (ankle) will remain out Thursday versus the Boston Celtics. Wiseman hasn't played since December 28. Kevon Looney will continue to start at center for the Warriors. numberFire's models project Looney for 23.8 minutes and 23.9 FanDuel points on Thursday. The Celtics are allowing the...
numberfire.com
Gary Payton II (calf) downgraded, ruled out Thursday for Portland
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Gary Payton II (calf) is out Thursday versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Payton was initially listed as probable, but he was downgraded to doubtful an hour before tip-off and then ruled out shortly after. Shaedon Sharpe, Nassir Little, and Keon Johnson could have more minutes available on Thursday evening.
numberfire.com
Trail Blazers list Gary Payton II (ankle) as probable on Thursday
Miami Heat guard Gary Payton II (ankle) is probable for Thursday's game versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Payton II is on track to play on Thursday after he was listed as probable. In 18.1 expected minutes, our models project Payton II to score 16.8 FanDuel points. Payton II's projection includes 7.0...
KRMG
Lakers rally to snap Grizzlies' winning streak at 11 games
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Dennis Schroeder completed a three-point play with 7.6 seconds after a steal and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied to beat Memphis 122-121 on Friday night, snapping the Grizzlies' winning streak at 11. The Lakers trailed 114-107 before outscoring the Grizzlies 15-7 the rest...
numberfire.com
Sacramento's Terence Davis (illness) active for Friday's game versus Thunder
Sacrament Kings shooting guard Terence Davis (illness) is available for Friday's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Davis will be active in a second unit role despite his questionable designation with an illness. In 9.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Davis to record 5.2 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 0.9 assists.
Irving scores 48, Nets beat Jazz for 1st win without Durant
SALT LAKE CITY — Kyrie Irving scored 48 points, including 21 in the fourth quarter, and the Brooklyn Nets won for the first time since Kevin Durant's knee injury with a 117-106 victory over the Utah Jazz on Friday night. Irving accounted for 18 of the Nets' 43 baskets by himself. He also had 11 rebounds and six assists, leading Brooklyn in both categories. Nic Claxton added 20 points for the Nets. Royce O'Neale chipped in 13 points and six assists in his first game back in Utah since being traded to Brooklyn before the season. Jordan Clarkson scored 29...
numberfire.com
Charlotte's LaMelo Ball (ankle/wrist) doubtful on Saturday
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle/wrist) is doubtful to play in Saturday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Ball is unlikely to suit up on Saturday after he suffered ankle and wrist injuries on Wednesday. Expect Dennis Smith Jr. to play an increased role versus a Hawks' team ranked 12th in opposing true shooting percentage.
numberfire.com
Cody Martin (knee) doubtful for Charlotte on Saturday
Charlotte Hornets guard Cody Martin is considered doubtful to play Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Martin is dealing with left knee soreness. As a result, the team has listed him doubtful to take the court Saturday night. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours, but it's safe to assume he'll sit out.
numberfire.com
Franz Wagner (ankle) active for Magic on Friday
Orlando Magic small forward Franz Wagner (ankle) will play in Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Wagner will make his 44th start this season after he was listed as questionable with a left ankle sprain. In 33.7 expected minutes, our models project Wagner to score 29.2 FanDuel points. Wagner's...
Tee Morant, Shannon Sharpe make up after heated altercation
Fear not, fans: all is well between Tee Morant and Shannon Sharpe. Sharpe got into an altercation with several Memphis Grizzlies players at halftime of Friday night’s Grizzlies-Lakers game in Los Angeles (video here). After Sharpe engaged in a shouting match with Dillon Brooks and some other players, security had to do some separating. Then... The post Tee Morant, Shannon Sharpe make up after heated altercation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
numberfire.com
Pelicans starting Herbert Jones (back) on Friday for inactive Naji Marshall (toe)
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (back) is starting in Friday's lineup against the Orlando Magic. Jones will join New Orleans' first unit after he missed four games with a back contusion. In a starting role with a minutes restriction, our models project Jones to score 22.7 FanDuel points. Jones'...
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Naji Marshall (toe) questionable on Friday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall (toe) is questionable for Friday's game against the Orlando Magic. Marshall is dealing with a toe injury and is questionable to face the Magic on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.6 minutes against Orlando. Marshall's Friday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Warriors starting Kevon Looney for injured Draymond Green (toe) on Friday
Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney is starting in Friday's contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Looney will join Golden State's first unit after Draymond Green was held out with a toe injury. In 30.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Looney to score 30.1 FanDuel points. Looney's Friday projection includes 8.4...
numberfire.com
Corey Kispert playing with Wizards' second unit on Wednesday night
Washington Wizards small forward Corey Kispert is not starting in Wednesday's game versus the New York Knicks. Kispert will come off the bench after Bradley Beal was announced as Washington's starter. In 20.2 expected minutes, our models project Kispert to score 13.0 FanDuel points. Kispert's projection includes 7.1 points, 2.4...
Chasing Kareem: Tracking LeBron James’ pursuit of NBA record
A look at LeBron James’ pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s scoring record. Abdul-Jabbar has held the record since April 5, 1984:. Abdul-Jabbar points: 38,387. James’ latest game: He scored 23 points Friday in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 122-121 win over Memphis. James’ scoring average...
numberfire.com
Timberwolves starting Naz Reid for injured Rudy Gobert (groin) on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Denver Nuggets. Reid will make his fifth start at center after Rudy Gobert was held out with a groin injury. In 29.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Reid to score 35.4 FanDuel points. Reid's Wednesday projection includes 17.6...
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (foot/ankle) available for Nuggets on Friday night
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (foot/ankle) will play in Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Murray will suit up at home after Denver's guard was listed as probable with foot and ankle inflammation. In 31.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Murray to score 33.0 FanDuel points. Murray's projection includes 19.1...
numberfire.com
Jonathan Kuminga (foot) starting for Warriors Friday in place of injured Andrew Wiggins
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga will start Friday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Kuminga is dealing with a right foot sprain. However, after being listed probable to come in, he has received the green light to take the floor. He'll also start, taking the place of the injured Andrew Wiggins.
numberfire.com
Golden State's Ty Jerome starting for Stephen Curry (hip) on Friday night
Golden State Warriors guard Ty Jerome is starting in Friday's lineup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jerome will play with Friday's first unit after Stephen Curry was held out with hip tightness. In 24.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jerome to score 20.2 FanDuel points. Jerome's current projection includes 9.8 points,...
numberfire.com
James Harden (injury management) questionable for 76ers on Saturday
Philadelphia 76ers guard/forward James Harden is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Harden listed questionable due to right foot tendon strain injury management. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Harden is forced to sit, Shake Milton and Tyrese Maxey should see more work.
