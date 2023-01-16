Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Mississippi State basketball captain Terry Kusnierz passes away
Mississippi State on Friday evening announced that Terry Kusnierz, a member of the Bulldogs’ men’s basketball team in the 1970s, has passed away. “The Bulldog Family mourns the loss of former MSU basketball player Terry Kusnierz,” the university said in a statement on Twitter. “Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family.”
saturdaydownsouth.com
Gabe Jeudy-Lally, former BYU cornerback, announces SEC commitment
Gabe Jeudy-Lally, who played one season at cornerback for BYU after he transferred from Vanderbilt, is headed back to the SEC, he shared on social media. Jeudy-Lally said he’s headed to Tennessee, and he’s the second BYU transfer to head to Knoxville this offseason, after linebacker Keenan Pili. He has 2 years of eligibility remaining. Jeudy-Lally last season started 10 games for the Cougars and played in all 13. He had 47 tackles, a half-sack and 7 pass breakups for BYU.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State receiver, updates transfer portal plans
Lideatrick “Tulu” Griffin was a surprise entry into the NCAA transfer portal last week, especially since he had been recruiting for the Bulldogs prior to his announcement. Well, it appears his flirtation with the portal was short lived and he’ll be back in Starkville this fall. On...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Zach Arnett announces completion of the Mississippi State's 2023 on-field coaching staff
Zach Arnett on Friday announced that he’s completed the Bulldogs’ 2023 on-field coaching staff. Arnett finalized the staff with the hiring of Mike Schmidt as tight ends and tackles coach/run game coordinator and the promotion of Brett Dewhurst to safeties coach. Arnett also announced that longtime Bulldog assistant and associate head coach Tony Hughes will transition back to the offensive side of the ball as running backs coach. He previously coached nickelbacks.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mississippi State is moving on from the Air Raid, but here's why there's hope it can improve in 2023
I was surprised, but I get it. It was inevitable that Mike Leach’s offensive play-calling successor was going to bring more balance. I mean, we’re talking about an offense that led the nation in passing attempts in each of the 3 seasons that Leach was in Starkville. In 9 of Leach’s final 10 seasons as a head coach, his offense led FBS in that stat. MSU was going to undergo an offensive shift, no matter who Zach Arnett tabbed as his new play-caller.
Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Winston County teen
WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Missing/Endangered Child Alert for 16-year-old Montevious Goss, of Louisville. MBI officials said he is five feet and eight inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown braided hair and brown eyes. They said he was last seen around 7:30 a.m. in the 100 […]
wtva.com
Tupelo police investigating death of 5-year-old
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo police are investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy. Capt. Chuck McDougald said at approximate 10:30 a.m. on January 15, 2023, the police department was called to a home on Gun Club Road for a death investigation. Detectives are in the very early stages of...
Snow possible Friday, here’s when and where
Snow is expected Friday in some higher elevations of East Tennessee.
East TN sheriff: 11 arrested on drug charges in undercover operation
Nearly a dozen people were arrested during an undercover drug operation that authorities are calling "Operation Friday the 13th."
