Massachusetts State

Dave Lussier
4d ago

File a law suit or 6 immediately! 2nd amendment and DC v Heller both confirmed my right to own firearms! Healy can't take my constitutional rights away!

Joe Biden
4d ago

Why do all totalitarian governments start with disarming citizens? I right because then they can take every other right away at the end of their gun barrels....... Will our politicians give up their heavily armed security???

mojoehen
4d ago

The legislation wants to band these weapons, used by peaceloving people and sports users, but one convict criminals that use weapons, they just let him go to repeat offense! Where are the investigations of all these hoods?

