Three NASCAR Legends Are Joining Tony Stewart's Racing Series
Tony Stewart's new racing series, Superstar Racing Experience, is really going to be putting the emphasis on superstar in 2023. Earlier this week, the folks over at SRX announced that the American stock car racing series, which debuted in 2021, will field three NASCAR legends this year: Clint Bowyer, Kevin Harvick, and Kyle Busch.
Ross Chastain discusses the big possibility of replacing Kevin Harvick at Stewart-Haas Racing
Ross Chastain discusses the idea of replacing Kevin Harvick in the No. 4 car for Stewart-Haas Racing while addressing his future at Trackhouse Racing.
AOL Corp
This Idahoan is one of the best race car drivers in the U.S. Now he’s joining IndyCar
He once drove the famous Big Idaho Potato Truck. Now one of the best young race-car drivers in the country will be operating one of the fastest vehicles you can find. The last available full-time seat in the upcoming year’s IndyCar Series grid was filled on Wednesday, as Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing announced the signing of Idaho driver Sting Ray Robb.
racer.com
NASCAR names Sawyer as vp of competition
NASCAR announced several personnel moves Wednesday, including naming Elton Sawyer its senior vice president of competition. Sawyer (pictured above with Kyle Busch), a former driver, joined NASCAR in 2015 as the managing director of the Craftsman Truck Series. His most recent role was NASCAR vice president of technical inspection and officiating.
bvmsports.com
Top 5 NASCAR drivers who could replace Kevin Harvick in 2024
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (BVM) – Recently, Kevin Harvick made an announcement that a lot of NASCAR fans likely saw coming. Following the 2023 season, the longtime Cup Series driver will officially call it quits from full-time racing. The final season will put a cap on what has been a legendary...
NASCAR World Reacts To Kasey Kahne's Announcement
Former NASCAR Cup Series star Kasey Kahne has a big year with his Kasey Kahne Racing team coming up. But he had a more important announcement to start the year. On Thursday, Kahne announced the birth of his daughter Ana Danielle Kahne, who came into the world two weeks ago. The announcement ...
Sterling Marlin Had a Strict (and Tasty) Ritual Before His Back-to-Back Daytona 500 Wins
NASCAR drivers, just like most other athletes, have been known to engage in their various rituals and superstitions. Some are pretty mundane: Davey Allison would watch a movie the weekend of a race. Others are slightly more superstitious: Dale Earnhardt would always make sure to exit a building from the same door he entered. For Sterling Marlin, fried bologna proved to be a good luck charm. At least for a couple years. It did end up winning him back-to-back Daytona 500s, making him one of only 12 drivers in NASCAR history to win multiple runnings of the "Great American Race."
Chandler Smith will Attempt to Qualify for Daytona 500 with Partner Quick Tie Products
Kaulig Racing and Chandler Smith will partner with Quick Tie Products, Inc., (Quick Tie) as Smith attempts to qualify for the 65th running of the Daytona 500 in the No. 13 Camaro ZL1. Quick Tie, a proprietary, patented hold down system for high wind and seismic construction has signed on for five races during the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) season, beginning with the pinnacle event in NASCAR.
Kasey Kahne returns to World of Outlaws full-time
Kasey Kahne will return to the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series for the 2023 season. It marks his second full-time season with the series. View Kasey Kahne’s 2023 car below. The 42-year-old will drive the Kasey Kahne Racing, Karavan Trailers, FuelMe #9. Justin Adams will return as the...
Logan Misuraca set to run 2023 ARCA races at Daytona, Talladega
Logan Misuraca recently announced she will be racing in the ARCA Menards Series in 2023, driving the No. 63 Spraker/PCW Racing CELSIUS Essential Energy Chevrolet at Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway. Misuraca attended the ARCA Menards Series’ pre-race practice at Daytona Jan. 13-14. During the season, the Ilmor engine...
Yardbarker
Why 2023 Daytona 500 could be most competitive field in a long time
Historically, a major part of the prestige of the Daytona 500, NASCAR's premier event, is the difficulty of qualifying for the race. Through the 2000s and early 2010s, entry lists would frequently include up to 50 drivers attempting to qualify for a 43-car field. That count has dwindled in recent years, but in 2023, we could see a return to the competition of old.
Ryan Vargas Joins On Point Motorsports for Multiple Truck Series Races
On Point Motorsports is thrilled to announce that Ryan Vargas will make his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut in 2023. Vargas is just as excited and will race a part time schedule for On Point Motorsports in their #30 Toyota Tundra. When asked Ryan’s thoughts regarding the upcoming season, he...
NASCAR drivers set to run SRX events in 2023
Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Clint Bowyer set for multiple SRX in their debut. The Superstar Racing Experience is a short track mini-series created by Ray Evernham and Tony Stewart. The series hosts six races in July and August. The field has a select number of racers that run every...
DIRTcar Pro Late Model Sunshine Nationals Features go to Bailes, Bronson, Page, Faulk
A stacked field of 67 DIRTcar Pro Late Models packed the Volusia Speedway Park pit area Thursday night, and out came the veteran Super Late Model talent to reap the rewards. Race night #1 of the fourth annual DIRTcar Sunshine Nationals was dominated mostly by a host of Super Late Model invaders, piloting their Chevy Performance 604 Crate-engine car counterparts in pursuit of Saturday’s $10,000 grand prize.
New Driver, New Series as Jr III Racing Sets Sights on Daytona
Jr III ("Junior Three") Racing will open the 2023 season being a part of history as the team is set to compete in the all-new VP Racing SportsCar Challenge (VPSC) during the Roar Before the 24 weekend at Daytona International Speedway. The inaugural event weekend is the first for the new IMSA championship, which features a 45 minute sprint format with two classes: LMP3 prototype machines as well as GT4 entries, known as the GSX class in VPSC.
FOX Sports
Busch, Bowyer, Harvick, Helio to all race SRX this summer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Busch, Clint Bowyer and Kevin Harvick will all make their debuts this season in Tony Stewart's summer all-star series, while four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves confirmed Wednesday he'll return for a third season. Busch, who left Joe Gibbs Racing at the end of...
United Rentals Racing: Ryan Preece Previews Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum
● United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI), the largest equipment rental company in the world, is serving as the primary sponsor of Ryan Preece and the No. 41 team of Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) for select NASCAR Cup Series races in 2023, beginning with the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Feb. 4-5 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. United Rentals has an integrated network of 1,449 rental locations in North America, 13 in Europe, 27 in Australia and 19 in New Zealand. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company’s approximately 24,700 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers approximately 4,700 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $19.3 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, the Barron’s 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. Additional information about United Rentals is available at UnitedRentals.com.
BBC
Jamie Chadwick: W Series champion to stay in Williams driver development programme
Britain's Jamie Chadwick will continue with the Williams driver development programme for a fifth season in 2023. The three-time W Series champion will have "a personalised simulator program to aid in her progression and provide valuable support to the team's race preparations," a statement said. Chadwick, 24, is racing in...
racer.com
Countdown to GTP at Daytona: Sharing benefits... for now
The cooperation between the four LMDh manufacturers competing in the initial season of Grand Touring Prototype in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship has been a constant source of discussion in the run-up to the class’s debut at the Rolex 24 At Daytona. It’s also been a fount of pride for the manufacturers and for series officials that the manufacturers and partners are working together wherever they can to aid reliability with new, more complex race cars. But with a couple of manufacturers splitting their cars between different teams, it’s also been a different experience for them as they push forward in the dual role of supporting the manufacturer, but also working to beat the other team running the same car.
