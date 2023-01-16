ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Wayne Duncan
4d ago

Shouldn't the truth be told? Fully transparent, as well as, accurate? The massacre that occured in Tulsa, 1921? When I was taking Oklahoma History (8th grade), isn't it interesting, that was never covered. In fact, I never even heard of the tragedy until, well after Highschool and College. I did, however, study about Christopher Columbus "discovering" what is now, the U.S. And the beat, goes on.

Bill Rains
4d ago

It’s all a bunch of crap anyway. It’s the Democrats catering to minorities like they want to teach pre-schoolers about transgendering. Teach kids reading, writing, and arithmetic. I whole-heartedly agree with him.

Old Luke
4d ago

Good, CRT is racist. It is a Marxist division tactic that replaces class struggle with race. It has been happening for decades openly or disguised as political correctness. If you say it is not happening here in Oklahoma then I say you shouldn't have a problem with us banning it to make sure it doesn't start?

