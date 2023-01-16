Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amanda Bynes Will Make First Public Appearance Since End Of Conservatorship, Headlining 90s Con And "All That" ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Beloved grocery store chain opening another new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersGlastonbury, CT
Don't Miss S'mores, Skating & Snowman-Building at Sturbridge's 2023 Winter Outing!Dianna CarneySturbridge, MA
Gordon Parks Celebration at the Valley Photo CenterD. John McCarthySpringfield, MA
UConn Plans Human Rights Summit for October 2023Connecticut by the NumbersStorrs, CT
Why Celtics’ Jaylen Brown game-tying 3-pointer was ‘relief’ not for him, but for team
BOSTON — The Celtics had gotten so painstakingly close to pulling off the comeback against the Warriors. They rallied back to cut it to a measly one-point game after a brutal start to the second half. Yet, every time the Celtics had some momentum, the Warriors threw haymakers back to stunt the Garden crowd.
Celtics, Jayson Tatum get a fun win, leave questions unanswered | Matt Vautour
BOSTON — For all the hype that always precedes them, championship rematch games in the regular season usually go one of two ways for the team that lost the year before. Wins can be underwhelming because nothing will make up for the lack of the banner that could have been. And losses can be salt in a still-open wound.
Why Charles Barkley said Celtics’ Jayson Tatum must change his mentality on Warriors win
When the Celtics overcame the Warriors in an overtime thriller Thursday, they finally got over the team that beat them in the Finals last season. It was an emotional, gritty victory where guys like Al Horford expressed how much he wanted to win that game over that team. But Jayson...
NBA All-Star fan voting: Celtics’ Jayson Tatum close to earning a start
BOSTON — With just a week left until NBA All-Star starters are announced and two days left of fan voting, Jayson Tatum is in good shape to be on the floor when the ball tips on Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City. The Celtics forward is currently third among...
Four takeaways as Celtics beat Warriors 121-118 in overtime thriller, win 8th straight
BOSTON — The Celtics seemed like they just couldn’t figure out the Warriors as they fell behind by double-digits in the second half. But the Celtics stormed back for the 121-118 overtime victory over the Warriors on Thursday at TD Garden. Jaylen Brown hit the game-tying 3-pointer to force overtime, and the C’s took care of it from there.
Marcus Smart explains Celtics gritty win over Warriors: ‘That was a dog fight’
Like most Celtics, Thursday night was a rollercoaster ride for Marcus Smart. The point guard helped setup the biggest play of Boston’s win over the Warriors in the closing minutes of regulation with a timely pass to Jaylen Brown who proceeded to hit the game-tying 3. Minutes later, the veteran also gave the game away for Boston with two poor passes within a 10-second span that opened the door for an improbable comeback for Golden State.
Celtics preparing bid to host NBA All-Star game in 2026 (report)
The Boston Celtics have not hosted an All-Star Game since 1964 and the team’s ownership is looking to change that lengthy drought later this decade. Chris Haynes reported on TNT Thursday night that the team plans on submitting a bid for the All-Star Game in 2026 for TD Garden.
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum sets career-highs in Warriors win despite tough shooting game
BOSTON — Jayson Tatum said he thought he was out of the game, which is why he had his warmups back on. The Celtics star normally plays the entire second and third quarters, so a break to start the fourth is part of his gamely routine. But this was an NBA Finals rematch against the Warriors; C’s coach Joe Mazzulla wanted Tatum back in to start the fourth quarter.
Marcus Smart on Isaiah Thomas: He ‘showed me what it was like to be a professional’
Despite not having played on the same team since the 2016-17 season, the bond between Marcus Smart and Isaiah Thomas remains strong. On Nov. 10, Smart hosted a bowling event in Boston to raise money for his YounGameChanger Foundation, and Thomas made the trip to support his former teammate. The reunion was shown in the most recent episode of Celtics’ Beneath the Banners series presented by New Balance, which came out Friday.
Celtics injury report: Jayson Tatum ruled out for Saturday’s game vs. Raptors
Jayson Tatum will get some extra time off this weekend after carrying a heavy minutes load for the Celtics in a win over Warriors in an overtime thriller Thursday. The All-Star forward was ruled out by the team for Saturday’s tilt against the Raptors in Toronto due to left wrist soreness. He is the only Celtic on the injury report besides Danilo Gallinari.
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown vents about Boston traffic after missed warmup before Warriors win
Jaylen Brown had a rough shooting start to the Celtics win over the Warriors in an overtime thriller Thursday and we now have a better idea of why that happened. The veteran wing revealed in a tweet on Friday that snarling Boston traffic before Thursday’s game had turned a 15-minute drive into a two-hour odyssey, forcing the 25-year-old to miss his usual warmup ahead of the critical matchup. The situation still left him ‘traumatized’ a day later so he tweeted about it, explaining the missed workout to MassLive’s Souichi Terada.
Draymond Green executes silly sneak attack on Deuce Tatum after Celtics’ win
BOSTON — TD Garden’s favorite kid and Celtics fans’ favorite player to hate are apparently buddies. That’s right, Draymond Green, the Golden State Warriors’ lighting rod for Boston disdain and Deuce Tatum, the beloved Celtics 5-year-old prince and son of Jayson Tatum are pals. They had a cute interaction after his dad’s team’s 121-118 win over Green’s Warriors.
Jayson Tatum gets candid about how Celtics new approach against Warriors paid off in gritty win
The Celtics put an end to their four-game losing streak against the Warriors on Thursday night in dramatic fashion, pulling out an overtime win over the defending champions. Jayson Tatum was front and center in the victory, posting 34 points, 19 rebounds and six assists while playing a season-high 48 minutes in the comeback performance.
Celtics mourn former player, coach Chris Ford, who died Tuesday
Chris Ford, who won three titles as a member of the Boston Celtics, died at age 74 on Tuesday night according to his family. “Chris was beloved by his family, friends, and teammates,” Ford’s family said in a statement. “He had a great love for his family, the city of Boston, the fans, and the entire Celtics family. He always showed humility and respect for all those that were fortunate enough to be a part of his life.”
Lylah Jeannotte helps Minnechaug girls basketball fend off Chicopee Comp to claim overtime thriller
CHICOPEE – With minutes to go and the game on the line, Minnechaug’s calm composure gave them the upper hand against a battling-back Chicopee Comprehensive girls basketball team.
Vikings sign Benton Whitley to futures contracts, Minnechaug alum will get shot at 2023 roster
The Minnesota Vikings are bringing Minnechaug alum Benton Whitley back from the practice squad next season and giving him a chance to make the team in 2023. The Vikings announced the decision to bring back Whitley, and five other players, on futures contracts on Monday. The deal means that Whitley is set to return in 2023 and will not hit free agency.
