Marcus Smart explains Celtics gritty win over Warriors: ‘That was a dog fight’

Like most Celtics, Thursday night was a rollercoaster ride for Marcus Smart. The point guard helped setup the biggest play of Boston’s win over the Warriors in the closing minutes of regulation with a timely pass to Jaylen Brown who proceeded to hit the game-tying 3. Minutes later, the veteran also gave the game away for Boston with two poor passes within a 10-second span that opened the door for an improbable comeback for Golden State.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum sets career-highs in Warriors win despite tough shooting game

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum said he thought he was out of the game, which is why he had his warmups back on. The Celtics star normally plays the entire second and third quarters, so a break to start the fourth is part of his gamely routine. But this was an NBA Finals rematch against the Warriors; C’s coach Joe Mazzulla wanted Tatum back in to start the fourth quarter.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Marcus Smart on Isaiah Thomas: He ‘showed me what it was like to be a professional’

Despite not having played on the same team since the 2016-17 season, the bond between Marcus Smart and Isaiah Thomas remains strong. On Nov. 10, Smart hosted a bowling event in Boston to raise money for his YounGameChanger Foundation, and Thomas made the trip to support his former teammate. The reunion was shown in the most recent episode of Celtics’ Beneath the Banners series presented by New Balance, which came out Friday.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown vents about Boston traffic after missed warmup before Warriors win

Jaylen Brown had a rough shooting start to the Celtics win over the Warriors in an overtime thriller Thursday and we now have a better idea of why that happened. The veteran wing revealed in a tweet on Friday that snarling Boston traffic before Thursday’s game had turned a 15-minute drive into a two-hour odyssey, forcing the 25-year-old to miss his usual warmup ahead of the critical matchup. The situation still left him ‘traumatized’ a day later so he tweeted about it, explaining the missed workout to MassLive’s Souichi Terada.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Draymond Green executes silly sneak attack on Deuce Tatum after Celtics’ win

BOSTON — TD Garden’s favorite kid and Celtics fans’ favorite player to hate are apparently buddies. That’s right, Draymond Green, the Golden State Warriors’ lighting rod for Boston disdain and Deuce Tatum, the beloved Celtics 5-year-old prince and son of Jayson Tatum are pals. They had a cute interaction after his dad’s team’s 121-118 win over Green’s Warriors.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Celtics mourn former player, coach Chris Ford, who died Tuesday

Chris Ford, who won three titles as a member of the Boston Celtics, died at age 74 on Tuesday night according to his family. “Chris was beloved by his family, friends, and teammates,” Ford’s family said in a statement. “He had a great love for his family, the city of Boston, the fans, and the entire Celtics family. He always showed humility and respect for all those that were fortunate enough to be a part of his life.”
BOSTON, MA
