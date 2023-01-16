If things with Jake Bailey don’t work out, it looks like Bill Belichick will have a backup plan ready. According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the Patriots had a pair of CFL punters in for tryouts on Wednesday afternoon: Cody Grace and Ben Griffith. Grace has a conventional background — he punted at Arkansas State before going to Canada — while Griffith is a converted Aussie rules football player. He played professionally for eight years in Australia before heading to USC to take up American punting, and after graduating, was a first-round pick of the Edmonton Elks.

2 DAYS AGO