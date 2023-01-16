Read full article on original website
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Former Patriots coach, and 2 former players, fired by Dolphins (report)
There was reportedly a major exodus of former Patriots from the Miami Dolphins organization Thursday. According to ESPN, the Dolphins let get a number of their defensive coaches, including three with ties to New England. ESPN’s Field Yates reports that the Dolphins have fired defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, who’d served...
Dallas Cowboys might turn to former Patriots kicker to solve kicking woes
The Dallas Cowboys just might turn to a former Patriots kicker to solve their kicking woes during the playoffs. According to the NFL Network, the Cowboys are signing Tristan Vizcaino to their practice squad, pending a physical. The 26-year-old kicker spent most of this season on the Patriots practice squad, He was elevated to the game day roster for two games, where he handled kickoffs for the Patriots.
Rob Gronkowski: Winning with Patriots felt like losing, losing felt like ‘super depression’
Since leaving New England, Rob Gronkowski hasn’t always painted the rosiest picture of his time with the Patriots. That continued on the Up and Adams podcast Wednesday morning, when Gronkowski was asked how his long-time teammate Tom Brady behaves after suffering a big loss. Instead of answering, the tight end took a detour to talk about how any game was received generally in Foxborough.
Saints Fans Freak Out After RB Alvin Kamara Shares Photo of His Locker on Instagram
New Orleans Saints fans are in a fragile spot right now. Many of the New Orleans die-hards are still coping with the back-to-back losses of the only Super Bowl-winning Saints quarterback Drew Brees as well as the all-time greatest franchise head coach Sean Payton. 2022 was a season marred with...
MLB Star Pitcher Announces Retirement A Month Before Season Starts
As pitchers and catchers report in less than a month for all teams in Major League Baseball, some players are yet to be signed. Out of those players, some are deciding to call it a career.
MLB free agency rumors: Former Red Sox OF signs with Mets (report)
Tommy Pham is reportedly heading to New York. As first reported by SNY’s Andy Martino, the Mets have signed the 34-year-old free agent outfielder. According to the New York Post, the deal is for one year and worth $6 million. Pham finished the 2022 MLB season with the Boston...
MassLive.com
Bill Belichick raved about one Patriots coordinator candidate as a player
Bill Belichick and one of his new coordinator candidates go way back. New England reportedly requested to interview Vikings assistant coach Keenan McCardell for their vacancy on Wednesday morning, and the long-time wide receiver scrapped his way into the NFL with Belichick’s Browns in the early ‘90s. A...
NFL best bets for divisional round of NFL Playoffs
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. After a terrific Wild Card weekend to kick off the 2023 NFL Playoffs, the divisional round of the postseason has...
Patriots have tryouts with 2 punters following Jake Bailey suspension (report)
If things with Jake Bailey don’t work out, it looks like Bill Belichick will have a backup plan ready. According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the Patriots had a pair of CFL punters in for tryouts on Wednesday afternoon: Cody Grace and Ben Griffith. Grace has a conventional background — he punted at Arkansas State before going to Canada — while Griffith is a converted Aussie rules football player. He played professionally for eight years in Australia before heading to USC to take up American punting, and after graduating, was a first-round pick of the Edmonton Elks.
Patriots’ Devin McCourty ‘not 100%’ on retirement, wants to test out ‘next phase’ first
A Devin McCourty retirement this offseason isn’t a foregone conclusion. Though tributes rolled in for the 35-year-old safety (and Matthew Slater) as the Patriots season wound down, McCourty said he hasn’t made up his mind one way or the other on the Peter King Podcast. “I told myself...
Patriots turn to former receiver Shawn Jefferson in offensive coordinator search
The Patriots offensive coordinator search has brought in several familiar faces to Gillette Stadium. It turns out, it’ll bring in another. According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, the Patriots will interview Arizona Cardinals associate head coach and wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson for their vacant offensive player caller job.
NFL best bets, picks vs. the spread for Division Weekend
Matt Vautour: 2-4 Here are our Division Round picks:. Mark Daniels: Chiefs: Jacksonville is a great story, but Patrick Mahomes is probably the best player in the NFL. I won’t bet against him during this playoff run. Chris Mason: Chiefs — We’re not in Duval anymore, Jaguars. Trevor Lawrence...
Patriots’ Jonathan Jones named finalist for NFLPA’s Alan Page Community Award
New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones was one of five finalists for the 2023 NFLPA Alan Page Community Award, the NFL Players Association announced Friday. Jones is joined by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, Washington Commanders offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr., Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White.
Bill O’Brien’s ‘teapot’ temper makes him a good fit for Patriots QB Mac Jones
Mac Jones wasn’t happy. Everyone saw the frustration boil over. In the middle of the Patriots 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Patriots quarterback blew his top on the sideline. The video clip went viral as Jones shouted, “Throw the (expletive) ball! (Expletive) quick game sucks!”. Jones...
Celtics mourn former player, coach Chris Ford, who died Tuesday
Chris Ford, who won three titles as a member of the Boston Celtics, died at age 74 on Tuesday night according to his family. “Chris was beloved by his family, friends, and teammates,” Ford’s family said in a statement. “He had a great love for his family, the city of Boston, the fans, and the entire Celtics family. He always showed humility and respect for all those that were fortunate enough to be a part of his life.”
