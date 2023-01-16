ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
MassLive.com

Dallas Cowboys might turn to former Patriots kicker to solve kicking woes

The Dallas Cowboys just might turn to a former Patriots kicker to solve their kicking woes during the playoffs. According to the NFL Network, the Cowboys are signing Tristan Vizcaino to their practice squad, pending a physical. The 26-year-old kicker spent most of this season on the Patriots practice squad, He was elevated to the game day roster for two games, where he handled kickoffs for the Patriots.
DALLAS, TX
MassLive.com

Rob Gronkowski: Winning with Patriots felt like losing, losing felt like ‘super depression’

Since leaving New England, Rob Gronkowski hasn’t always painted the rosiest picture of his time with the Patriots. That continued on the Up and Adams podcast Wednesday morning, when Gronkowski was asked how his long-time teammate Tom Brady behaves after suffering a big loss. Instead of answering, the tight end took a detour to talk about how any game was received generally in Foxborough.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

NFL best bets for divisional round of NFL Playoffs

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. After a terrific Wild Card weekend to kick off the 2023 NFL Playoffs, the divisional round of the postseason has...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Patriots have tryouts with 2 punters following Jake Bailey suspension (report)

If things with Jake Bailey don’t work out, it looks like Bill Belichick will have a backup plan ready. According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the Patriots had a pair of CFL punters in for tryouts on Wednesday afternoon: Cody Grace and Ben Griffith. Grace has a conventional background — he punted at Arkansas State before going to Canada — while Griffith is a converted Aussie rules football player. He played professionally for eight years in Australia before heading to USC to take up American punting, and after graduating, was a first-round pick of the Edmonton Elks.
MassLive.com

Patriots’ Jonathan Jones named finalist for NFLPA’s Alan Page Community Award

New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones was one of five finalists for the 2023 NFLPA Alan Page Community Award, the NFL Players Association announced Friday. Jones is joined by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, Washington Commanders offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr., Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White.
ARIZONA STATE
MassLive.com

Celtics mourn former player, coach Chris Ford, who died Tuesday

Chris Ford, who won three titles as a member of the Boston Celtics, died at age 74 on Tuesday night according to his family. “Chris was beloved by his family, friends, and teammates,” Ford’s family said in a statement. “He had a great love for his family, the city of Boston, the fans, and the entire Celtics family. He always showed humility and respect for all those that were fortunate enough to be a part of his life.”
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
