California State

epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Prince Harry’s Wife Was Reportedly Upset After Pippa Middleton Snubbed Her Before Wedding; Kate Middleton Sister ‘Initially Declined’ to Have Suits Star on Her Big Day

Meghan Markle was not thrilled that she wasn't invited to Pippa Middleton's big day, according to a report. Did Pippa Middleton Snub Meghan Markle At Her Wedding?. Pippa Middleton tied the knot with James Matthews in 2017. At the time, Prince Harry was already dating Meghan Markle. Pippa and Prince...
Does Prince Harry Inherit Anything From The Queen?

There have been a lot of questions about Queen Elizabeth’s fortune after her passing on September 8, 2022, with many wondering if Prince Harry is part of her will. Does Meghan Markle’s husband inherit anything from his grandmother despite the allegations he throws against the royal family?. Table...
TROUBLE IN PARADISE? Is Meghan Markle Miffed With Massive Success of Prince Harry’s Memoir?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle put up a united front last month as they unveiled their six-episode Netflix docuseries. After their appearance at the Ripple of Hope Award Gala, the couple featured in various trailers and episodes for Netflix. The Duke of Sussex continued with his appearances this month as well in a bid to promote his memoir Spare. However, the absence of Meghan Markle from the public light has given birth to a lot of controversial questions.
Key Royal Family Member Reportedly 'Declared War' on Meghan Markle Before Prince Harry Marriage

Amidst all of the talk surrounding Harry & Meghan, a new report has emerged about how one member of the royal family allegedly treated Meghan Markle. According to Radar Online, Camilla, the Queen Consort and wife of King Charles III, plotted against Meghan prior to her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. She allegedly did not approve of Meghan and Harry's relationship, with the tension between herself and Meghan apparently reaching a boiling point before the nuptials.
“Take your finger out of my face” – Meghan Markle Offended Kate Middleton and Prince William With ‘baby brain’ Comment

Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Queen Camilla Demanded Divorce From King Charles In 2018, Threatened To Expose Royal Secrets: Sources

Prince Harry revealed he and his brother William begged their father Charles not to marry Camilla Parker Bowles — pleas that the then-prince ignored — but RadarOnline.com has learned that the King’s marriage almost ended in divorce years after the wedding.Sources claim Charles was hit with divorce demands by Camilla in 2018 after their 13th anniversary. An insider said Camilla had demanded a “fast-track” divorce.The private drama left the palace reeling as a source said at the time, “Camilla knows enough dirty secrets to bring down the monarchy — and she’s angry enough to do it.” An insider said that...
HYPOCRITES! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Called Out for Snitching About Royal Family to Media

Prince Harry is all set to drop a final bomb on the royal family with his controversial book Spare. Before the release, he is coming up with two interviews on January 08 for promotion. The trailers of his interactions with ITV’s Tom Bradby and Anderson Cooper have set the internet on fire. In the short clips, the Duke revealed that the leaking and briefings by the Palace are the main reason behind the Netflix docuseries and memoir.
Prince Harry Allegedly Threw Fit After Elderly Man Asked For Photograph, Claims Book: 'He Stormed Off'

This year, Prince Harry spent the holidays cozied up with Meghan Markle in California, but according to an account in Tina Brown's The Palace Papers, the Duke of Sussex caused quite a stir during one of the Christmases he spent with ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas.According to an insider, the former couple was dining at a small pub in Kidlington, England, when "unnecessary" drama occurred."Suddenly as they were leaving, this quite elderly, sweet-looking gentleman came out and said: 'Oh, sir, so sorry, I know it’s Christmastime, but could I just take a photograph to give to my wife who isn’t well?'" the...
Cheryl E Preston

Prince Harry comes under fire for placing Princess Charlotte in the middle of Meghan and Princess Kate wedding drama

Comments on a Newsweek story related to Prince Harry's book Spare indicate that public sentiment is against him because he brought his niece Princess Charlotte into the alleged wedding feud between Meghan Markle and Princess Kate. News outlets have differed on what actually took place but the gist of it is this. Some reports said Meghan caused Kate to cry during a wedding rehearsal and other sided with Markle who says her sister-in-law apologized and sent her flowers. Although the royal family is snot responding to the excerpts that are being released Harry might be deepening the rift and alienating himself from them.
Prince Harry Heartbreak: Meghan Markle's Husband Reveals What He Loved About Ex Chelsy Davy, How Queen Influenced Their Split

Prince Harry recounted his previous romances in his book Spare. Among the relationships he revisited was with his then-long-time girlfriend, Chelsy Davy. Prince William's younger brother shared the things about his ex-girlfriend, Davy, that he loved. Apparently, he loved how she carried out her free-spirited lifestyle. "I loved Chels’ ease,...

