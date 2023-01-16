ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somers, NY

Somers HS alum featured on 'Jeopardy!'

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

A 2010 Somers High School graduate was on "Jeopardy!" Monday evening - and she won!

Katie Palumbo says she's been watching the show with her family her whole life.

Her family suggested she apply. She did in 2017 or 2018 and never heard back - but this time she made it after a long process.

She says only 500 people are picked per season.

Her episode was actually shot in November, but she's only now allowed to tell people about it.

News 12 asked her how she prepared, and she said she googled and learned the best way to prepare is to study old shows and boards because the show never repeats a question, but will sometimes repeat facts.

