Love Island 'glitches' on ITV2 as fans are sent into a panic

Dedicated Love Island fans were sent into a panic on Monday during the premiere episode of the 2023 season.

Some viewers noticed that their TV suffered a 'glitch' at the start of the episode as they tuned into the show on ITV2 .

Fans quickly took to Twitter to ask others if they had the same issue, with one writing that it 'had them bugging for a minute'.

'WTF was that glitch had me bugging for a minute,' one fan tweeted.

'Was I the only one with a TV glitch?' Another wrote.

'Glitch on the screen for me, scared,' another quipped.

Another added: 'That glitch stressed me out!'

The glitch happened at the start of the show, before the contestants chose who they were pairing up with in the villa.

During the episode, Maya Jama made her debut as the new host of Love Island, having taken over the coveted gig from Laura Whitmore.

The TV presenter, 28, strutted her stuff in the figure hugging number as she walked into the new South African villa in a sexy slow-mo clip.

She made her way along the luxurious pool side to the fire pit where she greeted the new five sexy singletons.

Speaking to the boys, she said: 'Hello boys, you alright, shall we have a little chat?' as they all gushed over how phenomenal she looked.

Viewers were quick to take to Twitter to say: 'Maya Jama outshining the female contestants, fancy going in and having to stand next to her'.

Others joked: 'Step forward if you fancy Maya Jama' as she stole the show next to the bikini clad singletons.

'Maya Jama slaying as always,' a third wrote.