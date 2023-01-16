Khris Middleton's Intense Reaction To Injury Woes This Season

Bucks star admits to frustration towards injury-riddled season.

The Milwaukee Bucks were once the best team in basketball and looked to be on track to win the NBA championship. While it's true that they are still in contention to win a title, their play of late has not looked nearly as strong as it did early on.

While Giannis Antetokounmpo has been dealing with his own problems this season, it's the absence of Khris Middleton that has really gotten in the way of success this season for the Bucks.

Speaking with reporters ahead of the game against Indiana (where the Bucks were without Middleton and Giannis), the South Carolina native spoke honestly about how frustrating this season has been for him and the process of ramping up to return.

“Rehab is tougher than actually playing games,” Middleton told The Athletic’s Eric Nehm . “More hours in the gym, harder stuff. Games are fun. You’re in and out. I won’t say easier, but games are supposed to be easier than practices and stuff like that, so I’m ready to put this s— behind me and move on to the fun stuff. It’s been frustrating for the last six, seven months however long it’s been since I’ve been out. The comeback was short-lived. So, I’m definitely excited to get back out there with my guys. I know I don’t make it look like I’m excited, but I’m ready to get back out there, that’s all I can say, man. Everybody knows that, all the guys know.”

Khris is excited to get back out there, and the Bucks could certainly use his offense. In 66 games last season, Middleton averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game on 44% shooting.

In just 7 games this season, Khris hasn't been the same, but the Bucks are going to be scary when he's back at 100%, and they could make some noise this season.

Beyond that, the future is still uncertain.

Middleton Could Opt Out And Leave the Bucks This Summer

One situation that bears watching is the ongoing contract negotiations between Khris and the Bucks. With a player option on his final deal, Middleton could opt out and become a free agent as soon as this July, and there are reports he will test the market .

"Khris Middleton missed the start of the season recovering from injury, played seven games, and then went out again. On top of that, Middleton has a $40 million player option for next season he may decline. There has been burbling noise around the league that Middleton will, at the very least, test the market."

Focusing on this season, and the task at hand, the Bucks aren't going to win anything if their stars can't get healthy. Without Giannis or Khris at full strength, it's going to be hard to take them seriously as contenders in the East.

Hopefully, they come back and get their act together soon so the Bucks can remind the world how good they are when their best players are on the floor.

