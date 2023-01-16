ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Signing Former All-Star Outfielder Could Give Red Sox Needed Power Boost, Flexibility

By Patrick McAvoy
 4 days ago

Who should the Red Sox look into signing?

The Boston Red Sox certainly will look different in 2023.

Boston has had a roller coaster of an offseason, to say the least with some extremely high points, but also very low points. The announcement that Trevor Story will miss some time after undergoing elbow surgery was yet another twist in the offseason, but the Red Sox still could find some success in 2023 with a few additions.

One name that has been floated around is former All-Star outfielder and free agent Adam Duvall. The former Atlanta Braves outfielder has been heavily tied to Boston since the announcement of Story's injury and the team has shown interest, according to the Boston Globe's Julian McWilliams.

"Still in dire need of a power bat, the Red Sox have been linked to free agent center fielder Adam Duvall, according to a source," McWilliams said. "The 34-year-old righty, who slugged 38 homers in 2021, made $9.3 million with Atlanta last season but tore a tendon sheath in his wrist July 23 and missed the rest of the year."

Duvall missed time in 2022 due to injury and appeared in just 86 games, but shined in 2021 with the Braves and Miami Marlins. The 34-year-old led the National League in RBIs with 113 to go along with 38 home runs while slashing .228/.281/.491.

With Boston losing shortstop Xander Bogaerts and designated hitter J.D. Martinez in free agency and Story to injury, Boston certainly could use a power boost in its lineup and Duvall could provide that. The Red Sox finished 20th in Major League Baseball in 2022 with 155 home runs and at this point in the offseason have less power heading into 2023.

Also, with Story set to miss time due to injury, the Red Sox need to figure out who will be playing the two middle infield positions. If the Red Sox were to add Duvall, it would give the team the opportunity to move Enrique Hernandez to either middle infield position while securing a solid defensive replacement in the outfield. Duvall took home a National League Gold Glove award in 2021.

At this point, the free agent market certainly has dried up, but Duvall could be a solid option to help Boston put together a competitive roster in 2023.

