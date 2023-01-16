ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Get On Up! Sitting All Day Can Be Deadly, Doing This Every Half-Hour Provides Powerful Health Benefits

By Maureen Meehan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43eLf4_0kGi7HD800

A recent study found that people who sit for more than 8 to 12 hours a day, regardless of whether they go to the gym and work out like mad before or afterwards, are twice as likely to die earlier than those who sit less.

The new study found that you can cut that risk with small amounts of activity like easy walking throughout the day.

Keith Diaz, Ph.D., a researcher at Columbia University Medical Center and his colleagues recruited volunteers to come in and, well, sit.

"They'd come in and sit for eight hours," Diaz told NPR. The volunteers were hooked up to continuous glucose monitors to measure blood sugar levels and their blood pressure was also measured. Then the volunteers took walking breaks of varying lengths and frequency.

"We found that a five minute walk every half-hour was able to offset a lot of the harms of sitting," Diaz said. “We were really struck by just how powerful the effects were."

People who moved five minutes every half-hour saw blood sugar spikes after a meal reduced by almost 60%.

"This is surprising to me," said Robert Sallis, MD at Kaiser Permanente and past president of the American College of Sports Medicine. While it is known that exercise can help control blood sugar, Sallis said what's new here is how beneficial frequent, short bouts of movement can be. "I have never seen that kind of a drop in blood sugar, other than with medication."

The findings of the study were published in the journal, Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise.

The results are especially important in view of the fact that one in every three adults in the U.S. has prediabetes and nearly half have elevated blood pressure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Both conditions increase the risk of heart disease, which is the top cause of death in the U.S. So, it seems that many people can benefit from small, frequent movement breaks.

"I think it's easier to find small amounts of time to get some exercise," Sallis said.

And if you don’t feel like walking, you can always get up and take dance break with Bruno Mars.

Photo by Kaique Rocha on Pexels

Comments / 1

Related
Benzinga

Is Getting High In 10 Minutes Without The Respiratory Health Risks Possible? Company Clams It Is With New THC Oral Spray

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. PBIO announced results from initial consumer focus group testing of a THC Nanoemulsion Oral Spray prepared using PBI's Ultra Shear Technology platform. Preparation of the THC Nanoemulsion Oral Spray was completed by PBI's California-based partner companies, including Crème De Canna. John B. Hollister, PBI's director of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
verywellhealth.com

Differences Between Oxycodone and Hydrocodone

Both are opioid painkillers with slightly different forms and side effects. Hydrocodone and oxycodone are both opioid pain relievers. They’re available by prescription to treat moderate to severe pain, including that from cancer or recent surgery. The medications have similar chemical structures, and they work by blocking certain receptors...
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Says This Stock Up 23% In A Month Is 'A Great Speculative Buy'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Biohaven Ltd BHVN is a "great speculative buy." Analysts agree, Benzinga data shows a consensus Overweight rating on BHVN. When asked about Boston Properties Inc BXP, he said, "They are disciplined, they’ve got a good yield." Don’t forget to...
Benzinga

Fake Cannabis Tycoon Admits To $35M Fraudulent Scheme

It’s not just Congressional wannabes who invent lies about themselves to impress naïve voters and dupe their own party, it seems such posers have seeped into the cannabis industry as well. And, they're not just enhancing their resumé, they're stealing loads of money. Justin Costello, who posed...
SEATTLE, WA
Benzinga

Another Crypto Firm Collapses, Microsoft Slashes Workforce, Fake Cannabis Billionaire Pleads Guilty: Top Stories For Thursday, Jan. 19

Beleaguered crypto lender Genesis Global Capital, the cryptocurrency lending unit of Digital Currency Group (DCG), could file for bankruptcy as soon as this week. Genesis fell into a liquidity crunch and halted redemptions shortly after revealing on Nov. 10 that it had $175 million locked in an FTX (FTT/USD) trading account.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
110K+
Followers
193K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy