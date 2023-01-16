This week on SVI Media’s The Red Zone, Duke Dance speaks with Wyoming’s leading scorer in high school boys basketball, Ryan Wells from Dubois High School. He also catches up with Commissioner of the Wyoming High School Activities Association, Ron Laird, to discuss how the first season of girls wrestling has gone so far, if Wyoming is still considering adding a shot clock to high school basketball and a reflection of his time as Commissioner after recently announcing his retirement.

WYOMING STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO