Suicide hotline funding moves on; spending proposal sparks emotional debate at Capitol
CASPER — Lawmakers took a step toward addressing suicide in Wyoming on Thursday as the state continues to reel from a crisis that left more than 180 people dead in 2020 alone. In the measure’s first full vote, the House passed a bill Thursday that would establish a $40...
Jackson sees rise in Idaho women seeking abortions
JACKSON — As Wyoming lawmakers double down on efforts to make abortions illegal, introducing a bill that would prohibit chemical abortions, a Teton County doctor said that would affect not only Wyoming women but Idahoans as well. Of 26 abortion patients from September through November last year, 70% were...
(WATCH) The Red Zone 1/20/23
This week on SVI Media’s The Red Zone, Duke Dance speaks with Wyoming’s leading scorer in high school boys basketball, Ryan Wells from Dubois High School. He also catches up with Commissioner of the Wyoming High School Activities Association, Ron Laird, to discuss how the first season of girls wrestling has gone so far, if Wyoming is still considering adding a shot clock to high school basketball and a reflection of his time as Commissioner after recently announcing his retirement.
