ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandusky, OH

Sandusky ranked No. 7 in first AP boys state poll

By Norwalk Reflector staff, sports@norwalkreflector.com
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C2Pr5_0kGi723U00

COLUMBUS — The Sandusky boys basketball team, alone atop the Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division ahead of a huge game on Friday, was among the teams with area ties to appear in the first weekly Associated Press high school boys basketball state poll, released on Monday.

The Blue Streaks (11-1, 7-1) are No. 7 in Division II in the initial poll. Sandusky entertains Tiffin Columbian (10-3, 5-2) this Friday in a rematch of their lone loss, a 58-53 setback on Dec. 15 in Tiffin.

The Tornadoes need a win to force a tie atop the standings with themselves and Bellevue (9-3, 6-2), which does not play a league game this week.

Also in Div. II, Shelby (12-1) — a former Northern Ohio League/SBC league member which still plays longtime rival Willard (8-8) — is No. 16 this week.

In Div. III, Ashland Crestview (12-0, 7-0), which has a comfortable two-game lead on the rest of the Firelands Conference, debuted at 17th. The Cougars still have games with area FC teams South Central, Monroeville, New London, St. Paul and Plymouth.

In Div. IV, Russia (13-1) — which just defeated Willard by 11 (71-60) on Sunday — debuted at No. 4. The Crimson Flashes played the Raiders at the Fort Loramie MLK Classic.

The showcase featured 12 teams across six games, and five of those teams appeared in the first AP poll on Monday. Along with Russia, that includes No. 1-ranked Div. III Casstown Miami East, Div. III No. 8 Findlay Liberty-Benton, and Div. IV No. 8 Marion Local and No. 14 Fort Loramie.

Top-ranked teams in the initial poll included Lakewood St. Edward (Div. I), Dayton Chaminade-Julienne (Div. II), Casstown Miami East (Div. III) and Richmond Heights (Div. IV).

GIRLS

Buckeye Central ninth in Div. IV

COLUMBUS — In the first girls state poll, longtime Willard district powerhouse New Washington Buckeye Central (13-2) appeared at No. 9 in Div. IV.

B.C. — which also owns wins over Willard and Edison — is expected to again be the top seed in the district, which includes area FC teams New London, South Central, Monroeville, St. Paul and Plymouth.

Also of note, unbeaten Smithville (15-0) — which is one of Buckeye’s two losses — is No. 5 in Div. III. The Smithies also defeated New London (10-5) on the road, 47-29, back on Dec. 3.

Fremont Ross (14-1) is 10th in Div. I.

Top-ranked teams this week included Mason (Div. I), Kettering Alter (Div. II), Worthington Christian (Div. III) and New Madison Tri-Village (Div. IV).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're in central Ohio and looking for Chinese food, you should check out this family-owned restaurant. To start, customers recommend the spicy potato salad. As for entrees, you can't go wrong with the twice cooked fish (the fish is crispy and comes with plenty of spice), spicy pork with cilantro, and spicy fried chicken, which features popcorn chicken, chili oil, and plenty of hot peppers. They also have delicious salt and pepper tofu, spicy beef noodle soup, and cumin fried tofu. The restaurant also offers Chinese-American staples such as egg rolls, General Tso's chicken, and lo mein.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in Ohio

If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local joints (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you find yourself in northeast Ohio, you should check out this restaurant, which is a local favorite. Customers have raved about their chicken and waffles. The chicken is a juicy and crispy breast or thigh; and the waffles are flavored with rosemary, topped with powdered sugar, and served with Ohio maple syrup on the side. They also have delicious chicken sandwiches. If you like spice, check out their Nashville chicken sandwich, which comes with spicy schmaltz, pimento cheese, coleslaw, grilled pickles, and remoulade. If you don't care for spice, you can't go wrong with their Louisville sandwich, which has American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and Duke's mayo.
OHIO STATE
WTOL-TV

3 things to know ahead of Thursday's severe thunderstorms

TOLEDO, Ohio — Severe thunderstorms are highly unusual for northwest Ohio this time of year, but Thursday could bring just that. Here's everything you need to know for Thursday's ALERT DAY:. 1. As we start out the day on Thursday, non-severe, but soaking rain showers will taper off by...
TOLEDO, OH
tourcounsel.com

Ohio Station Outlets | Outlet mall in Burbank, Ohio

Ohio Station Outlets is a collection of more than 60 stores, conveniently located off I-71 at Route 83, an hour's drive south of Cleveland. The cheerful and spacious complex has a playground, food court, visitor information desk, and acres of free parking. Stores include Adidas, Eddie Bauer Outlet, Black and...
BURBANK, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If you're a fan of a good fish fry, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this beloved local restaurant serves great fish fry on Fridays. Their standard fish fry meal comes with two crispy pieces of Lake Erie walleye fried in beer batter, fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. If you're really hungry, get the fish feast, which comes with an additional piece of walleye plus fries, mac and cheese made with 4 different kinds of cheese (smoked gouda, parmesan, cheddar, and Swiss), pierogi, coleslaw, sour cream, and tartar sauce. The restaurant also has a great walleye sandwich. In addition to being covered in beer batter, the walleye is covered in kettle-cooked chips before being fried and placed on a hoagie with slaw, arugula, tomatoes, and tartar sauce. If you want dessert after your fish fry, check out the brioche bread pudding or chocolate chip cookie pie, which is served with ice cream and caramel.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're looking for a fantastic loaf of bread, you should check out this bakery on the eastside. Their breads are preservative-free and baked fresh every day with all natural ingredients. One of their most popular breads is their multigrain bread, which is made with whole wheat flour, sunflower kernels, sesame seeds, flax seeds, oat groats, and honey. You should also check out their Pugliese bread, which has a thick crust, is chewy on the inside, and is great for dipping into soups. If you prefer something sweet, they have a great selection of croissants, which are also baked fresh and in house.
CLEVELAND, OH
13abc.com

Two hospitalized in Erie County crash on Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a crash in Erie County that sent two to the hospital on Monday. OSHP says the crash occurred on Jan. 16 at approximately 1:44 p.m. on Mason Road near the intersection of Magill Road in Groton Township in Erie County.
ERIE COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Endangered 72-year-old Lorain man missing since Jan. 18

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain Police asked the community to help find missing and endangered 72-year-old Michael Wolf. He was described by police as 5′9″ tall and 195 pounds. According to police, Wolf struggles with medical and mental health issues, and may not be taking his medication. Wolf...
LORAIN, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk, OH
3K+
Followers
149
Post
412K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Norwalk Reflector

Comments / 0

Community Policy