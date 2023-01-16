Read full article on original website
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Detroit Lions players react to Ben Johnson breaking news
In case you missed it, some HUGE breaking news surfaced on Tuesday night as Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson reportedly told NFL teams looking for a head coach that he is taking his hat out of the ring and that he plans to remain with the Lions. This is obviously great news for the Lions and their fans as Johnson is one of the top offensive minds in the NFL. Following the news, some Lions’ players reacted to Johnson returning for the 2023 season.
Detroit Lions land Lamar Jackson in proposed 2023 NFL Draft trade
Honestly, there is no way on God’s green earth that this trade sending Lamar Jackson to the Detroit Lions would ever happen, but since it is being proposed by Pro Football Focus, we figured we would pass it along for discussion. The Lions seem very satisfied with Jared Goff, and to be honest, I cannot see them being very high on Jackson.
Detroit Lions ‘highest-graded’ player and ‘biggest surprise’ of 2022
Who is the Detroit Lions’ highest-graded player of 2022?. Who is the Detroit Lions’ biggest surprise of 2022?. The 2022 NFL season is in the books for the Detroit Lions, and though they came up just short of making the 2022 NFL Playoffs, they had some bright spots along the way. In fact, the Lions had quite a few players have solid seasons. Pro Football Focus recently released an article where they took a look at the “highest-graded” and “biggest surprise” of the 2022 season.
Jamaal Williams’ market value may be perfect for Detroit Lions
Heading into the 2022 regular season, there was plenty of chatter about Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift, and how if he remained healthy, he could be one of the best all-around backs in the NFL. But, as we know, Swift was not the best running back on the Lions in 2022 as that honor went to Jamaal Williams. Not only did Williams rush for over 1,000 yards on the season, but he also broke Barry Sanders‘ franchise record for the most rushing touchdowns in a season. The question is, will Williams be back with the Lions for the 2023 season?
Saints Fans Freak Out After RB Alvin Kamara Shares Photo of His Locker on Instagram
New Orleans Saints fans are in a fragile spot right now. Many of the New Orleans die-hards are still coping with the back-to-back losses of the only Super Bowl-winning Saints quarterback Drew Brees as well as the all-time greatest franchise head coach Sean Payton. 2022 was a season marred with...
Report: Detroit Lions could play in Germany in 2023
The 2022 season has concluded for the Detroit Lions, and as soon as they defeated the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football, we revealed the Lions’ home/away opponents for the 2023 regular season. On Thursday morning, news broke that five NFL teams will host (be the home team) international games during the 2023 season.
Player to Watch David Perron- The Red Wings will lean on Perron tonight against his former team
The Detroit Red Wings are finishing their west coast trip tonight by taking on the Pacific Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights with a 10:00 PM puck drop. This is the Wings’ second and final matchup against Vegas this season. The Red Wings dropped the first game against Vegas 4-1 in Detroit. The Wings’ record against the Golden Knights dating back to last season is 1-2-0, and they are outscored 11-8 in those three games.
Football games, picks today: Schedule for playoffs on Saturday
Football games, picks today: Schedule for playoffs on SaturdayAll times Eastern Jaguars at ChiefsSat., Jan. 21 | 4:30 p.m. | NBC Point spread: Kansas City comes in as the 7.5 point favorite against Jacksonville, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook. Total: 52.5 | Over -110 | Under -110 ...
Detroit Lions make ‘upsetting’ pick in Daniel Jeremiah’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft 1.0
What ‘upsetting’ pick does Daniel Jeremiah have the Detroit Lions making?. Welcome to the Divisional Round of the playoffs! That’s right, Detroit Lions fans, on Saturday afternoon, the 2022 NFL Playoffs will continue and you can bet things will be interesting as there is not a heavy favorite to win this year’s Super Bowl. Unfortunately, our Lions came up just short of making the playoffs, as they finished with a 9-8 overall record. That being said, the 2023 NFL Draft is not too far off in the distance, and you can bet Lions’ GM Brad Holmes will be looking to bolster the defense.
Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft Picks by Round
Where will the Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks be?. Unfortunately, the Detroit Lions came up just short of earning a berth in the 2022 NFL Playoffs. On the bright side, the Lions did win eight of their final ten games to finish with a 9-8 record on the season. And, along the way, they beat the Green Bay Packers twice to make sure Aaron Rodgers also has to watch the playoffs from his couch. With that being said, it is not time to start looking ahead to free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft.
Detroit Lions linked to free agent CB Cameron Sutton
The 2022 Detroit Lions got off to an abysmal 1-6 start before they flipped the switch and won eight of their final ten games to finish the season with a 9-8 record. Unfortunately, nine wins were not enough to make the NFL Playoffs, and if they want to be there in 2023, they will have to improve their roster. This is especially true when it comes to the defensive side of the ball. One position that needs to improve is cornerback, and they have been linked to CB Cameron Sutton of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Rob Gronkowski puts Aaron Rodgers in check for recent comments
When it comes to Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, one thing is for sure. He is a huge fan of himself. That has become more and more clear during recent years, and during a recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers made a comment that rubbed Rob Gronkowski the wrong way. In fact, rather than just brushing it off, Gronk decided to put Rodgers in check.
Gridiron Heroes: The Detroit Lions official fight song [Video]
If you have ever been to a Detroit Lions football game, you are almost certainly familiar with the song that is belted out whenever they score. That song, of course, is “Gridiron Heroes,” and it is sung enthusiastically by Theo Spight. For quite a while, there has been a low-quality version of “Gridiron Heroes” floating around on YouTube, but it was kind of tough to hear. Well, that problem has been solved as Spight himself has recorded and uploaded a clean version so that you can listen to it whenever you choose to do so.
Jim Harbaugh swinging for fences by meeting with Dylan Raiola
The University of Michigan may be the favorite to land 2024 QB Jordyn Davis, but apparently, Jim Harbaugh is not willing to put all of his eggs into one basket. In fact, according to a report from Jennifer Hammond of Fox 2, Harbaugh himself met with QB Dylan Raiola on Tuesday in Arizona. As noted by Hammond, Raiola is the son of former Detroit Lions center, Dominic Raiola.
2022 Detroit Lions Superlatives Part 2: Hype-Man, Class Clown & More
Please watch the video above. A.J. Reilly: Let’s talk about Hype Man. Why did we give this award, Eric?. Eric Vincent: It’s a lot of energy guys on this team. Uh, we know who the big leader, leader is in terms of energy is in terms of Dan Campbell and this is what you kind of need for young teams. You need those young inspirational pieces for leadership and to keep guys motivated every Sunday, especially when you’re playing meaningful football down the stretch. And our, I think our picks are spot on for this one actually.
Baltimore Ravens reportedly make decision on Lamar Jackson
There has been plenty of speculation that Lamar Jackson‘s days are numbered with the Baltimore Ravens and that they will attempt to trade him before the 2023 NFL Draft. In fact, Pro Football Focus recently put together a trade proposal that would send Jackson to the Detroit Lions for what would be an absolute haul. Now, according to a report from Ian Rapoport, the Ravens have already made a decision on Jackson.
3 Detroit Lions included on NFL’s Most Valuable Players list
Though the Detroit Lions did not quite do enough to get into the 2022 NFL Playoffs, it sure does feel like it was a successful season. Following a 3-13-1 record in 2021, the Lions were able to triple their win total in 2022 to finish with a 9-8 overall record. One of the big reasons why the Lions were able to win six more games in 2022 is because Jared Goff played so well. Because of that, Goff has been included on ESPN’s NFL’s Most Valuable Players list.
Detroit Lions 2022 NFL Playoffs Rooting Guide: Divisional Round
After starting the season with a 1-6 record, there were some people who were actually ready to fire Detroit Lions head coach, Dan Campbell. Of course, those are probably the same clowns who were pretty loud about how Jared Goff would not make it to 2023 as the Lions’ starting QB. Well, the Lions proceeded to win eight of their final 10 games to finish with a 9-8 record in 2022. Unfortunately, nine wins ended up being one game short of earning a berth in the 2022 NFL Playoffs. That being said, most of you will probably be watching the NFL Playoffs so we figured we would help you out in terms of which teams to root for.
Matt Weiss releases statement after getting fired by Michigan
On Friday afternoon, Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel released the following statement to announce that co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss has been fired: “After a review of University policies, the athletic department has terminated the appointment of co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss,” the statement read from the athletic department. “Consistent with university policy, we will have no further comment on this personnel matter.” Now, Weiss has taken to Twitter to release a statement of his own.
