cbs2iowa.com
Slick Thursday morning commute, tow bans in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Roads are slick and snow covered in eastern Iowa after snow fell Wednesday night into Thursday. Crews are out clearing the streets, but it will take time to get all roads completely cleared. Benton, Tama, and Iowa counties are under tow bans...
Cedar Rapids firefighters get new cold-water rescue gear
Cedar Rapids, IA — Cedar Rapids Firefighters now have the latest in "rescue-fashion-wear" as they train for cold-water rescues this week at Noelridge Park. The high-visibility yellow suits firefighters wear are designed for cold water situations. providing flotation, insulation, and other special features. Every year, each member of the...
Two hurt after an RV fire in Cedar Rapids Wednesday morning
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Two people were treated after their RV caught fire early Monday morning. Cedar Rapids Police and Fire arrived on the scene around 5:45 am in the 1000 block of America Drive SW after reports of the fire. Police officers arrived first and...
Input needed on new library to be built on the west side of Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Cedar Rapids Public Library needs input ahead of construction of a new library in town. A new library will be built on the west side of the city on the corner of Wiley Boulevard SW and 20th Avenue SW. This is...
Road crews treat CR roads ahead of wintry weather
Cedar Rapids — Wednesday afternoon, the City of Cedar Rapids announced they have pre-treated roadways in preparation of icy conditions. City staff say they held a meeting Wednesday morning to discuss a possible plan for the upcoming winter weather. City staff are reminding residents to use caution while traveling...
WATCH: Fourth day of testimony in Alex Jackson triple murder trial
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Alex Jackson triple murder trial continues Thursday. Jackson is charged with killing his parents Jan and Melissa and his younger sister Sabrina in June of 2021. On Wednesday, the jury heard from an...
Lisbon horse retirement ranch picking up the pieces after bizarre break-in
Management at a local horse retirement ranch say they're picking up the pieces after a bizarre break-in at their offices. Unbridled Spirits Thoroughbred Retirement Ranch is located in Lisbon. They give former race horses a place to live out their retirements in peace. But they say that peace was broken...
Iowa State Patrol arrests woman speeding, BAC five times over legal limit
WATERLOO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Iowa State Patrol arrested a woman for speeding and driving under the influence. An ISP Trooper pulled over a 21-year old going 103 mph in a 65 zone in Black Hawk County. ISP says she was driving home from a party, but was...
Eight people arrested for October car shooting in Tiffin
TIFFIN, Iowa — Eight people aged 17-22 have been arrested and charged in an October car shooting in Tiffin. No one was hurt in the shooting the night of October 24. The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says the eight people listed below planned to meet and go to a home in Coralville to commit an assault.
Head on accident sends two to the hospital with serious injuries
On Friday, The Linn County Sheriff's Office responded to a accident at W Mt Vernon Rd and Ballard Rd. Officials says the accident happened around 6:07 pm when Mary Goslin, 44, of Mt Vernon, was eastbound on W Mt Vernon Rd near Ballard Rd when she crossed the center line and struck a westbound vehicle head on driven by Amanda Dragon, 22, of Mt Vernon.
Thirty years later, Chris Street's memory lives on through Hawkeye basketball program
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Thursday marks 30 years since Iowa standout basketball player Chris Street died in crash near Iowa City. "I can't believe it's been 30 years. I remember it. Like it was yesterday," Former Hawkeye basketball player Jess Settles said. Settles was a senior at Winfield-Mount Union...
Waterloo woman wins $25,000 a year for life through Iowa Lottery
WATERLOO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A Waterloo woman credits a visit from a winged friend with her decision to buy a lottery ticket on which she won a prize of $25,000 a year for life. Dawn Costa said that she used to play the Lucky for Life game...
State rests, defense grills investigator on Day 5 of Alex Jackson triple murder trial
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — The defense for Alex Jackson spent the first hours of Day 5 of his triple murder trial questioning the process and approach investigators took towards Alex Jackson on June 15, 2021, continuing to deny that the 22-year-old killed his mother, father, and sister inside their northeast Cedar Rapids home.
Iowa transfer QB Alex Padilla heads to SMU
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Former Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla has committed to play with Southern Methodist University (SMU), he announced Friday on Twitter. Padilla entered the transfer portal after Iowa's regular season. He served as a backup quarterback this year playing in only two games, Ohio State and Nebraska. Iowa lost both games.
Interviews between CRPD, Alex Jackson shown during Day 4 of triple murder trial
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — A full look at the hospital bed and police department interviews between Alex Jackson and two Cedar Rapids police investigators show that Jackson never changed his account of things - even as the investigators accused him of killing his parents and sister over hours of conversations.
Investigator: rifle in Jackson home used in murders, Alex Jackson's prints found on gun
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — An investigator that helped lead the four-day processing of the scene at the Jackson family home says the rifle found next to one of the bodies is the murder weapon - and that prints from Alex Jackson were found on the gun.
Happening this weekend: Beard Shaving Extravaganza
This year marks the 10th Annual Beard Shaving Extravaganza, a fundraiser held to benefit the Ronald McDonald house of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois in Iowa City. The Extravaganza takes place on Saturday, January 21st at the Classic Event Center, 3607 1st Ave SE Suite A, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402, starting at 5 pm.
Texas man claims $50,000-winning lottery ticket sold in Cedar Rapids
A Texas man has won a $50,000 Iowa Lottery prize on a ticket he purchased in Cedar Rapids. Eduardo Guerrero of McAllen, Texas, won the fifth top prize in the “Super Cash” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at Casey’s, 560 33rd Ave. SW in Cedar Rapids....
Clark helps No. 10 Iowa edge Michigan State 84-81 in OT
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 26 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds to help No. 10 Iowa beat Michigan State 84-81 in overtime on Wednesday night. Clark, who leads the Big Ten in scoring, hit a turnaround jumper with 31 seconds left to give Iowa the lead, then sealed it with a pair of free throws with 17 seconds left.
Iowa Women's Foundation Distributes $360,000 in 2023 Grant Funding
Coralville, IA — The Iowa Women’s Foundation presented grant funds to 23 recipients from across the state at a check presentation event on Wednesday, January 11, at the Kirkwood Regional Center in Coralville. Grantmaking serves the Foundation’s longstanding mission to shatter barriers to economic self-sufficiency faced by Iowa’s...
