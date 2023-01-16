ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, IA

Slick Thursday morning commute, tow bans in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Roads are slick and snow covered in eastern Iowa after snow fell Wednesday night into Thursday. Crews are out clearing the streets, but it will take time to get all roads completely cleared. Benton, Tama, and Iowa counties are under tow bans...
TAMA COUNTY, IA
Cedar Rapids firefighters get new cold-water rescue gear

Cedar Rapids, IA — Cedar Rapids Firefighters now have the latest in "rescue-fashion-wear" as they train for cold-water rescues this week at Noelridge Park. The high-visibility yellow suits firefighters wear are designed for cold water situations. providing flotation, insulation, and other special features. Every year, each member of the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Two hurt after an RV fire in Cedar Rapids Wednesday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Two people were treated after their RV caught fire early Monday morning. Cedar Rapids Police and Fire arrived on the scene around 5:45 am in the 1000 block of America Drive SW after reports of the fire. Police officers arrived first and...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Road crews treat CR roads ahead of wintry weather

Cedar Rapids — Wednesday afternoon, the City of Cedar Rapids announced they have pre-treated roadways in preparation of icy conditions. City staff say they held a meeting Wednesday morning to discuss a possible plan for the upcoming winter weather. City staff are reminding residents to use caution while traveling...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Lisbon horse retirement ranch picking up the pieces after bizarre break-in

Management at a local horse retirement ranch say they're picking up the pieces after a bizarre break-in at their offices. Unbridled Spirits Thoroughbred Retirement Ranch is located in Lisbon. They give former race horses a place to live out their retirements in peace. But they say that peace was broken...
LISBON, IA
Eight people arrested for October car shooting in Tiffin

TIFFIN, Iowa — Eight people aged 17-22 have been arrested and charged in an October car shooting in Tiffin. No one was hurt in the shooting the night of October 24. The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says the eight people listed below planned to meet and go to a home in Coralville to commit an assault.
TIFFIN, IA
Head on accident sends two to the hospital with serious injuries

On Friday, The Linn County Sheriff's Office responded to a accident at W Mt Vernon Rd and Ballard Rd. Officials says the accident happened around 6:07 pm when Mary Goslin, 44, of Mt Vernon, was eastbound on W Mt Vernon Rd near Ballard Rd when she crossed the center line and struck a westbound vehicle head on driven by Amanda Dragon, 22, of Mt Vernon.
LINN COUNTY, IA
Iowa transfer QB Alex Padilla heads to SMU

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Former Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla has committed to play with Southern Methodist University (SMU), he announced Friday on Twitter. Padilla entered the transfer portal after Iowa's regular season. He served as a backup quarterback this year playing in only two games, Ohio State and Nebraska. Iowa lost both games.
UNIVERSITY PARK, TX
Happening this weekend: Beard Shaving Extravaganza

This year marks the 10th Annual Beard Shaving Extravaganza, a fundraiser held to benefit the Ronald McDonald house of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois in Iowa City. The Extravaganza takes place on Saturday, January 21st at the Classic Event Center, 3607 1st Ave SE Suite A, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402, starting at 5 pm.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Clark helps No. 10 Iowa edge Michigan State 84-81 in OT

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 26 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds to help No. 10 Iowa beat Michigan State 84-81 in overtime on Wednesday night. Clark, who leads the Big Ten in scoring, hit a turnaround jumper with 31 seconds left to give Iowa the lead, then sealed it with a pair of free throws with 17 seconds left.
EAST LANSING, MI
Iowa Women's Foundation Distributes $360,000 in 2023 Grant Funding

Coralville, IA — The Iowa Women’s Foundation presented grant funds to 23 recipients from across the state at a check presentation event on Wednesday, January 11, at the Kirkwood Regional Center in Coralville. Grantmaking serves the Foundation’s longstanding mission to shatter barriers to economic self-sufficiency faced by Iowa’s...
IOWA STATE

