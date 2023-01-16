Read full article on original website
Insight Into FDA’s Data Modernization Efforts Under New Era of Smarter Food Safety
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has launched a new video series, titled, Into the Dataverse, which focuses on how the agency is modernizing its use of data. Data modernization is a fundamental goal in FDA’s New Era of Smarter Food Safety blueprint. The first video in the...
Food Stamps Schedule: When To Anticipate February 2023 SNAP Payments
February's food stamp payments, also known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, are scheduled to go out soon. SNAP is the nation's most important anti-hunger program, helping...
FDA Translates Food Traceability Final Rule in Five Languages
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has published translated materials for the Food Traceability Final Rule in five languages: Indonesian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish, Thai, and Vietnamese. The translated materials include the codified rule, questions and answers, the Food Traceability List (FTL), and additional resources. In November 2022, FDA issued...
How Multinational Data-Sharing, WGS Solved a Foodborne Illness Outbreak
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CIFA) recently provided insight into how whole genome sequencing (WGS) and international data-sharing helped trace a 2020 multinational food safety outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes to enoki mushrooms, enabling countries to rapidly recall the affected products. WGS is a tool that can be used to map...
Just One Salmonella Infection Leads to Colon Cancer Risk, Study Finds
A new study has linked Salmonella exposure to a heightened risk of colon cancer. Led by Jun Sun, Ph.D. from the University of Illinois Chicago, researchers observed human colon cancer tissue samples and animal models, finding that exposure to Salmonella may be linked with instances of colon cancer that develop earlier and have larger tumor growth.
How UK Ensured Food Safety in 2021–22 After Brexit, COVID-19
In 2021–2022, the UK Food Standards Agency (FSA) focused on recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, adapting to Britain’s exit from the EU, and working to ensure the safety of the UK’s food supply, according to a recently released annual report. FSA continues to strive to “return to...
EFSA: Aged Meat as Safe as Fresh Meat, When Done Correctly
Aged meat does not carry greater food safety risks than fresh meat when aging is done correctly, according to a new scientific opinion adopted by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA). The document focuses on the microbiological food safety risks of aged meat in comparison to fresh meat, and specifically examines current practices used by industry to dry-age and wet-age meat.
One Serving of Freshwater Fish Equivalent to Drinking PFAS-Contaminated Water for a Month, U.S. Study Finds
A recent study has raised alarm bells regarding the levels of Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in U.S. freshwater fish, with findings suggesting that consuming a single serving of fish could have the same effect as drinking heavily PFAS-contaminated water for a month. The study’s authors stress that identifying and reducing sources of PFAS exposure is an urgent public health priority.
Bacterial Cultures Could Mitigate Multidrug-Resistant Foodborne Pathogens
Researchers from the University of Connecticut’s College of Agriculture, Health, and Natural Resources are exploring the potential of protective bacterial cultures to mitigate the growth of foodborne pathogens that have developed antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The study is led by Dennis D’Amico, Associate Professor of Dairy Foods, who has been...
