Report: News Startup Semafor Looks to Buy Out Bankman-Fried

Media startup Semafor is reportedly seeking to buy out investor Sam Bankman-Fried. The effort, reported Wednesday (Jan. 18) by the New York Times, adds Semafor to a growing list of organizations and people that have tried to separate themselves from Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX. “We...
Crypto Industry Continues Balancing Contagion With Cleanup Post-FTX

Crypto continues battling through a historic shock to its system, while industry lessons accumulate. In just the past two weeks alone, bitcoin (BTC) has risen 30% on the year hitting a multi-month high, former FTX US president Brett Harrison has returned to the industry with a new startup backed by one-time FTX partner Anthony Scaramucci, and industry hedge funds ended the year down 50%.
FTX Revival News Lifts Token and Adds Millions to Coffers

As FTX mulls a return to operations, its FTT token stash is growing more valuable. This, as the CEO tasked with steering the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange through its bankruptcy, John J. Ray III, announced yesterday (Jan. 19) that FTX is exploring a return to crypto trading operations, per a report by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).
Elon Musk Has a Simple Idea to End U.S. Debt-Ceiling Standoff

This is a problem investors and consumers could have done without, coming as it does when many questions about the health of the economy remain. When massive waves of job cuts are ripping through the economy, many economists anticipate a recession. No one is sure whether such a downturn would be mild or deep.
The US just hit the debt limit. What happens now?

Madeleine Ngo covers economic policy for Vox. She previously worked at the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, and the Philadelphia Inquirer. The United States hit the debt ceiling — the total amount of money the federal government can legally borrow — on Thursday as lawmakers continued to clash over negotiations to raise the limit. The Treasury Department is now deploying what it calls “extraordinary measures” to make sure the country can keep paying its bills.
Report: CoinDesk Considers Putting Itself Up for Sale

Cryptocurrency-centric news outlet CoinDesk is reportedly seeking a buyer. CEO Kevin Worth told the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) the company had hired investment bankers at Lazard Ltd. to examine options that include a full or a partial sale. “Over the last few months, we have received numerous inbound indications of...
Micromobility Firm Lime Debuts in Qatar

The micromobility company Lime has launched its electric bikes and scooters in Qatar. The company said in a press release on Wednesday (Jan. 18) that its Gen4 bikes and scooters would be available to users of its app in Doha starting this week. “We are delighted to launch in Doha,”...
Report: 2022 Saw 50% Spike in Money Laundering Fines

Penalties for failing to stop financial crimes jumped by more than 50% last year. That's according to a Thursday (Jan. 19) report by the Financial Times (FT), which says the spike has led to warnings that these fines aren't stopping the flaws in the system that have allowed criminals to funnel money into banks and other financial institutions (FIs).
Amazon Starts Latest Job Cuts Focusing on Retail and HR

Amazon is reportedly beginning its latest round of job cuts Wednesday (Jan. 18). These layoffs are primarily focused on the firm’s retail and human resources organizations and are part of its largest-ever workforce reduction that was announced earlier this month, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. In total, the cuts will impact...
KLYM Raising $27M to Expand Working Capital Offering in LatAm

KLYM is reportedly raising $27 million to expand its working capital offering in Latin America. The Colombian FinTech, which was formerly known as OmniLatam, plans to use the new capital to expand in Brazil, Chile and Colombia and to start up in Mexico, Bloomberg reported Thursday (Jan. 19). “Cross-border supply...
Online Scam Complexity Is Paradoxically Keeping Banks’ Fraud Controls Offline

As long as banks have been around, they’ve been tremendously attractive targets for “robbers.”. The tit-for-tat between bad actors chasing after bank deposits has evolved each century — and increasingly each decade. While banks have long won the war, fraudsters and scammers are increasingly winning the side skirmishes, as today’s online world offers more hyperconnected vulnerabilities to exploit.
nCino Names 8-Year Company Veteran and IPO Leader as CFO

NCino has appointed eight-year company veteran Greg Orenstein as chief financial officer. Orenstein most recently served as the cloud banking firm’s chief corporate development and strategy officer. Prior to that, he was its chief corporate development and legal officer and secretary, nCino said in a Wednesday (Jan. 18) press release.
BNPL Firm Tabby Raises $58M Series C for Expansion

Dubai-based FinTech Tabby has raised $58 million in a Series C funding round. Sequoia Capital India, STV, PayPal Ventures, Mubadala Investment Capital, Arbor Ventures, and Endeavor Catalyst all participated in the round, which values the Dubai-based buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm at $660 million. In a press release announcing...
United States blitz New Zealand again as World Cup quest heats up

The United States have outclassed the Football Ferns again, belting the Women’s World Cup co-hosts 5-0 to wrap-up their two-match tour of New Zealand and familiarise themselves with local conditions ahead of the World Cup in July. Rose Lavelle wore the captain’s armband and netted twice in another impressive...
