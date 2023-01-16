Read full article on original website
Related
Report: News Startup Semafor Looks to Buy Out Bankman-Fried
Media startup Semafor is reportedly seeking to buy out investor Sam Bankman-Fried. The effort, reported Wednesday (Jan. 18) by the New York Times, adds Semafor to a growing list of organizations and people that have tried to separate themselves from Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX. “We...
Crypto Industry Continues Balancing Contagion With Cleanup Post-FTX
Crypto continues battling through a historic shock to its system, while industry lessons accumulate. In just the past two weeks alone, bitcoin (BTC) has risen 30% on the year hitting a multi-month high, former FTX US president Brett Harrison has returned to the industry with a new startup backed by one-time FTX partner Anthony Scaramucci, and industry hedge funds ended the year down 50%.
FTX Revival News Lifts Token and Adds Millions to Coffers
As FTX mulls a return to operations, its FTT token stash is growing more valuable. This, as the CEO tasked with steering the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange through its bankruptcy, John J. Ray III, announced yesterday (Jan. 19) that FTX is exploring a return to crypto trading operations, per a report by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Russia plans to send its strongest tanks to drive around Ukraine but is too scared to put them in combat, UK intel says
Russia is "unlikely to trust" the T-14 Armata tank in actual battles given problems in its development, the British defense ministry said.
CIA chief told Zelenskyy in secret meeting that vital aid fueling Ukraine's fight could become harder to obtain: report
During a meeting in Kyiv, Zelenskyy asked how long US assistance would last following the GOP takeover of the House, The Washington Post reported.
Trump claims documents found at Mar-a-Lago were empty folders labeled 'classified' that he'd kept because they were 'cool'
The DOJ has released photographic evidence of the roughly one hundred pages of classified records recovered from Trump's estate in August.
msn.com
Elon Musk Has a Simple Idea to End U.S. Debt-Ceiling Standoff
This is a problem investors and consumers could have done without, coming as it does when many questions about the health of the economy remain. When massive waves of job cuts are ripping through the economy, many economists anticipate a recession. No one is sure whether such a downturn would be mild or deep.
Vox
The US just hit the debt limit. What happens now?
Madeleine Ngo covers economic policy for Vox. She previously worked at the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, and the Philadelphia Inquirer. The United States hit the debt ceiling — the total amount of money the federal government can legally borrow — on Thursday as lawmakers continued to clash over negotiations to raise the limit. The Treasury Department is now deploying what it calls “extraordinary measures” to make sure the country can keep paying its bills.
A Bank of America Glitch Sent Customers Into a Panic Over Missing Funds
On Wednesday morning, Bank of America customers began reporting missing funds, sending many into a panic on Twitter.
Report: CoinDesk Considers Putting Itself Up for Sale
Cryptocurrency-centric news outlet CoinDesk is reportedly seeking a buyer. CEO Kevin Worth told the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) the company had hired investment bankers at Lazard Ltd. to examine options that include a full or a partial sale. “Over the last few months, we have received numerous inbound indications of...
Micromobility Firm Lime Debuts in Qatar
The micromobility company Lime has launched its electric bikes and scooters in Qatar. The company said in a press release on Wednesday (Jan. 18) that its Gen4 bikes and scooters would be available to users of its app in Doha starting this week. “We are delighted to launch in Doha,”...
Report: 2022 Saw 50% Spike in Money Laundering Fines
Penalties for failing to stop financial crimes jumped by more than 50% last year. That's according to a Thursday (Jan. 19) report by the Financial Times (FT), which says the spike has led to warnings that these fines aren't stopping the flaws in the system that have allowed criminals to funnel money into banks and other financial institutions (FIs).
The doomsday clock on the debt limit is ticking
The debt limit "X date" is looming nearer due to student loan and Fed moves.
Amazon Starts Latest Job Cuts Focusing on Retail and HR
Amazon is reportedly beginning its latest round of job cuts Wednesday (Jan. 18). These layoffs are primarily focused on the firm’s retail and human resources organizations and are part of its largest-ever workforce reduction that was announced earlier this month, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. In total, the cuts will impact...
KLYM Raising $27M to Expand Working Capital Offering in LatAm
KLYM is reportedly raising $27 million to expand its working capital offering in Latin America. The Colombian FinTech, which was formerly known as OmniLatam, plans to use the new capital to expand in Brazil, Chile and Colombia and to start up in Mexico, Bloomberg reported Thursday (Jan. 19). “Cross-border supply...
Online Scam Complexity Is Paradoxically Keeping Banks’ Fraud Controls Offline
As long as banks have been around, they’ve been tremendously attractive targets for “robbers.”. The tit-for-tat between bad actors chasing after bank deposits has evolved each century — and increasingly each decade. While banks have long won the war, fraudsters and scammers are increasingly winning the side skirmishes, as today’s online world offers more hyperconnected vulnerabilities to exploit.
nCino Names 8-Year Company Veteran and IPO Leader as CFO
NCino has appointed eight-year company veteran Greg Orenstein as chief financial officer. Orenstein most recently served as the cloud banking firm’s chief corporate development and strategy officer. Prior to that, he was its chief corporate development and legal officer and secretary, nCino said in a Wednesday (Jan. 18) press release.
BNPL Firm Tabby Raises $58M Series C for Expansion
Dubai-based FinTech Tabby has raised $58 million in a Series C funding round. Sequoia Capital India, STV, PayPal Ventures, Mubadala Investment Capital, Arbor Ventures, and Endeavor Catalyst all participated in the round, which values the Dubai-based buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm at $660 million. In a press release announcing...
United States blitz New Zealand again as World Cup quest heats up
The United States have outclassed the Football Ferns again, belting the Women’s World Cup co-hosts 5-0 to wrap-up their two-match tour of New Zealand and familiarise themselves with local conditions ahead of the World Cup in July. Rose Lavelle wore the captain’s armband and netted twice in another impressive...
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 1