Two persons received sentences this week related to separate shooting incidents in June in the Roby area. According to court records, Jason A. Brazell, 44, was sentenced to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on a first-degree assault charge and four years on an unlawful use of weapons charge. Both are to run concurrently, but a suspended execution of sentence was granted for five years. Three counts were dismissed.

TEXAS COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO