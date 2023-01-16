Read full article on original website
Houston Senior Center to host chili lunch on Saturday
The Houston Senior Center will host a chili lunch Saturday at its Grand Avenue location. It runs from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., or until supplies last. The cost is $5 per person. On the menu is hot chili, crackers or Fritos, toppers and water or coffee.
DEATH NOTICE: Carole Chipps
Services for Mrs. Carole Chipps, 79, of Raymondville, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the Crossroads Community Church, Raymondville. Visitation is 10 a.m. until service time at the church. Send an online condolence. Services are under the care of Bradford Funeral Home, Summersville.
Cabool selected as electrical vehicle charging site
A firm was awarded a grant to place an electrical vehicle charging station at Cabool. Universal EV LLC received the funds. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources recently awarded approximately $2.6 million in funding for construction of electric vehicle charging stations. These projects will complete Missouri’s highway charging network plan under the Volkswagen Trust.
LUETTA GAIL LEE
Luetta Gail (Merckling) Lee, age 92, daughter of Wayne Merckling and Sylvia Elizabeth Anna (Walker) Merckling, was born on Feb. 28, 1930, in Isadora, Mo. She passed away peacefully at her home in Raymondville, Mo., on Jan. 17, 2023. Gail always remarked that she was born in the smallest county in Missouri and would die in the largest county in Missouri.
County commission works on budget; mets with several during week
Members of the Texas County Commission were in session over five days last week as it worked toward adoption of the 2023 budget. •Hired E.J. Beckerdite as the maintenance supervisor for the county effective Jan. 25. •Met with Evan Lewis of Great River Engineering, Springfield, concerning the damaged bridge over...
PHOTOS: HHS boys basketball vs. Fordland
The Houston High School boys basketball team took on Fordland on Tuesday night (Jan. 17) in the second annual Houston Community Foundation Tournament. To view a photo gallery from the contest (with the option to purchase photos), click here.
County commission studies Big Piney Bridge repairs
The Texas County Commission is reviewing a Springfield engineering firm’s report on a fire that closed a bridge over the Big Piney River at Baptist Camp Access in early November. The blaze was fueled by debris under the Camp Road bridge that may have burned several hours before it...
Success man charged in fatal accident
A Success man faces three charges following a fatal crash in May 2022 in Laclede County. Robert Leroy Koehler, 57, entered a not guilty plea Thursday to charges of DWI – death of another; DWI – serious physical injury, both felonies, and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent matter, involving an accident, a misdemeanor.
Eastbound U.S. 60 in Texas County to be reduced for bridge work
Eastbound U.S. 60 in Texas County will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as the Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance. The bridge is between Highway 181 and Highway AV just east of Cabool. Weather permitting, work will take place from 6 a.m. to...
Nine vehicles involved in crash that sent two to local hospital
Several agencies were called Thursday afternoon to the Houston Walmart Supercenter parking lot on South Sam Houston Blvd. following an accident involving nine vehicles that sent two persons to a local hospital, authorities said. The incident occurred in the southwest corner of the lot. Ambulances from Texas County Memorial Hospital...
HHS boys flirt with first win of the season
They almost pitched a shutout in the first quarter and led by a dozen at halftime, but the Houston High School basketball Tigers were defeated 59-51 by Fordland in a consolation bracket game during the second annual Houston Community Foundation Tournament on Tuesday of last week in Houston’s New Gym.
Two sentenced in separate shooting incidents in Texas County
Two persons received sentences this week related to separate shooting incidents in June in the Roby area. According to court records, Jason A. Brazell, 44, was sentenced to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on a first-degree assault charge and four years on an unlawful use of weapons charge. Both are to run concurrently, but a suspended execution of sentence was granted for five years. Three counts were dismissed.
