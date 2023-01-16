Read full article on original website
Related
Threat to Highland schools not credible, officials say
Highland Community Schools closed on Monday due to a possible threat of violence that was later discredited, according to district officials.
x1071.com
Driver threatens group of teens with gun on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. — A group of high school students told police that a driver threatened them with a gun Sunday night on Madison’s east side. The teens were in town for a sporting event and were at a fast food restaurant in the 1700 block of Thierer Road. The teens reported that a vehicle approached them at around 10:30 p.m. while at the restaurant.
x1071.com
Grant County fundraiser canceled due to poor ice conditions
A fundraising ice-fishing event scheduled for this weekend in Grant County has been called off due to poor ice conditions. Cassville Fire & Rescue announced Thursday that the McCartney Corners 11th annual Bertom Lake Ice Fisheree scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 21, has been canceled. The event is a fundraiser for emergency responders.
x1071.com
‘It was never classified as a cold case:’ Madison police respond to end of Zimmermann case
MADISON, Wis. — It took just under 12 years for the Madison Police Department to arrest David Kahl in Brittany Zimmermann’s 2008 murder, but those working the case stressed they never gave up trying to put her killer behind bars. “I thought this day would come, but it...
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin driver accused of biting mutliple police officers, facing 4th OWI
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Wisconsin is facing ten total charges, six of which are felonies, after he became combative and allegedly bit multiple police officers. According to a release from the Madison Police Department, on January 18 around 11:30 p.m. officers pulled over a vehicle at the intersection of Fairchild and West Main Streets. 37-year-old Moses Garica was arrested and taken to a local hospital.
x1071.com
Highland Mobile Food Pantry To Be Held Early This Month
The January food pantry in Highland is early this month. The Highland mobile food pantry will be in Highland Monday, January 23rd at 726 Main Street. This will be a drive-through pantry starting at 4:00 PM with no registration. Social distancing will be practiced. Please clear your trunks for space for your groceries. There is no entry to the church that day. The church doors will be locked. Mark your calendars and spread the word to your neighbors.
x1071.com
One Vehicle Rollover Crash in Gratiot
A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to a one vehicle rollover crash on Highway 23 in Gratiot Thursday. 24 year old Javier Zopiyactle-Tlehuactle of Darlington, was southbound when he lost control of his vehicle, crossed the centerline, entered a ditch, and rolled down an embankment. Minor injuries were reported and Zopiyactle-Tlehuactle’s vehicle had moderate damage and was towed from the scene. As a result, Zopiyactle-Tlehuactle was cited for Operating without a Valid License and No Insurance. The Darlington Police Department, Gratiot Fire Department, Gratiot First Response, Lafayette County EMS, and Green County EMS assisted at the scene.
x1071.com
Bus and Vehicle Collide, No Injuries
Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to Saint Peters Road in the Town of Seymour for an accident involving a vehicle and bus Tuesday just after 4pm. 26 year old Kyle Soderstrom of Mineral Point was traveling north on Prairie Road and failed to stop at a stop sign, causing his vehicle to hit the bus heading west on Saint Peters Road driven by 66 year old Roger Andrews of Belmont. The Darlington Fire Department and Lafayette County EMS assisted at the scene. Soderstrom’s vehicle had moderate damage and was towed from the scene. The 2015 bus owned by Belmont School District had minor damage and was driven from the scene. No injuries were reported. Soderstrom was cited for Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign.
x1071.com
Traffic lights at University Ave. and Branch Street back on in Middleton
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Let there be light!. Over a week after a crash knocked them out, the traffic lights at University Avenue and Branch Street are functioning normally. Middleton police said crews finished work on the lights at around 2 p.m. Wednesday. The lights went out last Tuesday after...
radioplusinfo.com
1-21-23 contractor faces theft charges in several counties
A contractor faces theft charges in several counties. Tyler Hansen recently posted $10,000 cash bond in Columbia County. Hansen is charged with theft by contractor. If convicted, Hansen faces up to $25,000 in fines and 10 years in prison. He is also facing theft by contractor charges in Dane, Green and Monroe counties. Hansen has also been charged with theft by false representation in Winnebago County. His initial appearance in this case is scheduled for mid-February.
x1071.com
2 Vehicle Accident in Dodgeville
Iowa County authorities received a report of two vehicle crash in Dodgeville Wednesday around 9am. Reports indicate that there was lane blockage and injuries. The Dodgeville Fire Department, Dodgeville EMS and Dodgeville Police responded to the incident. Mineral Point EMS was requested for mutual aid as the other ambulances were previously paged to other medical calls. Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted at the scene and Randy’s Towing assisted with the removal of the damaged vehicles. No names were released. Dodgeville EMS took the injured parties to a hospital for evaluation.
x1071.com
16-year-old charged with attempted homicide in Warner Park stabbing
MADISON, Wis. — A 16-year-old girl who allegedly seriously injured another teenager in a stabbing on Madison’s northside earlier this week has been charged with attempted homicide, court records show. Prosecutors filed a charge of first-degree attempted homicide against the 16-year-old Thursday afternoon just a day after police...
x1071.com
Lancaster Man Accused Of Imprisoning La Crosse Woman
A man from Lancaster faces multiple criminal charges after he allegedly kept a woman imprisoned inside a La Crosse residence for three days while telling her relatives she had been involved in a serious traffic crash. A report says 27 year old Cole Clark has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of kidnapping, false imprisonment, intimidating a victim by use of force and three counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct. According to the criminal complaint, police were called January 15th to a Fifth Avenue South address in La Crosse, where a woman told police that Clark showed up uninvited at her residence January 11th. She told police she didn’t want Clark there and asked him to leave several times. The woman said the situation escalated two days later. After she returned from dropping off her two children at school, she again told Clark to leave. She said Clark responded by taking her keys and cell phone and threatened to kill her if she attempted to leave. The complaint says Clark began messaging the woman’s family members later in the day. He reportedly said that the woman had been involved in a severe auto crash and was being treated in a Madison hospital. His messages said nobody was being allowed to visit the woman due to her condition. For the next two days, the woman said she feared for her life if she attempted to escape.
nbc15.com
MPD: Suspect still in Walgreens parking lot when officers arrive
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The suspect accused of robbing a Walgreens on Madison’s near east side was still sitting in the store’s parking lot when officers arrived on the scene, according to a Madison Police Dept. report. The officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at...
x1071.com
Dubuque Man Sentenced For Sending Explicit Video
A man from Dubuque has been sentenced to two years of probation after being accused of harassing a girl by sending an explicit video of her. 18 year old Anthony Hunt was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of first-degree harassment. A report says that Hunt shared of video of himself engaged in a sexual act with a girl younger than 18 last spring. Authorities found the video on Hunt’s cellphone after executing a search warrant.
WEAU-TV 13
Man convicted of killing Marshfield native, UW student in 2008 gets life in prison without eligibility of parole
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The 56-year-old man convicted of killing a University of Wisconsin- Madison student in 2008 will spend life in prison without the eligibility of parole. In October, David Kahl pleaded guilty to first-degree intentional homicide. Kahl addressed the court during sentencing. “I would like to apologize to...
Waukon man arrested in shots fired incident
The Allamakee County Sheriff's Office say they were contacted at 4:15 p.m. Saturday regarding someone allegedly shooting firearms at a residence in the 800 block of North Woods Lane in Waukon. Negotiators from both Allamakee County and Iowa State Patrol conducted a welfare check and made contact with the individual, Mitchell Fink.
x1071.com
Footprints in snow provide police clues in suspected burglary on far west side
MADISON, Wis. — Madison Police say footprints in the snow indicate someone scoped out several vehicles and some homes on the city’s far west side before entering at least one garage early Thursday morning. Officers were called to the 900 block of Tramore Trail off of N. High...
fox47.com
Wisconsin contractor accused of repeatedly scamming customers out on $10K bail
MADISON, Wis. — A contractor with a history of scamming people out of thousands of dollars is out on bail in Columbia County after previously pleading with Dane County court officials to give him a signature bond, claiming at the time he wouldn’t be able to pay customers back if he was behind bars.
Another Phone Scam Reported In Small Town Wisconsin
Have you received a call from an unknown number recently? Maybe you've even received a call that said it was a company or business but it wasn't. Scammers are evolving and a new scam reported in Wisconsin is a good example of that. This scam was reported earlier this month...
