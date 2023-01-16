A man from Lancaster faces multiple criminal charges after he allegedly kept a woman imprisoned inside a La Crosse residence for three days while telling her relatives she had been involved in a serious traffic crash. A report says 27 year old Cole Clark has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of kidnapping, false imprisonment, intimidating a victim by use of force and three counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct. According to the criminal complaint, police were called January 15th to a Fifth Avenue South address in La Crosse, where a woman told police that Clark showed up uninvited at her residence January 11th. She told police she didn’t want Clark there and asked him to leave several times. The woman said the situation escalated two days later. After she returned from dropping off her two children at school, she again told Clark to leave. She said Clark responded by taking her keys and cell phone and threatened to kill her if she attempted to leave. The complaint says Clark began messaging the woman’s family members later in the day. He reportedly said that the woman had been involved in a severe auto crash and was being treated in a Madison hospital. His messages said nobody was being allowed to visit the woman due to her condition. For the next two days, the woman said she feared for her life if she attempted to escape.

