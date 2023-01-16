Read full article on original website
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
14,000 People in Washington State Left Without Power on Christmas - What Really Happened?Ty D.Snohomish County, WA
'Pink Tax': Bill to ban gender-based pricing in Washington state
In Olympia, a group of Kirkland High School students are pushing lawmakers to get rid of gender-based pricing on some products. It's being called the "Pink Tax".
'It will help a lot of people': Seattle 8-year-old wants to change state hearing aid laws
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Hugo Esterhay doesn’t like to think about what it would be like to go to school without his hearing aids. “The idea is terrifying,” said Esterhay, an 8-year-old from Seattle. He testified before state legislators Wednesday encouraging them to pass a bill requiring private...
Pierce County mistakenly shares hundreds of thousands of registered voters’ sensitive information
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Letters are going out to nearly a half-million registered voters in Pierce County after some of their private data was mistakenly shared last month. Officials say an employee in the county Auditor’s Office accidentally sent out a spreadsheet with a public records request that included the last four digits of voters’ social security numbers.
Slog AM: Kshama Sawant to Make Important Announcement, Low Income Housing Institute Responds to Alleged Abuse, and U.S. Expected to Hit Debt Ceiling Today
What the hell is going on with Kshama Sawant? This morning, Seattle City Council Member Kshama Sawant sent a vague advisory to reporters. She gave a time and a place for a press conference, but no SparkNotes version of the “important announcement regarding her council office” that she will make later this morning. I’ll keep you posted, or you can see for yourself on YouTube. Update: Here's that announcement. I'll update this post as I learn more.
Gov. Inslee Appoints Man From Thurston County to State Parks and Recreation Commission
Gov. Jay Inslee appointed Ali Raad of Thurston County as the newest member of the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission earlier this month. Raad is a first-generation immigrant from Lebanon and has lived in Thurston County since 1982, stated a news release. He is a civil engineer who attended...
Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant will not seek reelection
SEATTLE - Kshama Sawant said that she will not be running for re-election again on the Seattle City Council. Sawant made the announcement Thursday during a news conference at New Hope Baptist Church in Seattle’s Central District. She said she plans to launch a national organization, Workers Strike Back....
‘100% preventable’: WA lawmakers thinking of lowering blood-alcohol limit
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Drinking responsibly could take on a whole new meaning in Washington. Lawmakers in Olympia are now looking into lowering the blood-alcohol limit (BAC) from .08 to .05. Supporters of the bill say they are trying to prevent deadly crashes across the state. The legislature says 2021 was the deadliest in 15 years, with more than 600 people...
Fentanyl, meth users present uniquely difficult challenges for Washington’s SUD-focused healthcare workers to treat
Inadequate living situations, unaddressed trauma, and lack of access to healthcare services are all factors that contribute to substance use disorders in Washington, according to experts who spoke at the 2023 Washington State of Reform Health Policy Conference. Brad Finegood, strategic advisor at Seattle & King County Public Health Department,...
Jay Inslee Fast Facts
Here is a look at the life of Jay Inslee, governor of Washington and former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate. Father: Frank Inslee, biology teacher, coach and athletic director. Mother: Adele (Brown) Inslee, store clerk. Marriage: Trudi (Tindall) Inslee (August 27, 1972-present) Children: Jack, Connor and Joe. Education: Stanford University, 1969-1970;...
Former Tiny House Village Resident Sues Nonprofit, Alleging Unlawful Eviction
A former resident of the Low-Income Housing Institute’s Plum Street Tiny House Village in Olympia has sued the nonprofit shelter and housing provider in Thurston County Superior Court, claiming they unlawfully evicted him from his unit—an argument that, if it prevails, could reclassify tiny houses as a form of housing and give residents of tiny houses, and possibly other types of shelter, protection from eviction under state landlord-tenant laws. The lawsuit also names the city of Olympia as a defendant.
Washington state has several new laws going into effect in 2023
In Washington state, multiple new laws have been enacted as of Jan. 1 These laws will affect a multitude of areas, ranging from jobs and sustainability to homelessness and court fines. Minimum Wage. Washington state’s minimum wage has increased from $14.49 to $15.74 per hour. Workers ages 14 or 15...
Tacoma Police Union president: Shootings result of ‘defund’ movement
Tacoma Police Union president Henry Betts said we are now seeing the results of the police “defund” movement and that law enforcement needs “more support” to do its job. There were 79 killings across Pierce County last year, up from 68 in 2021, according to the...
Afternoon news update January 17: Man tries to abduct barista in Auburn, TSA confiscates record number of guns, free mental health care for vets and more
A man tried to pull a barista through a drive-through window, but the woman was able to pull away. The TSA announced that it confiscated a record number of guns at airports over the past year and veterans are now eligible for free emergency mental health care without going through the V.A.
After Seattle Defunded Its Police, Local Business Owners Say Crime Is Worse than Ever
Two years after Seattle slashed its police budget, local business owners say crime has skyrocketed, with police unable to deal with thefts, homelessness and open-air drug use that plague the city. Seattle and broader King County had more than 13,000 homeless people within its boundaries in 2022, more than every...
Polling results show voter pessimism in SW Washington as state is divided on issues
In a presentation at the state Capitol on Jan. 5, Stuart Elway, a well known Seattle-based pollster, reviewed the results of a poll of registered voters in Washington he recently conducted. The poll, in its 31st year and conducted with the news organization Crosscut, interviewed 403 registered voters through a...
Homeless people died in record numbers in Seattle in 2022; fentanyl accounted for more than half
SEATTLE — A record 310 homeless people died in the Seattle area last year, highlighting the region’s struggle to house the thousands of people living on its streets. The 310 deaths in King County surpassed the previous record of 195 homeless deaths set in 2018, the Seattle Times reported, and marked a 65% jump over 2021.
Plans to develop big resort at Chambers Bay Golf Course are dead. Here’s what happened
Plans for a resort at Chambers Bay Golf Course are dead, according to an announcement from Pierce County. In a Tuesday news release, it was announced that the county and Chambers Bay Resort LLC have “terminated the agreement to develop a resort at Chambers Bay Golf Course.” They blamed “a worsening economic environment.”
Seattle police officers confirm in exit interviews: Money isn’t the issue
In exclusively obtained Seattle Police Department (SPD) exit interviews, departing officers doubled down on the well-documented pressures the department is facing both internally and externally, with multiple references to the city and its elected officials, local media, inner-department toxicity, and lack of career development as reasons to flee the Emerald City.
Seattle business owners left to fend for themselves on crime take matters into their own hands
Seattle business owners who've witnessed break-ins and violence organized their own town hall to address crime issues in the city and demand action from local leaders.
She was having a massive stroke, but Puyallup cops jailed her for DUI. Now she is suing
Besides the unusual migraines that prompted her to take a sick day, everything seemed fine for Jane Carhuff as she pulled away from her Puyallup home to go to the doctor in November 2019. But by the time she made the approximately 20-minute trip, the 55-year-old postal worker had crashed...
