Olympia, WA

KIRO 7 Seattle

Pierce County mistakenly shares hundreds of thousands of registered voters’ sensitive information

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Letters are going out to nearly a half-million registered voters in Pierce County after some of their private data was mistakenly shared last month. Officials say an employee in the county Auditor’s Office accidentally sent out a spreadsheet with a public records request that included the last four digits of voters’ social security numbers.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Stranger

Slog AM: Kshama Sawant to Make Important Announcement, Low Income Housing Institute Responds to Alleged Abuse, and U.S. Expected to Hit Debt Ceiling Today

What the hell is going on with Kshama Sawant? This morning, Seattle City Council Member Kshama Sawant sent a vague advisory to reporters. She gave a time and a place for a press conference, but no SparkNotes version of the “important announcement regarding her council office” that she will make later this morning. I’ll keep you posted, or you can see for yourself on YouTube. Update: Here's that announcement. I'll update this post as I learn more.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant will not seek reelection

SEATTLE - Kshama Sawant said that she will not be running for re-election again on the Seattle City Council. Sawant made the announcement Thursday during a news conference at New Hope Baptist Church in Seattle’s Central District. She said she plans to launch a national organization, Workers Strike Back....
SEATTLE, WA
stateofreform.com

Fentanyl, meth users present uniquely difficult challenges for Washington’s SUD-focused healthcare workers to treat

Inadequate living situations, unaddressed trauma, and lack of access to healthcare services are all factors that contribute to substance use disorders in Washington, according to experts who spoke at the 2023 Washington State of Reform Health Policy Conference. Brad Finegood, strategic advisor at Seattle & King County Public Health Department,...
WASHINGTON STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Jay Inslee Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of Jay Inslee, governor of Washington and former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate. Father: Frank Inslee, biology teacher, coach and athletic director. Mother: Adele (Brown) Inslee, store clerk. Marriage: Trudi (Tindall) Inslee (August 27, 1972-present) Children: Jack, Connor and Joe. Education: Stanford University, 1969-1970;...
WASHINGTON STATE
publicola.com

Former Tiny House Village Resident Sues Nonprofit, Alleging Unlawful Eviction

A former resident of the Low-Income Housing Institute’s Plum Street Tiny House Village in Olympia has sued the nonprofit shelter and housing provider in Thurston County Superior Court, claiming they unlawfully evicted him from his unit—an argument that, if it prevails, could reclassify tiny houses as a form of housing and give residents of tiny houses, and possibly other types of shelter, protection from eviction under state landlord-tenant laws. The lawsuit also names the city of Olympia as a defendant.
OLYMPIA, WA
thewatchdogonline.com

Washington state has several new laws going into effect in 2023

In Washington state, multiple new laws have been enacted as of Jan. 1 These laws will affect a multitude of areas, ranging from jobs and sustainability to homelessness and court fines. Minimum Wage. Washington state’s minimum wage has increased from $14.49 to $15.74 per hour. Workers ages 14 or 15...
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

Seattle police officers confirm in exit interviews: Money isn’t the issue

In exclusively obtained Seattle Police Department (SPD) exit interviews, departing officers doubled down on the well-documented pressures the department is facing both internally and externally, with multiple references to the city and its elected officials, local media, inner-department toxicity, and lack of career development as reasons to flee the Emerald City.
SEATTLE, WA
Pasco WA
Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

