Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
Existing-home sales slide to cap biggest annual drop since 2008
Sales of previously owned U.S. homes fell in December to the slowest pace in over a decade, capping one of the housing market's worst years on record amid a rapid jump in mortgage rates. Contract closings decreased 1.5% to an annualized pace of 4.02 million last month, the slowest rate...
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
MySanAntonio
Oil outages in Canada disrupt flows to U.S., global markets
A flurry of outages across western Canada's oil patch have disrupted petroleum flows to the U.S. and global markets. Two of Canada's largest oil-sands upgrading facilities - Syncrude Canada and Canadian Natural Resources' Horizon - have faced disruptions this month, prompting supply cuts to customers. The reduced supply has led Enbridge to seek more crude for its massive Mainline system, which delivers to numerous refiners.
MySanAntonio
Amazon to plow extra $35 billion into Virginia data centers in cloud race
Amazon's cloud unit will spend $35 billion on new data centers in Virginia by 2040, underscoring its determination to stay ahead of rivals Microsoft and Alphabet. The investments at multiple locations will create an estimated 1,000 jobs in Virginia, the state said in a news release Friday. Virginia is Amazon Web Services' most important hub, with dozens of data centers powering applications for customers across the eastern United States. A number of sites are under consideration and will be selected at a later date, the state said.
MySanAntonio
How to score cheap flights (and mistake fares) in 2023
Scott Keyes has been finding and sharing cheap flight deals since 2013 after he scored a mistake fare that made his friends envious: a scheduling error got him a roundtrip ticket from New York City to Milan for $130. What started as a hobby – and a service for friends and colleagues – has since grown to a business with more than 2 million subscribers and a team 65 people strong.
MySanAntonio
French (yes, French) executives are the world's worst workaholics
Americans have popularized "hustle culture," but it's French executives who binge work the most, according to a new survey. Nearly 4 in 10 French business leaders admit to working intense, long hours without regular breaks, well above the 25% global average and besting rates in the U.S., U.K. and China, the survey from health insurer Bupa Global found. French executives also had the most anxiety around their individual work performance of any country surveyed. Concerns about their organizations' ability to weather the current economic instability, along with a reluctance to work remotely compared to their global peers, contributed to their workaholic tendencies, the survey's authors found.
MySanAntonio
Zoom says competition and job cuts haven't hurt its business
Zoom Video Communications President Greg Tomb said the collaboration software business has held up in the face of widespread layoffs and competition. The video-conferencing company sells software to industries like tech and finance, which have been hit by large layoffs. But because most contracts are long-term, the job cuts haven't hurt Zoom, Tomb said in an interview with Bloomberg in Davos, Switzerland.
MySanAntonio
FTX token jumps after new CEO says exchange could restart
FTX's controversial FTT token surged by more than 30% after the bankrupt company's new chief executive, John J. Ray III, said that he's exploring the possibility of restarting the crypto exchange. A relaunch is one option under consideration as Ray works to return money to FTX's customers and creditors, he...
Comments / 0