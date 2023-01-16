A Wednesday night fire destroyed the iconic Whiskey River Landing, a popular dance hall and live music venue in St. Martin Parish that had been closed since 2018. Henderson Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jared Johnson was first on the scene after a passing motorist called in the fire around 7 p.m. Wednesday. The venue, in the 1300 block of Henderson Levee Road, was fully involved when the fire chief arrived, with flames venting from both the north and south ends of the building’s roof, he said.

HENDERSON, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO