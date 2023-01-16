Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Austin and Aaron Nola host "Strike Out ALS" charity event in Baton RougeTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Spoke & HubM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
What's Coming to the Former McDonald's Building on West Lee DriveM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Baton RougeTed RiversBaton Rouge, LA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
theadvocate.com
Proposals for land for new Lafayette performing arts center due Feb. 22
The official quest for land for a new performing arts center in Lafayette to replace the Heymann Performing Arts Center began Wednesday. Lafayette Consolidated Government issued a request for proposals seeking property owners interested in donating, leasing or selling land to the city for the new performing arts center. The deadline to submit proposals is Feb. 22.
theadvocate.com
Hilliard celebrates Lafayette born businessman who created world's largest collection of Southern art
It started with a moment of “gobsmack” delivered by way of Alexander Drysdale’s “Blue Lagoon, City Park,” painted in 1930. That was where real estate developer, civic leader and philanthropist Roger Ogden may have gotten the bug for collecting great art — especially Southern art.
theadvocate.com
Krewe of Xanadu Muses welcome new 2023 Royalty
The Krewe of Xanadu always celebrates in style. This weekend was no exception when previous royal court members welcomed a new queen and her lovely court for the upcoming Mardi Gras season. The Krewe held a "Taste of Italy" luncheon on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Louisiana Cajun Mansion in...
theadvocate.com
This notable Lafayette business building is getting a facelift, rebranding after being sold
After being sold in late 2021, the Petroleum Tower is getting a much-needed renovation and a name change. The 94,000-square-foot office at 3639 Ambassador Caffery Parkway stands as a striking six-story silhouette. Lafayette accountant Kyle Kellner and his business partner passed the building near the Johnston Street in the middle of Lafayette’s retail corridor nearly every day. But the building sat for sale for a handful of years and slowly became outdated.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette bars may shut down early for Mardi Gras 2023
Mardi Gras Day revelers may be forced onto the streets of Lafayette at the stroke of midnight, the start of the Lenten season. The city and parish councils have introduced ordinances that would require businesses that "sell, dispense or deliver" alcoholic beverages for consumption on their premises to close at midnight Mardi Gras Day instead of 2 a.m. on Ash Wednesday.
theadvocate.com
Popular bookstore 2nd & Charles opens in Baton Rouge
Good news for book lovers: There's a new bookstore in town. 2nd & Charles, a chain that sells new and used books, vinyl, games and an assortment of pop culture items, has opened a location in the Acadian Village Shopping Center on Perkins Road. The store's grand opening is set...
theadvocate.com
Beloved dance hall and bar Whiskey River Landing destroyed in Wednesday night blaze: ‘Total loss’
A Wednesday night fire destroyed the iconic Whiskey River Landing, a popular dance hall and live music venue in St. Martin Parish that had been closed since 2018. Henderson Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jared Johnson was first on the scene after a passing motorist called in the fire around 7 p.m. Wednesday. The venue, in the 1300 block of Henderson Levee Road, was fully involved when the fire chief arrived, with flames venting from both the north and south ends of the building’s roof, he said.
theadvocate.com
Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Jan. 11-17
BANK: 4525 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, description, new building for CLB The Community Bank; applicant, Architects Beazley Moliere; contractor, Womack and Sons Construction Group; $1.4 million. STORAGE: 2450 SW Evangeline Thruway; description, new storage for Energy Pipe; applicant, Istre Engineering Services; contractor, Steel Construction Management; $250,000. RESTAURANT: 4555 Johnston St., description,...
theadvocate.com
Jane's French Cuisine committed to the freshest ingredients 'by the book'
Jane's French Cuisine in Lafayette serves delicious food and offers a beautiful dining experience, but somehow, the place manages to feel like you’re visiting someone’s home — in Europe perhaps. There’s a reason for that — it was someone’s home. Appropriately enough, in fact, it was Jane’s...
theadvocate.com
Be You: Young Lafayette leader Leigh Ann Ripka is exactly where she is supposed to be
Leigh Ann Ripka is the senior director of culture and marketing at Rudick Construction Group. Basically, that means she has a hand in everything that you see about the company publicly. She tells me the company feels like family, and she loves working there. Leigh Ann is at ease with...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana singer, songwriter V.J. 'Boo Boo' Boulet dies; career dates back to 1950s
Louisiana singer and songwriter VJ “Boo Boo” Boulet of Cankton died Tuesday from kidney disease, according to local radio stations. A native of Rayne, he was a longtime performer in Swamp Pop, Cajun, rock and country music and played with his cousin, Elwood Dugas in the band Bobby Page and the Riff-Raffs, formed when they were in high school. Band members included Bessyl Duhon, Bobby Page, Ernest Suarez, Harry Simoneaux, Scatman Patin and Boulet, who played piano.
theadvocate.com
Zachary officials represent the city at Jan. 11 Metro Council meeting
Metro Councilman Brandon Noel invited Zachary Mayor David McDavid and Zachary Councilwoman Jennifer Boyd to attend the Metropolitan Council Meeting on Jan. 11 in Baton Rouge. McDavid led the Pledge of Allegiance, and Boyd delivered the invocation. "It was a pleasure to attend the meeting and have the opportunity to...
theadvocate.com
How this Lafayette jewelry business became the first to participate in new NASA commercial program
The International Space Station has hosted precious cargo from all over the world — 263 people, a menagerie of animals including tardigrades and baby squids, and even an espresso machine have made the orbit around Earth. Now this group of space travelers includes a kilogram of diamonds and gemstones from Lafayette business.
theadvocate.com
Chitimacha Tribe to open grocery store in this city that lost its only one in 2022
A grocery store will open in Jeanerette after its previous lone outlet burned down. The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana will open a second Raintree Market in the Iberia Parish city in the spring of 2024, the tribe announced. The city has been without a full-service grocery store since Mac’s Sugar City Market burned in June, reports indicate.
theadvocate.com
Vote put off to start contract renewal negotiations for Baton Rouge schools chief
Without comment Thursday, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board, two-thirds of whom are new members, agreed to pull a proposal to start contract negotiations with Superintendent Sito Narcisse. As the meeting kicked off at 5 p.m., board member Mike Gaudet, a staunch Narcisse supporter who was narrowly reelected last...
theadvocate.com
2022 AP Scholars honored by the Zachary Community School District
On Dec. 15, the Zachary Community School District recognized the academic accomplishments of its 2022 AP Scholars. Forty-two 2022 Zachary High School graduates were honored with a reception and given a monetary reward for their accomplishments in Advanced Placement classes during their time at Zachary High School. To be recognized...
theadvocate.com
Truck stop project proposed for site just off I-49 in north Lafayette
A national group is in negotiations to build a truck stop at the Pont des Mouton Road exit along Interstate 49 in north Lafayette. Circle K Stores Inc. of Arizona and a developer are applying to have for a rezoning for property at 205 E. Pont des Mouton Road with the city zoning commission with Lafayette Consolidated Government during its Monday meeting.
theadvocate.com
Entergy Louisiana will add $5.50 to your bill. See why, and when
Entergy Louisiana will soon charge ratepayers an extra $5.50 per month to pay for restoration costs from Hurricane Ida and other storms, the Public Service Commission has decided after a dispute over whether the utility should shoulder some of those costs. A majority of the commission last month refused to...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge DA, others propose aligning state law on glock switches to federal law
With crime rates soaring, the East Baton Rouge Parish district attorney is pushing for legislation cracking down on so-called “Glock switches,” a small device that can turn any handgun into an automatic weapon. During a demonstration of the device’s capabilities Thursday at the Baton Rouge Police Department’s firearms...
theadvocate.com
Maegan Barras takes the stand to discuss finances in Lafayette right-to-life case
Maegan Adkins Barras took the witness stand Wednesday to discuss her finances as they relate to her husband in a Lafayette right-to-life case that's captured national attention. One day prior she had been threatened with jail time by 15th Judicial District Judge Valerie Gotch Garrett for not paying her two-thirds...
Comments / 0