Department Stores Lead 1.1% Drop in December Retail Sales
U.S. retail sales fell for a second month in December as slumping department store receipts saw the key economic benchmark post its weakest tally in a year. Officially, the Census Bureau report released Wednesday (Jan. 18) showed a 1.1% decline from the previous month, which followed a downwardly revised 1% dip in November from the 0.6% drop originally reported.
Amazon Starts Latest Job Cuts Focusing on Retail and HR
Amazon is reportedly beginning its latest round of job cuts Wednesday (Jan. 18). These layoffs are primarily focused on the firm’s retail and human resources organizations and are part of its largest-ever workforce reduction that was announced earlier this month, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. In total, the cuts will impact...
Grocers Fail to See Expected Surge as Shoppers Cut Back
December sales data reveals that grocers did not get the predicted boost this holiday season. The U.S. Census Bureau’s advanced monthly sales report, released Wednesday (Jan. 18), showed that grocery store sales rose only 0.1% between November and December. This almost negligible increase marks a significant departure from the surge that would be expected based on consumers’ self-reports concerning their holiday season spending.
Nordstrom Rack Undercuts Luxury Retailer’s Holiday Sales
Consumers pulled back on their spending during the holiday shopping season, according to Nordstrom. During the nine weeks ended Dec. 31, sales at the Nordstrom Rack discount stores slipped 7.6% from the previous year’s holiday season, while those at Nordstrom were down 1.7%, the company said in a Friday (Jan. 20) press release.
Groceries Keep Deliveroo Customers Coming Back as Restaurant Takeout Slips
Rising prices have negatively impacted Deliveroo shoppers’ loyalty, but expanded grocery options are driving frequency. The United Kingdom-based food delivery service shared on a call with analysts Thursday (Jan. 19) discussing its fourth-quarter financial results that it likely has already seen the worst of inflation’s impact on customer habits.
UK’s Hotel Chocolat Defies Retail Slump, Will Open 50 New Stores
Hotel Chocolat said focusing on “quality over quantity” paid off during the holiday shopping season. The British omnichannel retailer of luxury chocolates and gifts said in a trading update that its comparable store sales in the United Kingdom rose 10% during the nine weeks ending Dec. 25. It...
Digital-First Lab-Grown Diamond Retailer Vrai Brings Brand to Bergdorf, Saks and Beyond
Lab-grown diamonds are gaining ground with consumers and retailers as sustainability meets luxury online and in-store. If there’s one brand to watch, it’s VRAI (pronounced “vray” meaning “true” in French), which distills diamonds from carbon atomized in a plasma reactor and grows them into jewelry-grade gems. VRAI was acquired by Diamond Foundry in 2016 and operates as its own brand.
Citizens Names Mastercard Its Exclusive Payments Provider
Aiming to speed its innovation, Citizens Financial Group has made Mastercard its exclusive payments provider. In a newly expanded partnership, Mastercard has become the bank’s exclusive services provider and payment network across Citizen’s credit, debit and commercial portfolios, the companies said in a Thursday (Jan. 19) press release.
Notch Raises $10M to Help Restaurants Go Digital
Notch has raised $10 million in its efforts to help the hospitality sector go digital. The company, which makes software for the food service industry, announced the funding — led by investment platform Portage — in a news release Thursday (Jan. 18). It comes as the restaurant industry is stepping up its efforts to drive digitization.
AR Automation Can Help Small Business Retailers Fight Shopper Price ‘Rebellion’
Savvy small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) may consider prioritizing automating accounts payable (AP)/accounts receivable (AR) systems to slash price tag hikes while dispensing of manual involvement headaches. Some companies are leveling off or rolling back price increases in the coming year after pandemic-related and supply chain issues precipitated rising costs...
US Retailers See Real-Time Payments as Crucial to Customer Experience
New research finds U.S. retailers are planning real-time payments (RTP) advancements to optimize customer experience. That’s according to “The Instant Payments Transformation Guide,” a 2023 PYMNTS report done in collaboration with ACI Worldwide, which shows that 32.5% retailers are planning to add RTP capabilities to their checkout experience in the near future.
Grocery Shoppers Buy Fewer Items but Maintain Quality Amid Inflation
Price-sensitive grocery shoppers are likelier to reduce the number of items purchased than sacrifice quality. United Kingdom online grocer Ocado Retail, a joint venture between grocery technology company Ocado Group and British retailer Marks & Spencer, noted record high sales over this past holiday season. Yet, despite this bump, average basket value was down 1.3% year over year, with the number of items per basket declining.
eGrocery Expands in the UK Even as Basket Sizes Shrink
This week in grocery, Ocado sees consumers cutting items from their list as competitors digitize. United Kingdom online grocer Ocado Retail, a joint venture between grocery technology company Ocado Group and British retailer Marks & Spencer, noted record high sales over this past holiday season. “We finished 2022 in a...
Paymentus Expands Bill-Pay as Consumers Embrace ‘Cash Stuffing’
Paymentus says it is making it easier for billers to accept cash payments. The electronic bill-pay company has expanded the cash payment capabilities on its instant payment network, Paymentus said in a Thursday (Jan. 19) news release provided to PYMNTS. Powered by the Green Dot Network, billers connected to the Paymentus network can accept cash payments from customers at more than 90,000 locations.
Playter Expands BNPL Offerings Enabling Businesses to Use ‘Clever Credit’
Playter now enables businesses to both offer and use buy now, pay later (BNPL). The company has launched its new Paid product that enables its small and medium-sized business (SMB) clients to offer their own customers extended payment terms. This joins the BNPL provider’s Pay product that allows SMBs to receive such terms from their suppliers, Playter said in a Thursday (Jan. 19) press release.
BofA Reportedly Pauses Hiring Ahead of Recession
Bank of America is reportedly freezing most hiring as it prepares for a possible recession. That’s according to a report Wednesday (Jan. 18) by Bloomberg News, citing people with knowledge of the matter, who say the bank will take a break from hiring until at least the middle of the year or the economy picks up again.
U.S. Bank Offers Card for SMBs With Big Travel Expenses
U.S. Bank is launching a card for small business “road warriors” with big expenses. The bank will debut the Business Altitude Connect World Elite Mastercard by the end of February, the company said in an announcement provided to PYMNTS Thursday (Jan. 19). The card is designed for small businesses with “frequent travel expenses” the announcement said.
Self-Serve Finance Marketplace Helps Buyers Find Cars They Can Actually Afford
AutoFi and Santander Consumer USA plan to launch a finance-based auto shopping marketplace this spring. The online, direct-to-consumer (D2C) marketplace will use a soft credit pull and enable shoppers to focus on cars they can afford, the digital commerce technology provider and the consumer finance company said in a Wednesday (Jan. 18) press release.
Procter & Gamble Sees No Shift in Consumers’ Private Label Trade-Down
Consumer packaged goods giant Procter & Gamble said it has no plans to change strategy as it continues to work through a difficult cost and operating environment. This, as the Cincinnati-based maker of Tide, Bounty, Pampers, Gillette and dozens of other household brands told investors its fiscal second quarter organic sales grew 5% for the three months ending Dec. 31 and that the belt-tightening changes adopted by many consumers had stabilized.
Restaurants Are Closing the Digital Ordering Gap With Gen Z
Restaurants’ efforts to attract Generation Z to their digital channels appear to be paying off. Restaurants and their tech partners have been working hard throughout the past year to drive digital adoption with zoomers. For instance, United States’ leading restaurant aggregator DoorDash announced in April the launch of DashPass...
